The Andersons: Diversification Paid Off In Q2

Diversified agricultural firm The Andersons (ANDE) reported Q2 earnings last week that missed on both lines by moderate amounts. Investors looked past the headline numbers and sent the company's share price sharply upward to a 12-month high on strong performances by three of its four operating segments. The latest rally sets The Andersons apart as a rare ethanol producer to have a share price that is in positive territory over the last year (see figure), to which the company's investors can thank its exposure to multiple sectors within the broader agricultural commodities market.

ANDE data by YCharts

The Andersons reported Q2 revenue of $911.4 million, down 8.3% YoY and missing the consensus by $68.2 million. The company's Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail segments all reported higher revenue YoY, but this was offset by a large decline to the Grain segment's result. The Grain segment did record much higher margins over the same period thanks to higher volatility, however, and its pretax income attributable to the company rose by 43% YoY despite the lower revenue number.

The company reported both higher volumes and higher margins at its Ethanol segment. Record production was achieved in Q2, reaching 121 million gallons after a 5% YoY increase, reflecting the full utilization of capacity that was added in Q1 2017. The Andersons also recorded higher E85 sales, a development that reduces its exposure to gasoline consumption trends since E85 is not limited to the 10 vol% blending level that is prevalent elsewhere. The improved operating environment allowed the Ethanol segment to also record a large income gain (33% YoY).

The Plant Nutrient segment continued to be the company's 2nd-largest source of revenue and largest source of pretax income. It reported a large nominal improvement to the latter of $15.1 million compared to -$25.8 million YoY. That said, the Q2 2017 result was negatively affected by a large impairment charge, and the pretax income in the most recent quarter was actually below Q2 2017's adjusted pretax income result of $16.2 million. The segment did do better than feared as demand for primary and specialty nutrients rebounded as Q1's poor planting conditions rapidly improved during April. The company reported lower margins compared to Q2 2017, however, and this was enough to push the segment's pretax income lower.

The most disappointing result in the earnings report was from the Rail segment. While its revenue improved by almost 10% YoY, its pretax income collapsed from $5.9 million in Q2 2017 to $0.9 million in the most recent quarter. The good news for the investors is that this was due to a one-time factor, and gross profit rose by 7% over the same period. The lower pretax income result was due to the company's decision to scrap roughly 600 idle railcars, which triggered an impairment charge of $4.7 million when only 100 of those railcars had been actually scrapped. Management expects the impairment charge to be offset by improved returns at the segment because of the decision to scrap within four years. Demand for the segment's operations remained high and it recorded a 90% utilization rate during the quarter, up from 84% in Q2 2017.

Overall The Andersons reported a solid YoY improvement to its adjusted EBITDA of 17% despite the lower revenue result. Likewise, its adjusted diluted EPS improved from $0.54 to $0.76 over the same period, although the latter missed the consensus by $0.10. The lack of investor disappointment in the miss can be explained by the fact that it was primarily due to the Rail segment's impairment charge. (A 3% YoY increase to the dividend could not have hurt either.)

Investors were also cheered by the earnings report's outlook. Earlier this month I highlighted railcar demand, Q2 crop conditions, and the ethanol demand environment as the three factors that I expected to have the biggest impacts on the company's earnings in Q2 and through the rest of the year. Management was largely upbeat, or at least not pessimistic, on all three. First, the high Rail segment utilization rate that the company recorded in Q2 indicates that the Trump administration's trade war with China and threatened trade wars with other major U.S. trading partners have yet to affect railcar demand. Management reported that the leasing and repair services environments continue to improve, albeit "modestly", compared to previous years, while the decision to scrap its idle railcars will support the segment's earnings moving forward.

The concerns that arose from Q1's poor planting conditions have been completely alleviated. Farmers took advantage of excellent April weather to quickly get their crops in the ground and the U.S. Department of Agriculture is now forecasting bumper harvests of corn, soybeans, and wheat this autumn. This can be expected to positively impact the company's Grain segment in two ways. First, the forecast has continued to drive in Q3 the volatility (see figure) that the company partially attributed its strong Q2 performance to via "merchandising opportunities." Second, the expected harvests will benefit the segment's grain storage operations via higher demand for storage services. While drought conditions have worsened across the Corn Belt in recent weeks, it is late enough in the growing season that this is unlikely to have much of a negative impact on yields (and could even make the upcoming harvest easier).

WEAT data by YCharts

Finally, the falling corn price will support ethanol production margins moving forward in the form of lower feedstock costs. This, combined with the strong E85 sales growth that The Andersons reported in Q2, presents an outlook for the company's Ethanol segment that is good relative to the broader ethanol sector. That said, management did sound a note of caution regarding the segment's outlook for the rest of 2018 in its earnings report, stating that:

While domestic and export demands have both been strong so far in 2018, the impact of current tariffs and the ultimate resolution of various trade disputes leave the future of margins and export business uncertain for the industry.

Overall The Andersons had a very good Q2, however, as higher margins at many of its segments more than offset the impact of the lower revenue result. Moreover, the good outweighed the bad in the outlook that was provided as part of the earnings report thanks to expected record grain harvests, strengthening corn ethanol margins, and high demand for railcars and railcar services. Not surprisingly, the consensus analysts estimates for the company's earnings in FY 2019 and especially FY 2018 have moved higher in the wake of the Q2 earnings report (see figure), and recent investor enthusiasm in the form of a rallying share price is justified given recent conditions.

ANDE EBITDA Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.