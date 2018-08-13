Growth Is Picking Up At ABB, With Book-To-Bill Indicating It Will Not Slow Down Soon

Margins in the Power Grids division are not high enough, in part because of the GE Industrial Solutions integration that's not finished yet.

ABB could buy the GE Power Conversion unit without bloating the balance sheet. It would be a nice addition to their existing portfolio with similar focus points.

ABB (ABB) came out with strong Q2 results on July 19th. Everything indicates the company is on track to have a good financial year.

Unfortunately, when I first wrote about ABB January 29th, it topped out. Once shares traded to the lower end of my range of $24 to $26, I initiated a position. Because of averaging in, the position is now nearly break-even.

I remain bullish on the stock for the long-term, because of the FCF generation and exposure to industries which could boom within the next decade. I'm talking about renewable energy, electric vehicles and increased automation and robotics in factories around the globe.

Evaluating ABB's Q2 results

In H1 compared to 2017, orders are up 15%, revenue increased 7% and earnings per share rose by 19%, all in US$.

It seems the company is ready to finally push through on the promise of shareholder creation. Remember, management stated it would bring the share price to 35 CHF or $35 per share, up 55% from the current share price.

ABB is a big company with different departments. It doesn't make sense to only take an aggregated view. The business can be divided in four main parts:

Power Grids Electrification Products Industrial Automation Robotics and Motion

Source: ABB's H1 report (left column is H1 2018)

Let's dig into Power Grids and Electrification Products specifically for the purpose of this article. When I initiated coverage on this company at the end of January 2018, I pointed out that these divisions would be vital. That's why I'm assessing now whether they are on track to meet my expectations.

The Power Grids division

The Power Grids business is a sensitive one, as major shareholders before have asked to spin it off. Management decided against this and fought to keep it part of ABB.

Power Grids makes up around 26% of total revenue and brings in 19% of operational EBITDA. As an investor, you would like to see them increase revenue and profitability. Management says it likes to 'make a business good first, bigger later', so this hints to first focusing on improving margins.

The margin is still below 10%, lagging the other business units. One must ask whether management took the right decision, as revenue is dropping yet again in the segment: it's down by 6% in US$.

Its order count only increased by 5%, while other business units performed a lot better.

There's a reason why management kept the business unit. Two quotes from Ulrich Spiesshofer, the CEO from the Q2 earnings transcript explain why:

1./ So the momentum is building service opportunities. Look we have still $400 billion resale value installed base out there. And Power Grids has the lowest penetration in service in about 12%, 13%. So we have a tremendous opportunity to do more in that one. 2./ We took the decision in 2016 to maintain the business. You might remember at that time a lot of people said this business might be worth $4 billion $5 billion. If you look at the business today, we're on track for about $1 billion profit in this business, we have turned it around, its growing again. So I think it's much, much room to day and it proves to be a good decision that we have kept it in the portfolio.

To wrap it up: there's no clear improvement and no short-term catalyst for improvement, but opportunities for recurring service revenue remain strong.

Electrification Products

This business unit represents about 30% of revenues and 36.8% of operational EBITDA. I'm focusing on this one, because it's the unit absorbing GE's industrial solutions (GEIS) the company has bought in 2017.

GEIS only had 6% of margin before the sale, compared to 14.7% of ABB's EP unit. The idea is to increase profitability of the unit to similar numbers and do this by achieving economies of scale. GEIS had around $2.7 billion in full year sales before it was sold.

The EP business increased revenues by 7% in US$ for H1 compared to 2017, an okay but not great performance. Operating EBITDA jumped by 15%.

ABB made an update on the savings potential and integration cost with a time horizon to 2022.

Source: ABB's H1 investor presentation

Timo Ihamuotila, the CFO, gives some more color on the earnings call:

For the second half of 2018, we expect that impact from GEIS to increase sales in the EV division by roughly $1.35 billion. We expect GEIS to impact the division's operational EBITA margin negatively for the second half by approximately 260 basis points. The impact is expected to be higher than this in Q3 and lower than this in Q4. Looking further out, we continue to expect the division to be back in its operational EBITA margin range of 15% to 19% during 2020 as originally committed.

While big deals are important, I believe the future could lie in newer markets popping up such as smart homes, Data Centers and Electric Vehicles, but I'll go into this later.

Can (and should) ABB buy the GE Power Conversion unit?

ABB is still finishing an integration of GE's Industrial Solutions unit it bought in 2017, and a new opportunity could already present itself. Bloomberg reported that GE is a planning a sale for around $1.5 billion.

