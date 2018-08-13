Crius Energy Trust's (CRIUF) CEO Michael Fallquist On Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Crius Energy Trust (OTC:CRIUF) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 13, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Michael Fallquist - Chief Executive Officer

Christian McArthur - Chief Operating Officer

Roop Bhullar - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Bill Cabel - Desjardins Securities

Nelson Ng - RBC Capital Markets

David Quezada - Raymond James

Endri Leno - National Bank Financial

Raveel Afzaal - Canaccord Genuity

Michael Fallquist

Thank you and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Crius Energy Trust conference call to discuss financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2018.

On the call with me today is Roop Bhullar, our Chief Financial Officer, and Christian McArthur, our Chief Operating Officer.

Our results were released this morning and are available on the Investors section of our website and on SEDAR.

I'll start the call off with a summary of our quarterly operating performance. Christian will provide details about our cost reductions achieved over the past few months and Roop will provide a review of our financial results. I will then conclude with a few comments on our outlook for the rest of 2018 and beyond.

To kick things off, I wanted to focus on some main items that we see contributing to Crius Energy's future and the key points that will be discussed on the call.

Firstly, the continued success we will deliver in the deregulated energy business and its focus as our core business strategy moving forward, following our planned exit from solar. Secondly, our portfolio optimization initiatives and redoubled focus on customer profitability. Thirdly, the realization of synergies and the integration of USG&E as well as our increased cost reduction targets.

All these strategic initiatives will materially improve the forward earnings capacity and investor value potential at Crius Energy. We are pleased with the performance of our deregulated energy business, which produced $22.2 million of normalized adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter, representing year-over-year growth of 57%.

We believe that the normalized performance of the deregulated energy business is a good metric to demonstrate the value and future prospects of Crius Energy.

Furthermore, as we exit the solar business, that will create a more robust focus on our deregulated energy business and better position the company to leverage opportunity and growth in our core business.

In the second quarter, we continue to see positive trends in our customer portfolio as the embedded margin increased by $5.5 million or 1.2% as we focus on improving the profitability of our customer portfolio.

Embedded margin represents management's estimates of the forward gross margin value of our customer portfolio and is a good proxy for the value created in the quarter.

The increased quarter-over-quarter embedded margin is the result of our strategy to focus on higher margin customer growth and our ongoing portfolio optimization activities.

We added 88,000 higher margin residential and small commercial customers in the quarter, representing 69% of customers added, which represents a meaningfully higher proportion than in 2017.

We sold primarily long-term products in the segment with over 60% of these customers added on fixed-term contracts of 24 months or longer.

The average upfront cost to acquire for residential and small commercial customers added during the quarter was $128 per customer, representing a payback period of less than 12 months.

We expect customer attrition to stay elevated in the coming quarters as we continue to implement our portfolio optimization initiatives. Customers with a customer lifetime value that is negative or below our internal thresholds will be returned to the utility upon product expiration if we're unsuccessful at enrolling them on products that meet or exceed our internal return thresholds.

As a recent example, we successfully repriced or dropped a group of commercial customers who were on products with negative value to Crius. This resulted in a positive $1.5 million of forward value created in our customer portfolio.

We're focused on identifying more opportunities similar to this example across our entire customer portfolio through our ongoing portfolio optimization initiatives.

Consistent with our expectations, we saw net customer attrition of 2,000 customers with our total customer count at approximately 1.4 million customers at the end of the quarter.

During the quarter, we added 177,000 customers, including 162,000 customers organically from sales and marketing channels and 15,000 customers through acquisition, representing an increase over the average in the prior four quarters of 164,000 customers.

Gross customer drops in the quarter were 179,000 customers, which is higher than the average in the prior four quarters of 158,000 customers, driven primarily by the expanded portfolio as a result of the acquisition of USG&E as well as the ongoing portfolio optimization initiatives.

We have advanced our progress on the integration of USG&E, achieving an annualized run rate of $10 million in cost synergies at the end of the second quarter, which will benefit the second half of this year.

As disclosed last quarter, we've increased our cost reduction target to $20 million to $25 million, including the USG&E synergies as a result of our decision to focus on the deregulated energy business.

