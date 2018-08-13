UQM Technologies: A Speculative Play On China Commercial Vehicle Electrification

This investment is extremely risky and investors should only play this stock if they are willing to lose most or all of their capital.

Management said their contribution margin is around 50%; thus, their breakeven run rate could be around $15 - $16 million in annual sales.

The company is developing a Joint Venture with a Chinese firm that will allow the manufacture and sale of their electric motors in buses and commercial vehicles in China.

The Opportunity

UQM Technologies (NYSE: UQM) is a nano cap company with an enterprise value of $51.8 million dollars and they specialize in the manufacture of motors and propulsion for electric vehicles in the automotive, marine and specialized aircraft solutions markets.

The company has two near term growth opportunities to capture a rapidly increasing trend in China for passenger bus and commercial vehicle electrification. They are targeting the electric propulsion and compressor fuel cell system markets and are capable to capture sizable market share because the company is uniquely positioned with their product offerings.

Propulsion System Opportunity

The company is focusing their efforts on the electrified passenger bus and industrial vehicle market in China by attempting to develop a Joint Venture with a Chinese based firm China National Heavy Duty Truck Group “CNHTC”. CNHTC has their own line up of dump trucks, semi trailers and construction vehicles through their Sinotruck brand and they are seeking to utilize this newly formed partnership to electrify their own fleet, as well as market the electric motor propulsion systems to other Chinese auto manufacturers. Sinotruck has started incorporating the company's HD and Pro propulsion systems in their heavy duty vehicles to make a wide scale push for electrification.

UQM's strategic partnership with CNHTC to make and sell electric propulsion systems in the commercial vehicle market in China is a needed catalyst for a company that has failed to grab mainstream market adaptation from auto manufacturer OEM's. They are providing electric motors in the extremely fast growing segment of commercial electric fleet vehicles and capturing this opportunity by leveraging CNHTC's established supply chain channels and relationships.

The newly formed partnership with CNHTC was a two part deal and the first part gave UQM much needed capital of $5.1 million of cash in exchange for CNHTC receiving 9.9% ownership stake in UQM shares.

The second part of the deal was stalled by committee on foreign investment in the United States (CFIUS) which would have had UQM receive $28.3 million in cash in exchange for giving 34% of the shares to CNHTC.

Details of the deal are highlighted annual report and management stated:

We announced we had signed a Joint Venture Agreement (“JVA”) with CNHTC and Sinotruk Global Village Investment Limited, a Hong Kong based limited liability company owned by CNHTC. Under the JVA, we will acquire a 25% ownership share of the joint venture with CNHTC and its affiliate collectively acquiring a 75% share. We have the option to increase our ownership position to 33% in the next one to three years. The initial total capital of the joint venture will be $24 million, with UQM contributing $6 million in three installments during the next year. Company 10k

The current terms of the Joint Venture are being discussed between both companies because the CFIUS application was withdrawn due to the critical nature of UQM's technology and the government having reservations about giving control of this technology to a Chinese company. This means UQM will not receive the second part investment from CNHTC. Under the old proposed joint venture, UQM was to receive a 25% stake in a newly formed company by contributing $6 million dollars of a total $24 million ($18 million contributed from CNHTC) in capital to fund the new company. UQM also had an option to up their stake to 33% over the next three years and increase their exposure to the rapidly growing Chinese EV segment.

Management had lofty expectations in the Joint Venture, they believed the company could sell 50,000 systems and gain market acceptance.

The JV will be named Sinotruk Qingdao Zhongqi New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. and will be headquartered in the city of Qingdao, China. The purpose of the JV will be to serve the China market for commercial vehicle E-drives and the global market for E-axles. The annual production capacity which the JV intends to establish is 50,000 systems, and it is anticipated to commence commercial operations in 2019. Company 10k

Fuel Cell Compressor Opportunity

The company is also targeting the fuel cell compressor market independently of the joint venture of CNHTC. They just started hiring employees in their China operations and are trying to establish manufacturing facilities capable of servicing and manufacturing the fuel cell compressor systems. The fuel cell compressor market is a large growth opportunity and the company is positioned as the prime supplier for fleet and commercial vehicles in China. Management highlighted this on their second quarter conference call:

Joe Mitchell: Yes. I think I could probably give a lot more color on the size of the market. There's numbers that China are putting out. It's roughly 10,000 fuel cell vehicles by 2020. They made a big, big commitment. And a lot of their incentive structure is moving away from battery vehicles to fuel cell vehicles. And there were some recent changes in their incentive structure that they want the fuel cells to be a much higher percentage of the power that's on the vehicle where previously, if you put 30 kilowatts of fuel cell power on a vehicle, you got the full incentives. Now they're requiring that you need to have 50% of the powertrain has got to be fuel-cell driven to apply -- or to qualify for the minimal amount of incentives. So if you look at a bus, with got, say 200 to 250 kilowatts drivetrain on it, it's going to need 100 to 125 kilowatts minimally of fuel cell. But it's a pretty large fuel cell, and that's where our compressor systems fit very well in. And when they were developed years ago with Ballard and their bus applications. Source 2nd Quarter Conference Call.

