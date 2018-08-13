PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund: Still Looking Pricey

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to discuss the PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) as an investment option at its current market price. PKO is a fund I regularly hold and recommend, but as of late the market price has been trading consistently above its average premium. Recently, I sold off some, and then all, of my position in hopes I would be able to re-buy at a lower price. However, the past few months have not provided me with that opportunity, as the fund's premium has persisted and income production has improved dramatically, making the argument for selling appear a bit weak. That said, it is important for investors to understand the potential for a share price drop if the fund was to revert back to historic norms. With that risk in mind, PKO's distribution is looking especially stable and secure, so investors who are in the fund primarily for the income should currently have a lot of confidence that their income stream is safe. Therefore, it is more important now than ever for investors to consider their objectives for investing in PKO, and use that as a basis when evaluating if now is a good time to add to or decrease positions.

Background

First, a little about PKO. PKO is a "closed-end fund with an investment objective to seek current income as a primary focus and also capital appreciation. It invests a substantial portion of assets in a variety of mortgage-related securities and also may hold common stocks". Currently, the fund is trading at $27.34/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.19/share, which translates to an annual yield of 8.34%. My last review of PKO was back in April, when I believed the fund was getting a bit too expensive to justify new positions. Since that time, PKO has seen its market price stay the same, but investors have seen a positive return of 2.78%, after accounting for distributions. While PKO is more expensive this time around, its improvement in income production has me feeling a bit more comfortable with the fund. While I would not necessarily advocate initiating new positions at these levels, it depends on one's objectives and time horizon. If current income is your primary objective, and you can stomach some market price volatility, PKO seems in no danger of a distribution cut, and, in my view, remains an interesting investment. If investors don't mind paying a bit of a premium, PKO could fit the bill. Below, I will outline the biggest positives and negatives for the fund, which investors can use to determine if PKO is right for them.

Valuation - My Concern

As a value-oriented investor, I always begin my discussion on any Pimco CEF with a review of the fund's current valuation, and how that compares to historic averages for the fund. As a general rule, I look to initiate positions only when the fund is trading below either a short-term or long-term average, and hesitate to add to positions when a fund's premium exceeds 5%. Of late, I have been tempted to break some of these rules of thumb because, if I do not, there are not many opportunities for me within the Pimco CEF family. That is because the funds are being bid up across the board, as investors are flocking to high-yield funds in droves. While underlying performance, in the case of PKO, has been stable, the share price has moved up at a quicker pace, widening the fund's premium to net asset value (NAV) to the point where the fund is looking too expensive for my taste.

Consider that during my last review, I felt PKO was reaching a point where I no longer felt new investments were attractive. Since that time, the fund's premium to NAV has noticeably widened, and continues to be well above 1-year and YTD averages, as illustrated by the chart below:

Current Premium 10.03% Premium During April Review 7.47% Average 1-Year Premium 4.00% Average YTD Premium 5.46%

Source: Pimco

To me, double digit premiums give me caution. While I will explain in the following paragraphs why this may not be a deal-breaker for the right investor, it personally is a concern of mine. While I wholeheartedly agree that the majority of Pimco CEFs deserve to trade at premiums, the amount of premium is always up for debate. Given PKO's trading history, the current valuation suggests PKO is overpriced, and that sets investors up for a reasonable chance of capital depreciation if they initiate or hold on to positions at these levels.

Income Production - Marked Improvement

Now comes the good news. Many investors choose products like PKO for current income streams, and PKO's yield above 8% is certainly attractive in our continued low interest rate environment. Back in April, one of my concerns was the fund's UNII report did not seem to suggest the fund should be continuing to trade at higher and higher premiums. While I did not foresee a distribution cut, the metrics from Pimco's UNII report were not especially attractive. At that time, there was zero undistributed net investment income (UNII) in the bank for PKO, providing no income cushion. Furthermore, while the fund's fiscal year-to-date distribution ratio was around 100%, its three month rolling distribution coverage ratio was just above 80%, indicating a negative trend. I mentioned at that time that these were metrics to monitor carefully, and that my opinion could change over the next few months if things either reversed, or got worse.

Fortunately, PKO has seen a marked improvement with regards to income production, giving me a much greater sense of confidence in both the fund and its current distribution rate. Looking back on the past few months you can see that income production has begun to exceed what is required to cover the distribution, as illustrated by the chart below:

Month of Report UNII Coverage Ratio (Fiscal Year) July $.08 103% June $.06 103% May $.00 100% April $.00 100%

Source: Pimco

There is no question this is a positive sign, and one that I expect to see continue once Pimco publishes its August report. The takeaway here is that the distribution appears safe, and investors should expect to reliably receive a high level of income for the foreseeable future. While this can certainly change, PKO has a very solid record of making its stated distribution every month, and current figures suggest we should see more of the same. For income-oriented investors, PKO continues to look like a solid choice.

High Yield

A final point on PKO concerns the fund's underlying holdings and general make-up. Importantly, mortgage debt, which makes up the largest percentage of PKO's portfolio, remains in demand and continues to be performing well. At almost 48% of PKO's holdings, it is clear what is going on in this area of the market is of vital importance to PKO. The good news is that this is a sector that is doing quite well, as it has been for years post-recession. Even with rising interest rates, defaults for first mortgage homeowners are at very low levels, under 1%, as illustrated by the graph below:

Source: Housing Wire

The takeaway here is that the bulk of the debt in PKO's portfolio is likely to remain stable and continue to provide on-time payments. This will help the fund's NAV hold up, even as interest rates rise.

That said, rising interest rates will undoubtedly continue to pressure PKO. While the underlying assets of the fund should buffer some of that effect, the fund's effective duration above six years will surely have an impact. This has already been noticeable since 2018 started, with the NAV down about 2.5%. Considering the fund's NAV is only down about 1% in a year-over-year comparison, this makes the 2018 drop more noticeable. This partially explains PKO's widening premium (it is also widening due to a rise in share price).

My takeaway here is investors need to decide if this type of debt is going to both continue to perform well and, just as importantly, remain an asset class that investors want to be exposed to. My opinion is mortgage debt will remain in favor, even if defaults pick up slightly, because the rates of default are at very low levels and well below other types of debt. On the second point, I believe investors will continue to want exposure to this debt for the long-term, but they are going to be continuously more selective about where and when they start new positions. While PKO could move higher still, it will be heavily dependent on whether new investors believe a 10% (or higher) premium is a fair price to pay.

Bottom-line

PKO had been on fire in 2018, but has since slowed down a bit. While the fund is still offering positive returns, its NAV has continued to slightly decline, pushing the fund's premium to NAV continuously higher. This trend does not inherently make the fund more risky when considering its underlying assets. It does, however, expose investors to a potential for larger market price swings down the road if investors decide an above-average premium is no longer attractive. On the positive side, PKO has noticeably improved its income production since my last review. This tells me the fund's holdings are performing strongly, which makes sense because loan defaults are at fairly low levels across the economy. With positive UNII and a growing distribution coverage ratio metric, PKO's high income stream looks safe, and is well above what investment-grade debt is offering.

The bottom-line is the fund is performing better, but also getting more expensive. Investors need to decide what their overall objective for PKO is before diving in. If you want high current income and can handle some negative swings to your principal, PKO remains a fund to certainly consider. However, if you are more interested in total return, you need to consider that PKO's premium could revert back to its norm (or lower) at any time, which would wipe away a half year's distributions, or more, very quickly. I personally have been waiting patiently for PKO to revert before I dive back in. The yield is similar to what I can obtain from other holdings that are not so expensively priced. But for those who have a long-term, buy-and-hold strategy and want to invest in a product that will consistently deliver high income, PKO remains one of the top Pimco CEFs for this objective. Therefore, whether to buy or sell PKO is not an easy answer at its current level. I have laid out the pros and cons of this investment, and investors will need to consider their reason for investing, as well as their risk tolerance, before deciding if it is right for them.

