Vaalco Energy - Second Quarter Earnings Results Analysis

Image: Gabon offshore

Investment Thesis:

VAALCO Energy (EGY) is an American oil producer focusing primarily on West Africa (Offshore Gabon and Equatorial Guinea). VAALCO is an interesting oil play with real growth opportunities but also presents unique risks due to the specific character of its business model, which is based on solely one producing field located in Gabon called Etame Marine.

I consider the stock truly overbought lately, and I recommend a hold with little to no strong upside left, especially if oil prices are cooling down. However, the stock is an excellent trading tool for investors who like high-risk assets with high potential and high volatility due to their correlation with the oil prices.

EGY data by YCharts

The only company producing field is called the Etame Marine Permit, offshore Gabon with currently nine producing wells. VAALCO is the operator with a 31.1% net working interest, with now nine producing wells producing 3,549 net Boep/d.

The prospect had 4.0 MMBO of net 2P reserves at year-end 2017, which is unchanged from 2016. [Partners: Sinopec (SHI) (Addax), Sasol (SSL), Petro Energy, and Tullow (OTCPK: TUWLF)].

The Infrastructure is in place to develop over 71 million Barrels of Oil, gross unrisked recoverable contingent resources.

Source: EGY Presentation

VAALCO Energy - Q2 2018 Balance Sheet. The raw numbers.

VAALCO Energy 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 18.85 14.64 15.33 21.27 20.43 18.18 17.16 30.66 27.90 Net Income in $ Million -0.26 -15.60 -2.63 4.26 2.28 -0.32 3.43 8.66 0.54 EBITDA $ Million 6.16 4.32 2.92 9.90 7.89 4.72 5.73 14.23 5.53 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 20.0% 11.2% 0 20.0% 28.2% 1.9% EPS diluted in $/share 0.00 -0.27 -0.04 0.07 0.04 -0.01 0.06 0.15 0.01 Operating cash flow in $ Million 1.81 -1.67 -3.42 4.10 -1.53 0.66 3.43 15.07 15.59 CapEx in $ Million -11.38 -0.11 0.00 -0.77 -0.26 -0.27 0.51 0.42 0.55 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -9.6 -1.8 0.7 3.3 -1.8 0.4 2.9 14.6 15.04 Total Cash $ Million 13.68 26.88 20.47 24.25 20.64 18.86 19.67 32.21 40.49 Total Debt in $ Million 14.34 14.38 14.44 14.95 12.98 10.98 8.98 7.00 0 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 58.46 58.71 57.74 58.58 58.66 58.82 58.82 58.86 59.85 Oil Production 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'17 2Q'18 Oil Production in Boep/d average 4,796 3,836 3,682 4,622 4,363 3,707 3,957 3,611 3,549 Quarterly oil Production K Boe 435 349 339 416 397 336 364 325 323 Oil price realized $/ Oz 42.13 40.00 41.88 51.99 46.83 51.10 59.89 68.69 74.36

Source: Company filings and Morningstar.

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Debt, Free Cash Flow, and Upstream Production

1 - Revenues

VAALCO Energy indicated $27.90 million in revenues this 2Q'18 or 36.6% higher than a year ago and down 9% sequentially.

VAALCO announced on August 6, 2018, an income from continuing operations of $8.4 million nearly as steady as the $8.7 million or $0.15 per diluted share reported in the first quarter of 2018. However, the company incurred also three specific expense items totaling $7.5 million at $0.13 per share (charge for workovers, charge related to the impact of the recent share price increase on employee Stock Appreciation Rights, and charge due to the quarterly mark-to-market impact associated with our crude oil swaps).

Cary Bounds, the CEO, said in the conference call:

I’m very pleased with our operational successes as well as our strong financial results that we delivered in the second quarter. Production for the second quarter averaged 3,549 barrels of oil per day net, which was at the midpoint of our guidance range of 3,400 to 3,700 barrels of oil per day net. While our realized Brent pricing rose to over $74 per barrel in the second quarter, we had three expenses that adversely impacted earnings by $7.5 million or $0.13 per share, which resulted in income from continuing operations of $887,000 or $0.02 per share.

One positive note is that Vaalco Energy sold its oil at a record price of $74.36 per barrel this quarter which mitigated largely the three expenses indicated above and a weak production as well.

2 - Free cash flow

VAALCO Energy is generating positive free cash flow and made $32.9 million ("TTM"). Good positive cash flow of $15.0 million in the second quarter alone. EGY passes the FCF test.

3 - Oil-equivalent production and other consideration

Production for the second quarter 2018 was 3,549 Bop/d, which was at the midpoint of EGY guidance range of 3,400 to 3,700 barrels of oil per day net. VAALCO Energy is forecasting adjusted EBITDAX for the second half of 2018 to be in the range of $27 million to $30 million, which would be an increase of approximately 23% from the first half of 2018.