The potential for supplying China with EV components is large

China is the largest and fastest growing electric vehicle market and the government provides large subsidies to phase out fossil fuel powered vehicles. Cities in China have completely banned the purchase of fossil fuel powered buses and are focusing their policies on electrification. In the company’s 10K, management stated the subsidies have the ability to reach up to $120,000 per bus and a report by Bloomberg highlighted nearly 99% of the worlds electric bus fleets are in China. (Page 3).

The comparative advantages to electrifying vehicles in this target segment are lower cost of operation and lower service costs. In the 10K, the company highlighted i) falling lithium prices for battery production (nearly 80% since 2010), ii) the gain of equivalent fuel efficiency of nearly 425% from electric buses to diesels, and iii) that the cost to maintain electric vehicles is significantly less than their fossil fuel counterparts.

When investors think vehicle electrification, they think Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Investors aren't realizing the opportunity in large vehicles like buses, trucks and other commercial delivery vehicles. The customers of these segments are companies spending hundreds of thousands to purchase maintain their vehicles. This is where the lower cost of operation and government subsidies create advantages for installing full cell compressors and electric propulsion systems in their fleets.

The company has recognized the scope of the opportunity and is beginning to establish a presence through formation of a subsidiary and establishing their own corporate presence in China. Management said in their annual report:

We have hired a vice president of Asia operations and two technical support personnel in China so far and have created UQM Technologies Asia Limited as the legal entity for our Asia headquarters operations.

Risks

Investing in this company is fraught with an increased level of risk due to liquidity of the stock, history of large losses, inability for the company to manage inventory and failure to gain mainstream acceptance into the market place for their products.

The biggest concern is if the company can create and leverage a new partnership and capture business in the electric bus and industrial vehicle market in China. Scale often wins a majority of business deals and UQM management believes they have the manufacturing capacity to capture the growth potential.

Previous Inventory Mismanagement

An example of the company's inventory mismanagement was a failed purchase order from a customer ITL a few years ago that caused a nearly $7 million inventory overhang. The customer had told the company they wanted to purchase the inventory in cash and UQM increased inventory levels in PowerPhase Pro systems, only to have the order fall through when ITL backed out. The company charged the impairment to their 2016 financial statements and has preceded to slowly sell the product to new customers.

The company is modernizing some of its product lines as it burns off excess inventory from a purchase agreement that fell through a few years ago. The newer versions of their PowerPhase Pro and PowerPhaseHD product lines will make the units smaller and more efficient. The company expects the updated units will hit the market between 2018-2020, while the lower cost of production coupled with increased in efficiency should give the company a better chance at market acceptance.

Liquidity Risk

The company may need to use their stock to raise capital and dilute the current shareholders. The company has a $3.1 million revolving credit line outstanding and has an additional $2.6 million revolver to use if needed. Management believes they have enough capital last to the China revenue ramp and won't need to raise capital. As of the second quarter, the quick ratio is 1.22 and cash on hand sits at $2.5 million. The company is hoping for cash flow break even within the next year to stave off a capital raise or seek another alternative for liquidity.

Executive Compensation

The share dilution through executive compensation is worth noting. The executive compensation for a company with only $7.1 million in sales seems excessive. The 2017 compensation packages for the President, CFO and SVP of sales were $762,381 $484,520 and $443,459 respectively. The executives have generous compensation packages and this is a very common practice in smaller size companies as they lack the incentive to attract top level talent to help guide a company of this size into success. Shareholders would benefit if the executives compensation was more tied to the share price and issuing performance based stock options. Say if the stock hits $1.50, the executives are issued x amount of share.

Valuation

I built a financial model for UQM; however, there is much uncertainty around the volumes required to reach certain revenue levels and the company's ability to generate positive cash flows and EBITDA.I believe that revenues could rise 50% for 2018 and that growth should accelerate into 2019 - 2020. The current revenue run rate is $10 - $11 million for 2018 and I think break even will happen sometime between mid 2019 into 2020.

Based upon my analysis, I derive a speculative target share price of $1.65 or $89 ~ $95 million market capitalization. The focus of my valuation is based on the company achieving break even in 2019 and generating positive EBITDA and EPS into mid 2019 to early 2020. If the company captures this opportunity in China, which is a big if... I could see the company with a lofty EV/EBITDA valuation by 2020.

Path to Break-Even

Before we get ahead of ourselves, the first step to profitability is break even. I used managements guidance from their second quarter conference call of their contribution margin being roughly 50% and fixed costs estimated between $8 - $8.4 million to arrive at a break even revenue level of $16 - $16.4 million. The contribution margin could vary significantly over the impending revenue ramp due to pricing pressures or volume production benefits, so use my calculations with a grain of salt. I will create a more accurate forecast when the company starts to reach the $13 - $15 million sales range.

The Takeaway

EQM is a highly speculative play that is high risk and high reward. The stock has traded down nearly 40% since last December when a Joint Venture with China National Heavy Duty Truck Group was announced. The share price has fallen on the company not being able to secure the second part of an investment in their common stock and questions surrounding the company's ability to capture the growth opportunities in China.

The target share price of $1.65 implies a 55% upside from current share prices. History indicates the company hasn't proven they are capable to gain market acceptance with their electric motors. This time, the company has a vision and probable path to profitability. They are targeting a high growth fuel cell compressor segment and electric propulsion market to achieve their path to profitability.

