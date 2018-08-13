5 Reasons I Tripled My Position In This 6.4%-Yielding Blue Chip

That being said, there are some risks investors need to consider before investing.

That's thanks to it being about 32% undervalued today. For investors looking to avoid K1s, BPR will soon offer a traditional REIT alternative.

Thanks to: world class management, abundant access to low cost capital, and three strong growth catalysts, this LP might realistically generate 20% annualized returns over the next 10 years.

Recently, I decided to focus my high-yield income growth retirement portfolio on my strongest conviction ideas. Specifically, this means those stocks that offer the best mix of:

high (but safe) yield

fast long-term payout growth

mouthwatering valuation (highest margin of safety)

maximum long-term total return potential

Despite their impressive rally over the past few months, REITs remain one of the most undervalued sectors you can find. In fact, on a price/FFO basis (REIT equivalent of a PE ratio), the sector remains at its most attractive level in about 7 years.

And while true that most REITs don't have very fast dividend growth, for a select few blue chip names, investors have the ability to generate potentially eye-popping total returns over the next decade.

Let's look at the five reasons I tripled my position in Brookfield Property Partners (BPY), which I consider to be one of the absolute best ways for high-yield income growth investors to profit from real estate. And for those looking to avoid K1s (which BPY uses) then BPR, a soon to be created REIT tracking stock of BPY, is a great alternative way to invest in Brookfield's fast growing global real estate empire.

Most impressively of all, learn why Brookfield Property Partners is likely to generate not just generous, safe and fast growing income, but also potentially 20% annualized total returns over the next decade. That would make it not just one of the best long-term high-yield real estate investments you can make today, but one of the best investments, period.

Excellent Core Business Model

Formed in 2013, Brookfield Property Partners is one of Brookfield Asset Management's (BAM) numerous limited partnerships or LPs. Note that this means it issues a K1 tax form.

BPY is technically structured as an LP whose assets are themselves LPs. Thus, while it's similar to an MLP in terms of overall operational/growth strategy, it doesn't generate unrelated business taxable income or UBTI. That is by design so that it can be safely owned in retirement accounts such as IRAs and 401(k)s.

Currently, BAM owns 69% of BPY's common units, as well as its incentive distribution rights or IDRs.

Brookfield Asset Management, which at 115 years old and $285 billion in assets under management, is one of the world's oldest and largest real estate, infrastructure, and utility managers. $160 billion of its AUM is in global real estate, which is where BPY comes into play.

The way it works is that Brookfield provides BPY's management and exposure to global real estate deal flow. BPY pays BAM:

A base management fee of 0.5% of capital (minimum of $50 million per year).

1.25% of market cap gains over the past year (above $11.5 billion hurdle rate).

Incentive distribution rights up to 25% for all distributions above $0.30 per quarter.

Currently, BPY's total management fees to BAM total $117 million per year on an annualized basis representing 1.9% of trailing 12-month revenue. While some investors might be turned off by such a management fee structure, as I'll soon explain, Brookfield management is worth every penny. That's because over the past 3 years, BAM investment into BPY has been $17 billion, or about 400X what the LP has paid it in fees. Or to put another way, BAM makes very sure to take a long-term focused approach to growth to ensure that BPY investors are rewarded with generous, safe, and fast growing payouts (and strong total returns as well).

BPY raises external debt and equity growth capital from investors attracted to the generous, safe, and fast growing distribution. It then uses these funds to buy stakes in Brookfield sourced deals that help it achieve some of the fastest growth rates in the real estate sector.

BPY's core business (80% of assets) is based on owning full or partial stakes in 275 premium office and retail (Class A malls) properties, as well as investing opportunistically (with strong value focus) into hundreds of other properties including: apartments, hotels, triple net lease retail, self storage, industrial, and student housing.