I've asked Christian McArthur, our Chief Operating Officer, to join us on the call this quarter to provide some detailed insight on the progress we've made over the past several months. Christian?

Christian McArthur

Thanks, Mike. And good morning, everyone. It's great to be on this call this morning. As many of you know, I recently expanded my role at Crius Energy and now serve as the company's chief operating officer where I am responsible for operations and information technology as well as continuing to have responsibility for energy supply and risk management functions.

As a result of my expanded role, I am the executive accountable for achieving our companywide cost reduction targets at Crius Energy. I'm very pleased with what we've accomplished in just over three months since we publicly announced the increased cost reduction target as we are well ahead of our initial expectations.

As you likely recall, we told the investment community that we are targeting incremental synergies to bring the total annual cost reductions to $20 million to $25 million in our business by the end of 2019.

We're working with urgency and are extremely focused on exceeding the expectations of the market with regards to our cost savings.

As disclosed in our financials this morning, we now have a detailed plan to achieve annual cost reductions of approximately $22 million on a run rate basis by the end of 2018.

Based on restructuring activities implemented through today, we have already achieved run rate cost reductions of approximately $20 million annually, and plans are in place to achieve the additional cost savings of $2 million by the end of the year.

Through the end of the year, we will spend $6.4 million in non-recurring restructuring costs to achieve the approximate $22 million in annual savings, with the majority of the cash costs to be spent in the fourth quarter of 2018 as detailed in the outlook section of our MD&A.

A significant amount of savings result from headcount reductions in our deregulated energy business. In recent years, we've materially increased our employee base as we've done multiple acquisitions across multiple different geographies and we peaked at over 400 employees following the acquisition of US Gas & Electric in July 2017.

Today, we now have approximately 275 employees in our deregulated energy business and have substantially consolidated retail energy operations into two offices – our corporate headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut and a secondary office in Miramar, Florida.

In the end, we have created a much more lean, cost-effective, and efficient organization that is committed to advancing our growth in the deregulated energy business, all while capitalizing on improved operational efficiencies and achieving a better return for investors.

But we know that cost reduction is a continuous process and we are focused on driving further cost savings across our business and already have plans under development that should see us exceeding the top end of our increased cost savings target range of $20 million to $25 million annually.

I am extremely excited about the optimization of the business and our ability to reduce costs and streamline operations to drive significant amount of value for our unitholders.

I'm going to turn the call over to Roop to provide comments on our financial results for the quarter. Roop?

Roop Bhullar

Thanks, Christian. And good morning, everyone. As was noted at the beginning of the call, we will use some non-IFRS measures which are fully described in our disclosures.

All financial figures provided are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

Revenue in the second quarter of 2018 was $269.1 million, an increase of 49.3% from the second quarter of last year, primarily due to revenues associated with the USG&E acquisition.

Gross margin for the second quarter of 2018 was $54.1 million, an increase from $37.2 million of gross margin in the second quarter of last year.

As a percentage of revenue, gross margin was 20.1% in the second quarter, consistent with 20.6% of revenue in the same period last year. The increase in gross margin is the result of the addition of the higher-margin USG&E customer portfolio.

In the second quarter, electricity gross margin per unit was $17 per megawatt hour, representing a decrease from $17.63 [ph] per megawatt hour for the prior comparable period, with the decrease resulting from the increased mix of commercial and municipal aggregation customers in the portfolio.

Natural gas gross margins per unit were $3.17 per MMBtu, an increase from $1.40 per MMBtu last year, with the increase due to the higher margin USG&E natural gas portfolio.

Selling expenses were $11.3 million in the second quarter, up from $6.1 million in the second quarter of last year, driven by increased upfront selling costs following the USG&E acquisition.

G&A expenses for the quarter were $26.8 million compared to $24.8 million in Q2 of 2017, and was impacted during the quarter by the $4.1 million of non-recurring costs, which were made up of $2 million relating to restructuring charges from the workforce rationalizations that Christian outlined that were implemented during the quarter and $2.1 million primarily associated with the board-initiated process to evaluate strategies to enhance unitholder value, as well as the proxy process for our AGM held in May, which we had indicated would impact our second quarter results.

Adjusting for non-recurring costs, the remaining period-over-period increase in G&A expenses was attributable to the increased cost base following the USG&E acquisition.

