Sienna Senior Living: Declining Occupancy Ratio In Its Retirement Portfolio Is Not A Concern

Sienna Senior Living (OTCPK:LWSCF) (TSX:SIA) owns and operates seniors housing communities in Canada. The company has significantly increased its retirement residence portfolio in the past year as this part of the business has higher margin than its long-term care business. However, its occupancy ratio in its retirement residence has declined for 6 consecutive quarters. Upon further examination, we believe this decline was mostly temporary. The decline was mostly due to its rapid expansion in the past year as its newly acquired residences have lower occupancy ratios. We believe Sienna’s experienced management team can gradually improve its occupancy rate through a combination of strategies (e.g. marketing, operational improvements, etc.). In addition, demand for senior housing is expected to continue to outpace supply in the next decade. This is already evident in its 6.2% same property net operating income growth in the past quarter. Therefore, we believe there will be more growth ahead.

Sienna’s Strategy to Grow its Retirement Residence Portfolio

As many investors will know, Sienna Senior Living has two types of portfolio: long-term care segment and retirement residence segment. Over the past year, the company has significantly increased its retirement residences in its portfolio. Its retirement residence segment now consists of 44% of its total portfolio (it was only 27% of its NOI back in Q2 2017). The reason that Sienna increased its retirement residences in its portfolio is because this segment has higher operating margin than its long-term care segment. Unlike its long-term care units that are mostly government funded, its retirement residence units are mostly private pay units. This means that the company has the flexibility to increase its rental prices in its retirement residence units if they experience higher demand and lower occupancy. On the other hand, increasing the price of its long-term care units is often subject to arduous government reviews.

Declining Occupancy Ratio in its Retirement Residence Portfolio

Although we like Sienna’s strategy, we have also observed a disturbing trend. Its retirement portfolio’s average occupancy ratio has declined for 6 consecutive quarters. As the chart below shows, its occupancy ratio in its retirement residence portfolio has declined from the peak of 95.2% in Q4 2016 to 91.6% in Q2 2018.

Reasons Why We are not Concerned

Upon examination, we believe the decline in its occupancy ratio was due to a combination of reasons, and the fundamentals remain very strong. This is evident in its strong same property NOI growth of 6.2% in its retirement residence portfolio. Here, we will highlight our reasons why we are not concerned.

Fundamentals remain very strong: Demand growing faster than supply

Below is the chart that shows senior housing supply and vacancy rate in Canada in the past 9 years. As can be seen from the chart below, we can see that supply of senior housing units has increased from about 150,000 in 2009 to more than 250,000 in 2017. However, as the red solid line in the chart shows, the vacancy rate still declined to less than 8% in 2017. This is because demand continues to outpace supply in Canada’s senior housing market. According to a news report by Financial Post, Canada’s senior population has increased by 21.7% between 2006 and 2016. This was more than double the rate of the supply increase in the same time. No wonder its occupancy ratio continued to decline in the past few years.

Looking forward, Statistics Canada projected that by 2026 Canada will need an additional 131,000 spaces for seniors. There will be an additional 240,000 spaces needed by 2046. Therefore, we believe Sienna's strategy to pivot towards growth in retirement residence suites will provide a long runway of growth for the company.

A focus in Ontario

About 81% of Sienna’s retirement residence suites are located in Ontario, and the remaining 19% of the retirement residence suites are located in British Columbia. We like this portfolio mix because, currently, Ontario has the highest average rental rate in Canada. As the table below shows, Ontario’s average rent for a standard-sized retirement residence unit was C$3,526 per month in 2017. This was much higher than Quebec’s C$1,678 and Saskatchewan’s C$2,880. The average rent increase per year in Canada was about 4.7% in 2017. If this rate continues through 2025, the average rent in Ontario would rise to C$5,091 per month.

Rapid expansion was likely a main factor behind the occupancy ratio decline

We believe one reason Sienna saw a decline in its retirement residence occupancy ratio was due to its rapid expansion. As mentioned earlier, the company has significantly increased its retirement residence portfolio from 27% of its total NOI in Q2 2017 to 44% in Q2 2018. Likewise, its retirement residence suites have increased from 1,591 suites in Q2 2017 to 3,222 suites in Q2 2018. As can be seen from the table below, its average occupancy of its retirement acquisitions was nearly 300 basis points lower than its same property occupancy ratio of 93.2%. Most of these acquisitions are all located in Canada’s largest province Ontario. We believe Sienna’s experienced management team will be able to improve its newly acquired assets and result in higher occupancy ratios and better rental rates through different strategies (e.g. marketing, operational improvements, etc.). Management in the conference call also attributed the decline of its occupancy ratio due to the difficult flu season earlier this year.

Sienna Continues to Trade at an Attractive Valuation

Following the release of its Q2 2018 earnings report, the company’s shares have surged by about 4% in one day. However, we believe Sienna’s share price is still quite attractive. The company’s price to estimated 2018 AFFO ratio of 11.9x is significantly below Chartwell Retirement Residences’ (OTC:CWSRF) 17.1x. It is also below Extendicare’s (OTCPK:EXETF) 12.3x. The reason the market is giving Chartwell a higher valuation is because most of its revenue comes from higher margin retirement residences. However, Sienna has a much better portfolio mix than a year ago as retirement residences now consist of 44% of its company NOI. The company should be traded at higher valuation than Extendicare, as NOI from Extendicare’s retirement residences represents less than 10% of its total NOI.

Sienna currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.0765 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 5.3%. The company has recently increased its dividend by 2%, and management has indicated that they will consider more frequent dividend increases in the future (prior to the recent increase, the company has not raised its dividend since 2012). The company’s dividend yield of 5.3% is higher than Chartwell’s 3.8% but below Extendicare’s 6.1%.

Sienna currently trades at Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker SIA. U.S. investors interested in the stock can either invest through OTC or check with their brokers to see if investing the company through Toronto Stock Exchange is possible or not. There is higher risk for investors investing through OTC as trading volumes are much lower.

Risks and Challenges

As many investors may know, inflation rate has been trending up in the past few months, we believe this will put pressure on Sienna's future operating margin if it cannot increase its rental rates above the inflation rate. In addition, we are also in a rising interest rate environment, if interest rate increases significantly in the next few quarters, it will increase its interest expense. Investors should keep these factors in mind.

Investor Takeaway

We believe Sienna will continue to benefit from strong demand for retirement residences in the next decade or two. Its strategy to expand its retirement residences in Ontario should be favorable as Ontario currently has the highest average rent per unit among other provinces in Canada. Sienna is currently trading at an attractive valuation. We believe investors with a long-term investment horizon will be rewarded as it offers both capital appreciation and dividend growth.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