In its office property business, the LP focuses primarily on very safe investment grade tenants. For example, its largest tenants are US, Canadian, British, and German government agencies. BPY's average remaining lease is for 8.7 years ensuring highly stable funds from operation or FFO. This is the LP's equivalent to free cash flow and what funds the distribution, which is a tax deferred form of dividend (more on this later).

Management currently believes it can achieve about 10% average lease spreads on its office properties. This means that as leases come up for renewal, based on market rental rates, BPY expects to be able to obtain 10% higher rent for renegotiated/new leases. The LP is currently working on $3.5 billion in new office properties, with about $1.5 billion more to be invested. BPY's share of that is about $550 million

BPY's other core business is its retail property business, which it obtained via a 34% stake in General Growth Properties (GGP). BPY owns some of the top malls in the country by sales per square foot, including three of the top five.

The LP's retail exposure is highly diversified with no single retail tenant accounting for more than 3.8% of rent. Today BPY's retail occupancy is a strong and stable 94.2%.

The leases (average remaining lease about 6.5 years) are well staggered ensuring highly stable recurring cash flow. Over the past 12 months, BPY has achieved an average rent spread 19.5%. That's thanks to the strong locations it owns where the average tenant sees average sales per square foot of $611. For context, in the mall industry, lease spreads of 10+% are considered excellent and over the past 12 months, Simon Property Group (SPG) the bluest of mall REIT blue chips, achieved 10.7% lease spreads.

Brookfield has $1.5 billion in retail property development planned ($1.4 billion already under construction). BPY's share of that is $512 million with new retail properties expected to generate cash yields of 7% to 9%.

Finally, BPY is also investing aggressively into apartments, with $1.1 billion remaining on its $2.5 billion apartment project development pipeline. This means that Brookfield is currently working on $7.5 billion in total new property development, which is expected to drive significant organic FFO/unit growth over the coming 4 years.

The reason I mention the LP's cash yields on invested capital is because the only way a REIT or real estate LP like BPY can grow profitably is if it can achieve a positive gross investment spread on invested capital. This means that its cash cost of capital is below its yield on invested capital.

Approximate Weighted Cash Cost Of Capital 5.7% Cash Yield On Invested Capital 7.7% Gross Investment Spread 2.0%

Thanks to its affiliation with Brookfield, the world's largest publicly traded real estate manager, BPY, enjoys strong gross lease spreads, which allow it to grow profitably and at one of the industry's fastest rates. Better yet, it has $4.4 billion in current liquidity to execute on its numerous growth projects.

That fast growth, which is the cornerstone of the LP's long-term investment thesis, is driven primarily by Brookfield Property's world class management and its sensational capital allocation abilities.

World Class Management Team With Proven Capital Allocation Skills

The reason I'm such a fan of Brookfield is because management has proven itself over the past 115 years to be master capital allocators. That means BPY invests opportunistically into very high profit potential properties and when management finally does recycle capital (usually selling properties after 7 to 11 years), it usually generates incredibly high annualized internal rates of return or IRR. Over the past decade, Brookfield has generated about 26% annual returns from its real estate investments but recently the profitability has soared far higher.

For example, in 2017, the LP sold Gazeley mall in Europe netting BPY $590 million in profit and representing an annualized 47% return over 4 years. In Q2, Brookfield announced the sale of 112 self storage facilities for $1.3 billion, which represent a 46% annualized rate of return for the LP. BPY's share of that immensely profitable deal is $334 million.

The key to Brookfield's great capital allocation is two-fold. First, it acquires highly undervalued but fundamentally strong properties at great prices. Second, management uses its deep industry experience to improve the properties and thus greatly increase their value over time. When assets are sold at a large profit, the proceeds go into other highly undervalued and higher yielding investments to keep the LP's growth train chugging along.

In Q2 2018, the acquired 60 acquisitions for $514 million at what it considers highly attractive prices. Thanks to strong property investments strong top and bottom line growth in the first half of 2018.