Reported adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter was $16 million, up from $14.1 million in the second quarter of last year, primarily driven by the contribution from the USG&E business.

Adjusted EBITDA consisted of $18.1 million from the deregulated energy business, offset by a negative contribution of $2.1 million from the solar business.

Additionally, normalizing for the $4.1 million in non-recurring charges, adjusted EBITDA from the deregulated energy business was $22.2 million.

Normalized adjusted EBITDA highlights the positive performance of the deregulated energy business and provides a view of the business performance without the negative results from the solar business and without non-recurring costs, which we consider to be temporary impacts to our business moving forward.

Net income was $5.3 million in the second quarter of 2018, an increase from a net loss of $14.6 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Distributable cash for the second quarter was $3.7 million, which compares to $11.4 million in the prior comparable quarter, taking the payout ratio for the last 12 months to 106%.

Distributable cash and payout ratio was impacted by the $4.1 million in non-recurring charges, without which the payout ratio would be 91%, and continued negative performance from the solar business, without which the payout ratio would be 74%.

Our distributable cash also reflects materially increased upfront selling costs compared to the 2017 levels, reflecting the channel mix of new sales, with increased contribution from the residential and small commercial sales channels, which have higher upfront costs to acquire.

We do expect to benefit in future quarters from these increased upfront selling cost investments that are focused on higher margin residential customers as highlighted by our increasing embedded margin of $5.5 million in the quarter.

We expect to have a temporarily elevated payout ratio over the next few quarters as we implement our strategic initiatives and incur the associated one-time restructuring costs.

We see the $6 million of one-time restructuring costs as extremely accretive as they enable us to achieve $22 million in annual run rate synergies, representing an over threefold return on our investment and a very quick payback period.

As such, we are comfortable with an over 100% payout ratio which is expected to return to a lower level in 2019. In the meanwhile, we do have sufficient liquidity with our existing credit facility arrangements to see us through this process and continue our distributions at current levels.

At the end of the second quarter, Crius had total cash and availability of $40.8 million, consisting of $19.6 million of cash and $21.2 million available under our credit facilities.

Mike will now provide some comments on our future outlook. Mike?

Michael Fallquist

Thanks, Roop. I want to begin by reiterating Roop's points about our liquidity and our distribution. We understand and expect that our payout ratio will be elevated through the end of 2018 as we incur one-time costs to restructure our business, while we continue to invest in high-margin customer growth.

We are highly confident that we will be in a strong position following these changes, with a materially more profitable business, driven by higher margin customer base and a materially reduced cost base, which will result in a normalized sustainable payout ratio at the current distribution level.

As discussed, an important aspect of the future state for Crius Energy is that we will be eliminating the continuing quarterly loss of our solar business, which has negatively impacted profitability and cash flow by nearly $10 million in the past 12-month period.

We engaged a third-party advisor to explore strategic alternatives for the solar business and are in the final stages of divesting it, with the process expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter.

We are highly confident that the negative financial impact of the solar business will be negligible starting in the fourth quarter of 2018. We've made progress on the strategy to invest in the high-margin residential and small commercial customer segments and have begun to deemphasize the large commercial customer segment, which is evident in our second quarter customer enrollments. 69% of organic enrollments being residential and small commercial customers.

This is a significantly higher proportion than in prior periods and we expect this trend to continue in future quarters as we continue to expand and invest in our sales capabilities.

Further, in light of the strategy to focus on higher-margin customer growth and maximizing customer lifetime value, we've decided not to pursue future municipal aggregations as we've seen reduced margins in this segment, consistent with the pressures observed in the large commercial segment.

And as important, we have limited opportunity to maximize customer lifetime value as we don't have the opportunity to cross-sell other products to these customers and they have limited renewal value given the public request for proposal process that towns do when selecting an aggregator.

While municipal aggregation customers have historically had positive margins, they are associated with higher direct and indirect costs than customers acquired through our other sales channels.

And as we work to reduce overall expenses across the company to streamline operations, we're focused on our core mass market sales channels.

In light of this strategy, we will be evaluating our options related to our portfolio of approximately 300,000 customers acquired through this channel.

