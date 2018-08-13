Wayfair: Wayward Expenses

The biggest concern with a retailer like Wayfair (W) is that market dominance will be obtained without generating any meaningful profits. The online home goods retailer did nothing to change these fears during Q2 with a larger-than-expected loss. My previous research suggests major problems with the stock valuation after doubling in the last few months alone.

Wayfair has a massive opportunity in the home goods and furniture market. The ability to offer the best selection and last mile delivery service in theory should create a very profitable company.

According to internal and external estimates, the home market is forecast to grow from sales of $275 billion last year to nearly $400 billion in 2027. Virtually all of the growth in that time period is forecasted to come from business shifting online targeted by Wayfair. The home goods segment remains far behind other categories like electronics that already has seen 34% of the market shift online.

Source: Wayfair Q2'18 presentation

In the last 12 months, Wayfair generated about $5.7 billion of net revenues for around 18% of the online market. By every measure, the company is taking market share and proving that their platform satisfies customers with strong repeat orders and growing wallet capture as average revenue per active customer hit record highs of $440 in Q2.

Source: Wayfair Q2'18 presentation

So the market opportunity clearly isn't in doubt.

End Point

The issue with Wayfair remains the heavy spending to capture a low-margin business. It's one thing to acquire new customers and capture market share, it's another to capture profitable customers.

The online home goods retailer is clearly in growth mode so margins aren't the whole story here, but my problem remains that investors are paying a hefty price without expecting a lot in the future.

For the last quarter, gross margins dipped to 23.5%. Even under the best case scenario, Wayfair expects that the costs of goods sold will be 75.0% of revenues. One has to wonder how much the company would be worth, if the value was placed on the gross profit of only $385 million.

If one viewed that as the revenue base, the roughly $450 million in operating costs ex-SBC (stock-based compensation) would have a more meaningful view. The Q2 loss of $65 million amounts to roughly 17% of the gross profit. One has to add another $5 million in interest expense to get to the total loss from running the business.

In the last quarter, Wayfair added nearly 1,000 new employees with the majority of the additional headcount in the marketing and engineering group. In essence, the company feels the need to spend aggressively on adding more employees to the categories that will eat into what little amount is left of the gross profit.

The market looks favorably at the $34.8 million adjusted EBITDA loss and that is a dangerous number to use in a capital intensive business needing warehouse and delivery equipment. The $28.9 million depreciation and amortization charge is not something an investor wants to exclude from the calculation. The number that really matters is that Wayfair lost over $60 million last quarter.

The analyst earnings estimates continue to collapse. Even EPS estimates for next year are down to a loss of over $3 per share.

W EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that an online furniture business isn't one where substantial engineering and marketing costs make for a profitable business. Wayfair has incredible operations, but the ability to generate massive profits might always be elusive with over 5,300 employees dedicated to marketing and technology with such limited margin available to cover those costs.

The market apparently likes paying large stock prices for declining profits, but paying over $11 billion for a company only producing about $1 billion in gross profits is just too rich for the risk here.