Metric First Half 2018 Results Revenue 11.8% Funds From Operation 5.7% (13% in Q2 2018) Core FFO/Unit 4.3% FFO/Unit 5.7% Distribution Growth (YOY) 8.5%

Despite very heavy capital recycling this year ($2.2 billion YTD with another $1.7 billion planned), BPY's revenue rose nearly 12% while FFO/unit rose about 6%. Core FFO/unit (excludes gains from asset sales) was 4.3%. FFO growth accelerated sharply in Q2 to 13%, thanks to very strong releases in major markets like London, New York, and Toronto.

This strong growth allowed the LP to accelerate its payout growth from recent years (6% average since IPO) to 8.5%, above the top end of its long-term distribution growth guidance. Better yet? BPY is expected to see continued payout growth acceleration thanks to its three strong growth catalysts.

Organic Growth + Accretive Acquisitions + Highly Profitable Mega Deals = Long Growth Runway

Since 2014, BPY has grown FFO/unit at 9% and its distribution at 6%. However, in the coming 5 years, management believes it can grow FFO/unit at 8% to 11%. 2% to 3% of that growth would be from same-store rental growth and the rest from a combination of organic growth (property development) as well as accretive acquisitions.

What this means for investors is that BPY expects to grow its payout by 5% to 8% per year, backed by a highly sustainable payout ratio of 80%. Combined with its deeply discounted valuation (more on this later) management believes this might allow the stock to generate 20% to 25% annualized total returns through 2021. That's far better than management's long-term total return target of 12% to 15%, which is what all of Brookfield's LPs strive for (and usually beat).

As we've seen, BPY actually has several growth strategies to achieve its ambitious payout growth and total return goals. The first is organic growth from property construction/redevelopment. The second is opportunistic acquisitions of small scale property portfolios. But of course what has put Brookfield into the headlines recently is its mega mergers, including the $9.25 billion cash and stock buyout of General Growth Properties (GGP), which was approved by GGP shareholders on July 26th and is expected to close in August.

Once the deal closes, management expects it to be immediately accretive to FFO/unit as well as make BPY the third largest US REIT by net operating income or NOI. In other words, BPY is gaining even stronger economies of scale that should help boost its profitability (and thus payout growth potential) even more.

Post buyout, BPY is creating a separate REIT consisting purely of GGP assets that investors can buy in case they prefer to own a REIT instead of an LP. There are important pros and cons to both structures, which I'll explain in the risk section.

Then most recently Brookfield announced it was buying Forest City Realty Trust (FCE.A) in an $11.4 billion deal (including debt assumption). Forest City has about 100 years of operating experience and over that time has built up a large collection of high-quality properties. The Forest City acquisition will add prime office, retail, and apartment properties located in some of America's strongest real estate markets. BPY's stake in the Brookfield fund buying the REIT is 25%.

The bottom line is that Brookfield is the king of global real estate, and Brookfield Property Partners (and soon BPR) are some of the best long-term high-yield income growth investments you can make. That's thanks to Brookfield Property's sector leading payout profile, which promises: generous, safe, fast growing payouts, and potentially some of the best total returns you can find over the coming decade.

Payout Profile: Near Perfect Combination Of Safe High-Yield, Fast Payout Growth, And Mouthwatering Valuation

The most important part of any income investment is the payout profile, which consists of three parts: yield, payout safety, and long-term growth potential. When combined with valuation this is what ultimately drives total returns over time.

Stock Yield TTM Payout Ratio 10-Year Expected Payout Growth 10-Year Expected Annualized Total Returns Valuation Adjusted Expected Total Returns Brookfield Property Partners 6.4% 83% 5% to 8% 11.4% to 14.4% 16.8% to 21.2% S&P 500 1.8% 38% 6.2% 8.0% 0% to 5%

BPY's 6.4% yield is certainly eye-catching, as it's 3.5 times greater than the S&P 500's paltry payout and also more than most blue chip REITs offer. More importantly, that distribution is well covered by the LP's highly stable and recurring cash flow. Note that management's long-term payout ratio target is 80% meaning BPY's (and BPRs) payouts are likely to get safer over time.