We expect your decision will reduce customer ads by 50,000 to 100,000 customers in the second half of 2018. However, we don't expect it to meaningfully impactful to the forward profitability given the low margins in this segment, limited ability to increase customer lifetime value, and high associated cost to serve.

We're extremely optimistic about the future prospects of our business as we complete our strategic transformation over the next few quarters. The reported historical financial performance of our business does not reflect the forward earnings capacity of Crius Energy.

Our financial results over the past 12 months have been negatively impacted by non-recurring items and continuing losses in our solar business and do not reflect the full positive benefit of the USG&E synergies or the positive value created by the strategic initiatives underway.

When normalizing for non-recurring items over the past 12 months, the completion of the USG&E integration, the divesting of the solar business and the achievements of our increased cost synergy targets, on a pro forma basis, the last 12 months, we see positive impacts to adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash and payout ratio.

Adjusted EBITDA normalizes to $107 million from $72.1 million. Distributable cash normalizes to $69.7 million from $33.6 million. And the payout ratio normalizes to 51.1% from 106% when taking into consideration the realized activity through the end of the second quarter and planned activities through the end of the year.

We've provided a more detailed breakdown of these adjustments and initiatives in the outlook section of our MD&A that was published this morning.

I want to end by reassuring our unitholders that many of these changes will start being reflected in the third and fourth quarter of this year as we have already achieved $20 million of cost reductions. By the end of the third quarter, we will have eliminated the negative financial impact of our solar business, which was nearly a $10 million drag on our results over the past 12 months.

Combining these together, we have already made a $30 million improvement to our financial results that will benefit us in the latter half of 2018 and are confident in our ability to deliver much more.

We are very confident in your future vision for Crius Energy and our ability to drive unitholder value over the long-term.

Operator, please open the call to questions.

Certainly. [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Bill Cabel from Desjardins Securities. Please go ahead.

Bill Cabel

Thanks. Hi, guys. I want to say, first, I appreciate the detail on the synergies, cost reduction and your goal for solar. That's extremely helpful from my chair. I did want to ask you, though, on, I guess, mostly on the solar side, but maybe a little bit on the municipal aggregator strategy as well. Those are two strategies that you entered into and you're now exiting. What do you think with, I guess, the benefit of hindsight on those decisions and then maybe talk a bit about what you've learned?

Michael Fallquist

Yeah. Thanks, Bill. Yeah, just going into both those, solar in particular, I think it was the right strategy at the right time. Ultimately, it didn't work out as planned. Hindsight is 20/20. And I think, looking back in the last 12 months and then $10 million EBITDA drag, obviously, we wish we hadn't invested the way we had in that space. But I think, on a go-forward basis, when you normalize this out of our results, ultimately, you see a pretty strong business. And I think that's reflected in the tables we put into our MD&A.

One other point I just did want to highlight with regards to the solar business that I think is really important as we look back and we look at the past performance of that business, the total cash benefit of the Verengo net operating losses that we will benefit from will be about $15 million over the life of them. And I think it's also important that any transaction in that for our solar business will be structured in such a way that will be able to maintain that benefit and get full value out of it.

Bill Cabel

Okay. Now, appreciate that. Looking now at that comment, I like what – I think was Roop that said that, on an LTM basis, your payout ratio excluding one-time items and solar was 74%. That number – just off the top of my head, that number would, obviously, not reflect the forward gains of those one-time initiatives. And I was just wondering, like so should we be seeing – or is it reasonable to expect a normalized payout ratio well below 70% on a sort of 2019 and forward basis?

Roop Bhullar

Yeah, that's right, Bill. The 73% payout ratio was normalized for solar negative drag over the last 12 months as well as the one-time items, but it does not yet reflect the benefit of the cost reductions that we see going forward, both from getting to the initial $10 million target for USG&E integration synergies as well as getting to the higher $22 million through the end of this year.

And so, factoring those, we've included a table in the outlook section of the MD&A with some waterfall charts, as well as showing you the impact. And factoring all of those on to our last 12 months result, it does show a payout ratio of about 50%.

Bill Cabel

Perfect. Okay. Thanks, guys. That should be for now.