The chart above is interesting because it compares the quarterly net production with the oil price received.

4 - Net debt and cash

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $32.21 million as of June 30, 2018. VAALCO energy has no more debt which is a strong positive.

Cary Bounds said in the conference call:

during the quarter, we paid off the entire balance of our term loan with the International Finance Corporation and VAALCO has no debt on the balance sheet for the first time since June 2014.

5 - 2018 Outlook (unchanged this quarter).

Looking ahead, VAALCO said that it estimated full-year 2018 production to be between 3,500 Bop/d and 4,100 Bop/d, with production during the third quarter of 2018 forecasted 3,950 Bop/d (midpoint). Cary Bounds said in the conference call:

Taking into account natural production decline and the production increase resulting from our successful workover program, we expect our production to be in the range of 3,800 to 4,100 barrels of oil per day net for the third quarter of 2018. We are maintaining our 2018 annual production guidance of 3,500 to 4,100 barrels of oil per day net.

Source: Vaalco Energy presentation

A few crucial points this second-quarter.

1 - The workover program on the Avouma platform has been completed.

As a result, the company is increasing production by approximately 4,000 barrels of oil per day gross or 1,100 barrels of oil per day net above pre-workover levels. The company indicated in the conference call:

The workovers included replacement of electric submersible pump systems or ESPs in the Avouma 2-H, the South Tchibala 1-HB and South Tchibala 2-H well. The workover operations on the Avouma 2-H and South Tchibala 1-HB were conducted to replace failed ESP systems in these two temporarily shut-in wells. In addition, the company took advance of the hydraulic workover unit, while it was on the platform to proactively upgrade the ESP system in the South Tchibala 2-H well.

The cost of the workover program represented an expense of $4.5 million, which was the biggest expense-item this second-quarter.

However, the likelihood of a failure recurrence is high, in my opinion, because the field is an old producing field that seems very corrosive and prone to that type of incident. Thus, I am expecting that the company will have to deal again with this type of failures in the future.

So far, the issue has been isolated to the Avouma Platform, but it could eventually spread to the other three platforms the company owns. Those ESPs have been functioning for up to four years without any failure until now. It is a risk that cannot be discounted.

2 - Extension of the Etame license.

VAALCO Energy continues to have regular discussions with the government of Gabon regarding its license extension, and we are encouraged with how they are progressing. There has been no further news on this issue.

Note: The extension of the Etame offshore production sharing contract is due to expire in June 2021.

3 - Drilling program in 2019 and the use of a Jack-up for three new producing wells.

Carry Bounds said in the conference call:

Building cash in 2018 will allow us to fund and execute a drilling program in 2019 at Etame where we have identified multiple development well locations that will add production, reserves and value to the company. The 2019 drilling program is subject to government and working interest owner approvals.

Courtesy VAALCO

As I said in my precedent article, I am quite disappointed by the "early 2019" announcement. The company should have launched a drilling program in 2018, and the delay will create a potential production gap in early 2019. Furthermore, it would have been less costly to contract a Jack-up in 2018 due to a robust recovery in the Jack-ups' segment now. Finally, I find the program too conservative and should have included at least five wells, including one wild-cat.

4 - Angola, no real news yet. Resolving the Angola exit is essential.

We know that the company faces a maximum penalty.

$15 million related to the potential maximum penalty for not drilling the three ... wells required under the Angola production sharing agreement.

In the last presentation, VAALCO Energy believes that the $15 million accrued liability will be reduced. However, nothing has been decided yet, and if the company "believes," I would have preferred a more convincing explanation with eventually a comment from Sonangol on the issue.

5 - Block P offshore Equatorial Guinea.

Cary Bounds indicated that EGY has the license with discoveries and exploration opportunities on the block. However, the company has no plans to move ahead with the development in EG. The prospect is considered as a "medium to long-term upside potential."

Courtesy VAALCO

Technical Analysis

EGY is forming a new falling wedge pattern with a line resistance at $3 (I recommend a partial "sell" of about 50% of your holding) and line support around $2.25 (cautious accumulation depending on the price of oil).

Generally, falling wedge patterns are considered bullish midterm or long-term, which means the stock should eventually produce a decisive breakout on the positive side with a potential $3.80 target.

However, EGY presents risks that should be analyzed seriously (Potential ESPs failure, Angola penalty, oil price volatility, etc.) and could result in the crossing of the $2.25 resistance. In this case, EGY may retest $1.50 or lower in my opinion.

Author's note: Do not forget to follow me on the oil sector. Thank you for your support, I appreciate it. If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