Let's tackle two questions:

Does it make sense for ABB to buy the business unit? Does the capital structure and environment allow for another big acquisition?

Should ABB attempt to buy GE Power Conversion?

The products fit perfectly in ABB's portfolio. GE Power Conversion builds electrical motors, generators, automation control and specific solutions for the shipping industry. The company is exposed to the energy sector, both fossil and renewables and shipping: a very good fit for ABB, who's betting on these sectors as well.

Remember that ABB is exposed to these sectors especially through its Robots and Automation unit, building Drives and Motors. Its other smaller unit, Industrial Automation, is heavily exposed to the marine sector. 50% of its clients are in the Marine or Chemicals industry. At these 'fire sale prices', it could be a good addition to the portfolio. Moreover, the integration for ABB could be less costly and easier than if a competitor buys the company, because ABB is already integrating another piece of GE.

The headquarters of GE Power Conversion is in France, right next to Switzerland, which could make for an easy cultural fit.

My opinion is that ABB should try to buy the company for cheap and increase profitability, similar to what it's doing now with the other GE Industrial Solutions unit.

Do they have the money for it, and is the timing right?

ABB has some debt on the books, $10.4 billion to be exact. Short-term, the company has debt to pay, so timing-wise this is not an ideal situation for a deal.

ABB also has 3.3 billion in cash. This makes net debt stand at only $6.37 billion. The company could acquire GE Power Conversion in an all-cash deal without raising new capital.

Source: ABB's H1 report.

Long-term the debt load is quite okay. As you can see, the company has spread the debt over different currencies: EUR, CHF and USD. The new debt the company took on this year ranges between 2.8% and 3.8% in interest rates, which is not too bad.

Source: ABB's H1 report

Debt is really not a big issue with Net Debt/EBITDA only at a 1.45 multiple.

Source: ABB's H1 report.

Free cash flow in H1 was $2.43 billion, so the debt can easily be paid off over the coming years. On a trailing 12-month basis, the Free cash flow was $3.32 billion.

What will drive the stock higher?

I'm personally in this stock for the long run. Here are some of the reasons:

Industrial Automation

The Industrial Automation had a blow-out quarter in Q2 this year. Revenues were up by 17% in US$ and EBITDA increased by 23%. This was boosted by the B&R acquisition made earlier in 2017.

The unit increased orders by 30% year over year and has a healthy 14.1% margin. Particularly China can be a major driver going forward.

Robotics and Motion

Robotics and Motion performed well, with 11% more in revenues in US$ and an increase of 19% in EBITDA. The margin now stands at 16.1%.

ABB is positioning itself to benefit from the rise of Electric Vehicles. Major car companies have made investments to boost production of electric cars. ABB already has 7000 fast chargers in over 60 countries in place. The amount of charging points is estimated to do x10 by 2030.

Source: ABB's H1 report

Services market potential

The services of ABB make up 18% of total sales at the moment. Certain business units are geared more towards services. The CEO has said they are aiming to offer more services to the $400 billion in installed base of the Power Grids unit.

Market outlook

An internal study based on sources such as Bloomberg, show what parts of the market the company is betting on.

Dividend growth intact

The dividend has grown 12.12% annually over the last 10 years and there's no reason why this can't continue. Free cash flow allows to pay back the debt quite easily and cost savings of the GEIS integration will only free up more money once one-off integration costs disappear.

Book-to-bill is strong

The book-to-bill ratio for H1 was 1.10. This means demand is bigger than supply and the company has to keep up to deliver all the products. It's a good sign, as it shows demand for the products are increasing, but it's not excessively high that it would point out structural production problems.

Conclusion

ABB had a more than decent first half of 2018. It seems that growth has finally started to take hold. The company is growing particularly well in Europe and China. Because of exposure to renewable energy and electric vehicles, I think the company can grow even more in the coming years.

Simultaneously, ABB is working on capturing cost synergies of the GEIS acquisition, but this will take a while before it's fully completed. When one-off costs are out of the picture and annual synergies kick in, the Electrification Product Segment will look a lot better.

Debt can be paid off relatively easily and there's even room for a small acquisition if the opportunity arises. The company has a Net Debt/EBITDA of only 1.45. If the company chooses to use its fairly strong FCF to pay down debt, interest expenses will continue to decline as well.

To conclude, I still believe ABB is a good position in my dividend growth portfolio and will add to my position on dips.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.