Roop Bhullar

Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Nelson Ng from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Nelson Ng

Thanks. Just a quick one on the municipal aggregation customers. Mike, you mentioned that there's about 300,000 RCs in your book or about 20%. So, do you expect that to kind of fall off over the next 12 months? Like, is a typical contract like a year or a bit longer?

Michael Fallquist

Yeah. So, Nelson, as we stop looking to renew and grow that customer book, it's – the book goes out about three years in length. So, it will be winding down over the next three years.

Nelson Ng

Okay. Got it. And then, just switching gears on the solar side. So, I think in the past, when we talked about solar, you mentioned how there was a bit of, I guess, some benefits from cross-selling and things like that. So, when the solar business is wound down or divested, would that impact – would you be selling any part of your customer base that would kind of go with the solar business or can you just talk a bit about whether it will have any impact on RCs – any one-time impact on RCs?

Michael Fallquist

No, it will not.

Nelson Ng

Okay, got it. And then, just one last question. In terms of the NCIB, you have kind of flagged that you repurchased 300-some-odd-thousand units. How will your – I guess, big picture from a repurchase perspective, given that the payout will be pretty high this year due to various one-time costs, could you talk about your strategy on the NBID, whether it's going to remain at the same pace or whether you'll put that on hold for a bit?

Roop Bhullar

Yeah. Nelson, so that's very good point and that is factoring into our thinking with the NCIB. NCIB does continue to be a key part of our capital allocation strategy. However, as you mentioned, as we work through these restructuring costs, there is a cash requirement. Again, we provided some detail in the MD&A around $6 million of one-time costs associated with the restructuring of the deregulated energy business as well as about $3 million to restructure the solar business. And so, as we work through those, we will be reducing focus on the NCIB. Following this period of the next two quarters, we will expect to benefit from the full-year synergies and cost reductions, and then that'll return to being a key part of our capital allocation strategy.

Nelson Ng

Okay. Just one last question. You guys were talking about reducing headcount materially. Is that all back-office related costs? I was just wondering in terms of – how does that impact your ability to add customers?

Michael Fallquist

So, Nelson, the headcount reductions are really across-the-board from executive and all levels across the organization. Obviously, we – customer growth is a key component of sort of long-term business value for us. There was restructuring with regards to the shift in strategy to focus more on the residential and small commercial segment. But the changes we made with regard to headcount, we expect to support our strategy to continue to grow in the residential and small commercial space.

Nelson Ng

Okay. Thanks, Mike. I'll get back in the queue.

Your next question comes from the line of David Quezada from Raymond James. Please go ahead.

David Quezada

Thanks. Good morning, guys. My first question here, just on the overall portfolio optimization process, do you guy – do you think that'll be done probably like – kind of with some of your comments towards the end of 2018 or is there still a chance that it will run longer than that, I guess, with the understanding that the unwinding of the municipal aggregation group will run longer than that timeframe?

Michael Fallquist

So, David, we think it will be substantially done by the end of this year, but I would note that it's an ongoing process, as we're always adding new customers to the portfolio and we're going to always be ensuring that our customers are meeting our internal return thresholds. But I think the sort of one-time cleanup process to get to our customer book, as it stands today, should be substantially done by the end of the year.

David Quezada

Okay, great. Thanks. My only other question here, just wondering what you're seeing in your service areas on weather so far this year – so far this quarter and any color you can provide on what you've seen in wholesale energy prices for this quarter so far?

Christian McArthur

Thanks, David. We did see some days, particularly in the Texas market, where we had some extreme heat in the middle of July, and that did result in elevated volumes and higher prices. But overall comment would be that overall summer volatility has come in much lower than the markets expected going into July and we are also seeing some offsetting impacts from that Texas impact on the positive side where we're seeing a lot higher temperatures coming in versus normal in the Northeast markets where we have not seen any volatility in wholesale prices. And so, that's resulting in a benefit with higher load with lower volatility.

David Quezada

Okay, great. Thanks. I'll get back in the queue.

Your next question comes from the line of Endri Leno from National Bank. Please go ahead.

Endri Leno

Good morning. Just a couple of questions for me. The first one, on the December cost synergies and the cost to achieve, I was wondering, the difference between $1.4 million and $4.4 million, do you see a majority of them going into build consolidation, corporate policy changes, if you can breakdown between the two please.

