OIL Weekly: Crude's Uptrend Is Not Finished

Introduction

Welcome to my Oil Weekly report. In this report, I wish to discuss the effects of crude oil inventories and net speculative positioning changes, based respectively on the Weekly Energy Information Administration ((EIA)) report and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) estimates, on oil markets. Then, I identify key global and oil market developments and the impacts on iPath S&P Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (OIL).

Crude and petroleum stocks

According to the latest EIA report, U.S crude inventories decreased slightly, down 0.33% (w/w) or 1.35m barrels to 407.4m on the July 27 – August 3 period, whereas Cushing stockpile (w/w) dip decelerated, down 2.63% (w/w) to 21.8m barrels. With this marginal inventory decline, oil seasonality somewhat stabilizes, but remains short of 4.5% or 19k barrels under the 5-year average and 14.3% or 68k barrels below last year’s storage level and still provide a healthy support for OIL shares.

Source: EIA

Concomitantly, the five-year U.S crude oil stock spread further deteriorated over the period and is now short of 20.5k barrels, providing strong tailwind to crude futures and OIL price.

Source: EIA

On the refined petroleum side, both gasoline and distillate stocks moderately improved. Indeed, gasoline stockpile lifted 1.26% (w/w) to 233.9m barrels, whereas distillates (w/w) inventory decelerated, up 0.99% to 125.4m barrels.

Meanwhile, U.S import/export oil balance improved slightly compared to last week. Crude exports advanced moderately from 1.31m to 1.85m barrels on the reported period, whereas net imports dipped 5.56% (w/w) to 6.08m barrels, establishing slightly below the 20-week mean of 6.10m barrels.

Source: EIA

U.S oil production dipped for the second consecutive week, down 0.92% to 10.9m barrels per day, following declining active oilrigs on the corresponding period. However, latest Baker Hughes rig count report indicates a strong oil count buildup, up by 13 active wells on the August 3 – 10 period, which should boost vigorously U.S oil output.

Source: Baker Hughes

In the meantime, OIL consolidated 2.2% to $7.99, following escalating US-China trade war dispute, touching openly U.S energy complex.

Source: Bloomberg

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Legacy Commitment of Traders Report (( COTR)) released by the CFTC on July 31 – August 7 period, crude net speculative positioning on Nymex futures declined 0.73% (w/w) to 608 927 contracts, whereas OIL gained 0.6% to $8.18 per share.

Source: CFTC

Crude net speculative length drop is mainly due to declining long interest. Indeed, during the period, speculators slightly decreased long bets, down 1% (w/w) to 691 708 contracts and were partly been offset by moderate short liquidations, down 2.97% (w/w) to 82 781 contracts. Since the net speculative peak reached in March 2018, net crude oil length drop indicates that bulls have exhausted most triggers, which propelled crude oil to fresh highs.

Since the beginning of the year, net speculative positioning continues its decline, down 2.45% or 15 286 contracts, whereas OIL (w/w) climb improved slightly, up 24.32% (YTD) to $8.18 per share.

Escalading trade war dispute and freshly applied sanctions on Iran should cancel out

Since my last article, OIL declined 2.2% to $7.99 per share, following new opened front in China-US trade war dispute, aiming among others, U.S energy complex. However, Saudi Arabia’s oil shipments resuming through Bab el Mandeb Strait and the reinstatement of U.S sanctions against Iran, stirring supply worries are still weighing on crude prices and will continue to do so, until the U.S adopt the full sanction package, later this November. While U.S trade war with China continues to escalate, the quarrel might offset freshly imposed sanctions on Iran, amid recent rumors suggesting that the world’s biggest oil consumer, China will not trim its Iranian oil purchases, but it is likely that it will curtail its U.S oil imports.

The spread between Brent and WTI benchmarks further advanced, lifting from $5.45 to $5.48 per barrel on the July 31 – August 7 period, indicating that US crude export will be incentivized on the forthcoming period and that U.S black gold gets more affordable for international investors, which is positive for OIL price.

Concomitantly, the greenback further strengthened, following escalating trade war occurring between Washington and Beijing, which seems to benefit for the moment to the dollar, but which will provide a negative bias to OIL price.

Source: Tradingview

Meanwhile, WTI futures backwardation persists and the flattening of the curve is bringing marginal headwinds to crude futures and BOIL price.

With U.S crude inventories slightly down, net speculative positioning dropping marginally and crude fundamental developments canceling out, OIL’s uptick should persist in the near term.

I look forward to reading your comments. If you enjoyed the article, thanks for showing your support by following my account or sharing the article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OIL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.