Of course, in a highly capital intensive sector such as real estate there's more to a safe yield than just a well-covered distribution. The balance sheet is also important, especially given Brookfield's penchant for large scale acquisitions.

Stock Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio Debt/Capital S&P Credit Rating Avg Interest Cost Brookfield Property Partners 6.7 3.0 43% BBB 4.3% Industry Average 6.0 3.5 52% NA NA

At first glance investors might think that BPY's high leverage (debt/EBITDA) ratio indicates a dangerous balance sheet. However, it's important to realize that 76% of its debt is non-recourse asset level debt. This means that in the event of a default, Brookfield hands over the property to creditors who can't come after the rest of its cash flow. This is a staple of Brookfield's business model seen across all its LPs and creates a strong safety buffer to protect the payout.

This low level of corporate debt is why BPY continues to enjoy a healthy investment grade credit rating and low borrowing costs. Note as well that management has a firm 50% debt/capital ceiling. The LP's floating rate debt exposure is about 37% but management plans to bring that down to 25% over the long term. This means that BPY will have more short-term interest rate exposure than most REITs but it's not enough to threaten the safety of the payout.

As for long-term growth potential, Brookfield's 5% to 8% long-term distribution growth guidance ranks it firmly among the fastest growers in real estate. Better yet? Analysts expect that over the next 10 years, payout growth will come in at about 8%, or the top end of management's guidance. This means that even assuming no valuation multiple expansion, BPY is likely capable of generating around 14% annualized total returns. For context, the S&P 500 from today's historically lofty valuations, is expected to generate about 0% to 5% annualized total returns according to Morningstar, Vanguard and BlackRock.

But wait a second! You said BPY is capable of 20% total returns and management says 20% to 25% is possible through 2021. How do you get from 14% to those far more impressive figures? Well that's where multiple expansion comes in. Because right now Brookfield Property Partners is one of the most undervalued high-yield blue chips on Wall Street.

Valuation: One Of The Best Names In Real Estate Is Selling At Fire Sale Prices

BPY Total Return Price data by YCharts

While REITs in general have badly underperformed the market over the past year, BPY unitholders have had it particularly rough. However, while some see that as a weakness, value investors like me see it as a potentially golden opportunity.

Now there's no 100% objectively correct way to value a stock since there are dozens of approaches and models one can use. To minimize the chances of overpaying, I use several methods that have historically been shown to maximize margin of safety and long-term returns.

The first is the Gordon Dividend Growth Model or GDGM. Since 1956 this has proven relatively accurate for stable business models such as REITs. The model assumes a stock starts at fair value, valuation multiples mean revert (cancels out over time), and that the payout ratio remains fixed. Thus the stock price will generally track payout growth and thus total returns approximate yield + distribution growth over time. I personally only want to recommend income stocks that can realistically beat the market over the next decade. And to own them personally I have a 13% valuation adjusted total return potential hurdle rate.

Based on its generous yield and strong payout growth potential, BPY passes both screens even assuming no multiple expansion. But if the stock is highly undervalued right now then it means that over time a rising multiple (and falling yield) will boost total returns even more. This is why I also use several approaches to determine whether or not BPY is currently undervalued and by how much.

One popular method of valuing REITs is to compare the price/net asset value or NAV (aka book value). BPY's current diluted book value per unit is $30.93 meaning the stock offers a 36% discount to management's best estimate of its asset value.

But that high implied discount to fair value needs confirmation. Which is why I also use the REIT equivalent of a P/E ratio, which is the price/FFO ratio. Specifically, I use a formula created by Benjamin Graham, Buffett's mentor and the father of modern value investing. This formula states that a fair value for a REIT is (8.5 + 2X long-term FFO/share growth)/discount rate (decimal form).

