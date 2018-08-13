Bloom Energy: 95% Stock Return

Taking into account the net debt, 6.24x forward sales is too large. It seems a bit expensive as compared to other comparable peers.

Trading at 6.24x 2018 forward sales, Bloom Energy (BE) seems overvalued compared to its peers. Bullish investors made 95% stock returns on this name, but the opportunity seems gone now. The savvy individuals who profited include Baron Capital, COO and CFO besides several directors. Right now, the short sellers may obtain good returns, and longs should liquidate their position.

Quick Takeaway: 95% Stock Returns In One Month

In “Bloom Energy IPO: Undervalued At 2.6x Forward Sales”, Bloom Energy (BE) was described as an undervalued IPO as compared to peers. These were the most meaningful words regarding the valuation of BE:

“Bloom Energy seems a bit cheap at $14 per share and 2.6x sales. Other competitors with a lot of debt and less revenue growth than that of Bloom Energy are trading at 4.58x-4.95x their sales.” Source: Seeking Alpha “Bloom Energy is quite tempting. With that, $14 per share and 2.6x its sales seems low valuation for this company, even after revising its large debt.” Source: Seeking Alpha

When the IPO went live, the stock jumped to $27.35 showing an increase of 95%. Have a look at the dramatic price increase that took place in August and July 2018:

The increase in the share price seemed to be created by three significant and unexpected catalysts: the acquisition of 11.3% stake by Baron Capital, insider transactions, and an interview given to MarketWatch by the founder and CEO of Bloom Energy, Mr. Sridhar.

MarketWatch: Could Bloom Energy be Profitable this year?

In 2016 and 2017, Bloom Energy lost $240 million and $157 million respectively. The most investors did not expect the company to provide positive net income in the near future. Have a look at the image below for further details:

With that, let’s now check the title of the article published by MarketWatch after interviewing Bloom Energy:

Can the company report positive net income in 2018 after losing $157 million in 2017? Will Bloom Energy have positive operating profits? Perhaps the investors got a bit confused about the interview of the CEO since Bloom Energy had to issue a SEC filing providing additional details.

Bloom Energy had to note that it does not expect to generate operating profits for the period of three months ended June 30, 2018:

The title may have confused some investors.Bloom expects to deliver GAAP losses from operation from -$6.9 million to -$4.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018:

The corrections don’t end there. The article also noted that the CEO said that Bloom would be cash-flow positive and GAAP-profitable in 2018. In the following lines, Bloom Energy explained that the company does not make such forecasts.

With the company reporting heavy losses in 2017, delivering positive cash flow in 2018 would be almost impossible. The company did very well by noting some corrections. In addition, marketwatch.com also modified the article to include additional information regarding the company. They both acted very rapidly in the correct manner. With that being said, the share price could be right now at overvalued levels because of the initial misinformation.

Baron Capital Acquired 11.33% Stake

On August 6, 2018, the market received more news that could have pushed the share price of Bloom Energy up. With $26 billion in assets under management, large money manager Baron Capital acquired 11.33% stake in Bloom Energy. The image below shows the stake:

Other funds following Baron Capita could have initiated positions on the stock after seeing the 11.33% stake. These buying orders could have increased the demand on the stock, which could lead to share price appreciations.

Insiders Bought Shares At $15 Per Share

Baron Capital was not the only one buying recently. Many directors, including the CFO and COO, acquired shares at $15 in the IPO. The transactions could have pushed other investors acquire even more shares. The following insider transactions were recently reported:

Current Valuation: Shares Are No More Cheap

With 106 million shares outstanding at $27.45, the market capitalization as of today is $2.9 billion. Adding debt of $0.71 billion and deducting cash in hand of $0.33 billion, the enterprise value after the IPO is $3.28 billion. The image below shows the capitalization table with the figures expected after the IPO:

Using 40% revenue growth, 2018 forward sales are equal to $525 million, and the EV/Forward revenues is 6.24x, which seems a bit expensive as compared to other comparable peers.

Have a look at the sales multiple of the following comparable peers:

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) trades at 2.71x sales with enterprise value of $254 million, 458 employees, and $107 million in debt.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (BLDP) trades at 4.08x sales with enterprise value of $484 million, 519 employees, and $6 million in debt.

Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) trades at 4.58x sales with enterprise value of $528 million, debt of $158 million, and 644 employees.

Conclusion: It Seems Overvalued

Bloom’s IPO has been quite profitable for the insiders and investors. The acquisition of shares by Baron Capital and insiders and the interview of the CEO seemed to push the stock price up. It is worth mentioning that savvy individuals that acquired stock at $14 acted well since the company was undervalued.

With that, right now, the opportunity seems to be gone. Bloom Energy seems overvalued as compared to comparable peers. It is trading at 6.24x forward sales. In addition, readers need to remember that the company’s net debt is not small, $0.7 billion. The financial risk seems quite relevant here since Bloom is paying 8% and 6% interest rate on its debt, which will be mostly payable in one to three years. Taking into account the net debt, 6.24x forward sales seem to be too large. The image below shows the contractual obligations prior to the IPO:

