Nvidia's Stock May Fall Sharply On Less Than Stellar Results

Nvidia Corp.’s (NVDA) stock has been one of the amazing growth stories of the past three years, with shares of the chipmaker soaring by nearly 11 times. But the party is yet to stop, with shares up nearly 31 percent thus far in 2018, despite having stalled out since the middle of May. That may all be about to change after the company reports its quarterly results, with shares falling sharply.

The company is expected to report results on August 16 and has a knack for not only beating analysts’ earnings and revenue forecasts but crushing them by a wide margin. The company has topped earnings and revenue estimates the last eight quarters in a row. For the fiscal first quarter of 2019, Nvidia embarrassed analysts, topping estimates by nearly 24 percent, and revenue by more than 11 percent. However, that past quarter revealed a potential problem leaving investors disappointed, while disastrous for the stock.

Problems Lurk

The last quarter saw surging revenue in Nvidia’s OEM & IP segment, which grew by a stunning 148 percent versus the quarter a year ago to $387 million. This segment has historically been a drag on revenue; in fact, from the first quarter of 2016 until the fourth quarter of 2018, revenue for the business unit was flat. The problem, $289 million of the unit’s revenue during the quarter was on strong demand for its chips used in cryptocurrency mining. The added business for cryptocurrency demand will likely not last, and the company even noted on the first quarter conference call they were expecting “crypto-specific revenue to be about 1/3 of its first quarter levels.”

Last Quarter Not So Impressive

If one subtracts the benefit of the crypto-mining business by 2/3 from last quarter’s results, Nvidia’s total revenue would not have beaten analysts' estimates by 11 percent. In fact, revenue would have been closer to $3 billion, just 4 percent better than estimates of $2.88 billion. It makes the big revenue beat in the first quarter not nearly as strong as it first appears, and it may mean the company will not surprise investors to the upside in this coming quarter by a wide margin.

Problem’s In Datacenter Growth

Nvidia’s datacenter business segment has helped its stock soar since the first quarter of fiscal 2016, with revenue having climbed by more than eight times, to $701 million. The gaming unit has had tremendous growth during this time as well, with revenue climbing by nearly 200 percent to $1.723 billion, from $587 billion, as customers suck up Nvidia’s lightning fast graphics processing units (GPU).

However, datacenter trends are showing the growth in the segment are starting to slow materially, with segment growth in the first quarter at 71 percent, down from the previous seven quarters of more than 100 percent growth. Additionally, the automotive unit has not seen its revenue ramp-up, as many investors had expected to happen in the past.

Estimates are projecting revenue growth to slow materially in the coming quarter, for both revenue and earnings. In fact, analysts’ estimates are currently suggesting revenue growth in fiscal 2020 to drop to just 13 percent from 35 percent this year, while earnings growth slows to just 10 percent from 58 percent. That is a massive decline in growth for a stock trading at an earnings multiple of nearly 30 times fiscal 2020 estimates.

Shares Are Overvalued

Nvidia is the second most expensive stock based on a one-year forward P/E ratio – behind only Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) – of the top 25 stocks that make up the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX). The average one-year forward P/E in the group is just 15, while the median is roughly 12. It poses a serious risk to Nvidia’s stock should the company’s growth rates fall as analysts expect, and investors begin valuing the company like other chip stocks.

Calm Before The Storm

Nvidia has been a stock market darling for some years, and that is because of its stunning record of crushing estimates. Just remember, records are made to be broken, and that may be bad news for shares of Nvidia and its investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.