Roop Bhullar

Endri, so you're referring to the $6 million of one-time cost to achieve the synergies?

Endri Leno

That's right. Yeah, you said $4.4 million – yeah.

Roop Bhullar

So, the $4.4 million that we show in the fourth quarter is really how we've structured those costs ahead from a timing perspective. Majority of the $6.4 million costs relate to employee severance and unit-based compensation payout for employees who are separating from the company. And so, the $4.4 million reflects the timing impact of those as opposed to necessarily matching the $1.4 million of synergies that we show in that period.

Endri Leno

Great, thanks. And my other question is on the USG&E synergies achieved, but not realized, what is the timing difference between these and when do you expect to see the realized synergies?

Roop Bhullar

So, what that number was, we're saying that we achieved $10 million of USG&E integration synergies through the end of July 30 – at June 30, sorry. End of the second quarter. however, on a realized basis, because of the timing of when we achieved those during the period, we've only realized about $2 million reflected in our adjusted EBITDA over the last 12 months. And so, the $8 million was adding back to get to the run rate. So, we expect the $10 million of synergies that we achieved through June 30 to be flowing on a quarterly basis from the third quarter forward.

Endri Leno

Great. Thanks very much. That's all for me.

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from the line of Raveel Afzaal from Canaccord. Please go ahead.

Raveel Afzaal

Thank you. Good morning. First on US Gas & Electric, one of the things that just positively impacts your results going forward is also seasonality associated with US Gas & Electric. So, can you just remind us what the seasonality is for that business, especially in Q4? How much of EBITDA falls in Q4?

Michael Fallquist

USG&E had the impact that you're noting of materially or doubling the natural gas component of our customer portfolio. It now represents about 15% of customer base on a load basis. And so, that has the impact of increasing the seasonality of EBITDA or usage in the first quarter and primarily the first quarter, the winter quarters. So, that is – you are going to see that impact going forward with the USG&E component of the portfolio.

Raveel Afzaal

So, it does about 40% of EBITDA for US Gas & Electric fall in Q4. How much of its EBITDA falls in Q4 approximately? Or I can get back to you.

Michael Fallquist

Yeah. I think we should take that one offline.

Raveel Afzaal

All right. And secondly, with respect to gross margins for RC, there was some positive impact from the IFRS change in this quarter. So, when you're thinking about your margins – gross margin for RC, margin for second half of the year, noting that you guys are moving away from the municipal aggregation customers, can you give us some sense of where these electricity margins for RC may fall for second half of this year?

Roop Bhullar

So, the first quarter of 2018 did have a negative impact from a timing perspective related to IFRS 15 and that was related to deferred capacity accounting, which largely reversed in the second quarter. But taking first half of 2018 margins together on a blended electricity and natural gas portfolio, we generated unit margins of $165 per RCE blended. And that reflects the offsetting Q1 and Q2 IFRS 15 impacts. And that was a little bit of a step down from 2017 levels. And we've talked in the last quarter about the result of the large municipal aggregation that came on slow in the first quarter. And the $165 of first half 2018 unit margins was also impacted by the Q1 weather impacts.

So, that's kind of where the base is at this point and we do see that base improving because of all the initiatives we're putting in place around portfolio optimization as well as the margins on new ads being materially higher than margins on customers dropping off the portfolio.

Raveel Afzaal

Right. So, just to summarize for myself, I should be thinking about margins in the second half of the year on the electricity close to – over $16.50 per RC – per megawatt hour?

Roop Bhullar

That's a blended electricity and natural gas number, but, yes, correct.

Raveel Afzaal

Just final question. What do you think the net impact is going to be in Q3 when we take into account the Texas volatility and then, obviously, the positive tailwinds from Northeast? Is it going to be positive, negative or neutral?

Michael Fallquist

We're not in a position to talk about specific numbers, but we do see those as offsetting. And to date, we're not aware of any material adverse impact from overall in the third quarter.

Raveel Afzaal

That's all from me. Thank you.

And there are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back over to Mr. Fallquist for closing remarks.

I will now turn the call back to Mr. Fallquist for closing remarks.

Michael Fallquist

Thank you, everyone, for joining us on the call today. We appreciate your questions and comments and look forward to sharing our third quarter results in November. Have a great day.

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.