Price/Forward FFO Historical P/FFO Implied 10-Year FFO/Unit Growth Rate Graham Fair Value P/FFO Graham Fair Value Estimate Discount To Fair Value 8.6 10.3 0.1% 15.2 $34.80 44%

(Sources: Fastgraphs, Gurufocus, Benjamin Graham)

Currently analysts are expecting BPY's two major mega deals to drive FFO/unit to $2.29 in 2019. Thus on a forward P/FFO basis the stock's multiple of 8.6 is extremely attractive. That's not just compared to its 5-year average of 10.3, but also far lower than most REITs today. In fact, using Graham's formula, we can estimate that BPY's current forward P/FFO is baking in essentially no FFO/unit growth whatsoever. This means that if the LP is able to achieve even a fraction of management's long-term growth guidance the multiple is likely to expand significantly. But by how much?

Well that's where the Graham formula comes in. Let's be extra conservative and assume that BPY only grows FFO/unit at 4%, or half of the low range of management guidance. Let's also use a generous 10% discount rate, implying that potential investors are seeking a 10% long-term market beating total return (market's historical return is 9.2%). Then according to the Graham formula a fair P/FFO multiple for BPY is 15.2, which would put the fair value at $38.80. Even given these conservative assumptions that implies the stock is 44% undervalued, even more than the Price/NAV estimate provides.

For further confirmation, I like to compare the yield to its long-term average and median value. That's because over time, stable business model income stock yields tend to mean revert or fluctuate around a relatively fixed level that approximates fair value.

Yield 5-Year Average Yield 5-Year Median Yield Discount To Fair Value (5-year avg) Discount To Fair Value (5-year median) Average Discount To Fair Value 6.4% 5.0% 4.7% 29% 30% 30%

(Sources: Gurufocus, Simply Safe Dividends)

Since its IPO, BPY's average yield has been 5.0% and its median yield 4.7%. This implies that the stock is about 30% undervalued right now. That's basically in line with our previous two estimates.

Taking all of these approaches together, I estimate that Brookfield Property Partners has a fair value of $28.8. That means its discount to fair value (margin of safety) is 32%.

Estimated Fair Value Discount To Fair Value $28.80 32%

Under the Buffett principle that "it's better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price," I'm happy recommending blue chip income growth stocks at fair value or better. When I see a world class industry leader like Brookfield Property Partners trading at a 32% margin of safety? Well that's not just a strong buy, that's a screaming buy. In fact, I consider any blue chip that's 25+% or more undervalued to be a "fire sale."

Brookfield Property, with its world-class management team, and sector-leading growth rate, is definitely a blue chip, and one of the most undervalued high-yield ones you can buy today. And over the next decade, as that undervaluation disappears, multiple expansion is likely to turn BPY into one of the best real estate (or any) investments you can own.

This is what makes Brookfield Property one of my highest conviction buys in the REIT space, assuming you're comfortable with its risk profile.

Risks To Consider

First, we need to get out of the way Brookfield Property Partners' more complicated tax structure. Specifically, because BPY is structured as an LP (whose assets are themselves LPs) it issues a K-1 tax form instead of a 1099 like most REITs.

This means that the distributions paid by BPY aren't dividends are thus aren't immediately taxed. Rather they lower your cost basis and then when you sell your units you pay capital gains on the investment. That's in contrast to REIT non-qualified dividends, which are taxed at your top marginal tax rate. However, due to added tax preparation complexity some investors choose to avoid K1s entirely.

If you are one such investor than BPR, the new REIT tracking stock being created by the GGP buyout, is a potentially attractive alternative way to invest in Brookfield's real estate business.

BPR investors will receive the traditional 1099 and non-qualified dividends equal to BPY's quarterly distributions.

As for risks to BPY itself, there are several to consider.

First, due to its global reach, the LP has significant currency risk exposure. For example, while Brookfield does hedge (usually for 2 years) its currency risk, 26% of its assets are still generating rent in non-US dollars. This means that should the dollar appreciate against rival currencies, BPY's cash flow will translate into fewer dollars and potentially create temporary growth headwinds.

^DXY data by YCharts

Thanks to stronger economic growth than what's occurring in the UK, EU, and much of the developed world, as well as rising interest rates, the Dollar has been appreciating recently. While currency shifts tend to cancel out over time investors should be aware of the potential short to medium-term negative growth effects of currency risks for BPY.

Another risk is that potential overdevelopment in offices in the coming years, combined with a global economic slowdown (recession) might lower occupancy rates and thus lower BPY's lease spreads. While not likely to threaten its current payout, it might result in slower than expected growth, which could cause the LP to miss management's ambitious total return targets.

We also can't forget that Brookfield's penchant for major M&A can also serve as a double edged sword. That's because while they provide a major boost to growth potential, they also come with large execution risk.

For example, the GGP buyout means that BPY will now fully own that REIT's properties. And while GGP's malls are generally high-quality with average sales per square foot of $590 (and lease spreads of 12.3% in Q2 2018), the overall mall portfolio is slightly inferior to Brookfield's. For instance, the bottom half of GGP's portfolio has average sales per square foot of $500. That's still class A but the lower lease spreads (still excellent) show that there remains a lot of redevelopment for BPY to do on some of these properties.

The upside of that is that it means going forward, BPY's development pipeline will likely grow substantially. The downside is that such redevelopment is capital intensive and thus exposes BPY to equity price risk.

This means that, like traditional REITs, BPY frequently has to raise growth capital from equity markets (historically about 40% of growth funding). This means that when BPY units are dirt cheap that can create growth headwinds for the LP. Now as we've seen with the GGP and FCE.A mega-deals, Brookfield's support of the LP is strong enough to overcome equity price weakness that would cripple the growth efforts of a smaller and less well connected REIT.

However, in the event of a correction or bear market, BPY's unit price might fall so low that even Brookfield, with its industry leading access to low cost capital, might not be able to help BPY maximize its growth potential. The good news is that this equity price risk is going to decrease over time as BPY gets larger and its long-term target of 20% retained cash flow grows to substantial enough levels to fund significant organic growth.

Finally, we need to discuss interest rate risk. Not that rising rates will hurt BPY's unit price (REIT sensitivity to interest rates is purely a short-term phenomenon) but rather the LP's continued heavy reliance on variable rate debt. Currently, 37% variable is expected to come down to 25% over time. However, most REITs use far greater proportion of fixed rate debt (90+%), which means that BPY will likely remain more rate sensitive than traditional REITs should short-term global interest rates rise.

Bottom Line: This High-Yield Blue Chip Is Offering Exactly What Most Income Growth Investors Are Looking For

I know that some income investors avoid K1 issuing stock like the plague due to their increased tax complexity. However, if you are comfortable with K1s then Brookfield Property Partners is an excellent long-term high-yield real estate investing opportunity. That's especially true at today's fire sale valuation.

And if you want to avoid a K1, BPR offers you a more traditional REIT alternative way to participate in Brookfield's world class real estate operations. Because at the end of the day, when it comes to hard assets like real estate, utilities, and infrastructure, no one does it better than Brookfield.

Over 115 years, Brookfield management has proven itself capable of generating market-crushing total returns thanks to its: disciplined capital allocation, smart use of low-cost debt, and long-term investor-friendly income growth focus.

All of which is why I tripled my position in BPY recently, because I consider Brookfield Property Partners to be one of the best combinations of:

high (but safe) yield

sector (REIT)-leading long-term payout growth potential

mouthwatering valuation (32% undervalued)

market-crushing total return potential (about 20% annualized total returns over the next decade)

So as long as you're comfortable with the risk profile, and receiving a K1 (buy BPR if you're not), then Brookfield Property Partners is a screaming buy today. In fact, it's likely to become one of the best long-term high-yield income growth investments of the next decade.

