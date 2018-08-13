Fiat Chrysler Has Great Upside Potential With Plenty Of Gas Left In The Tank

While ambitious, the new business plan has plenty of upside optionality and management has a lot of levers to pull to unlock value.

On June 1, Fiat Chrysler presented its 2018-2022 business plan, which could result in 4-5x return (or ~40% IRR for investors over the next four years).

A year and a half ago, we shared our investment thesis in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU), highlighting a potential upside of 100%-200% by the end of 2018. At the time of our article, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles was trading at $10.8. Shares have traded up to $24.8 at the beginning of the year (+138% return) before the recent pullback to $16.9.

On June 1, Fiat Chrysler unveiled its 2018-2022 business plan and the company then published its Q2'18 results. With the company halfway in the final year of its 2014-2018 business plan and the publication of the new 2018-2022 business plan, it is a great time to review FCA's performance so far and its plan going forward to see if our investment thesis still holds.

Progresses to date

At the end of July, Fiat Chrysler released its Q2'18 results. In our first article published in February 2017, we anticipated that the company would reach a net cash position in 2018 and this critical milestone has just been reached in Q2'18. Fiat Chrysler's debt had been one of the main arguments of bears, and this issue is now solved. The net cash is also a game-changer, as it opens the door to a potential dividend payment or share buybacks, and better positions the company for a merger with another auto OEM.

For the first half of 2018, the company posted combined shipments growth of +6% and an increase of adjusted net profits by +15%. Results in Latin America were particularly strong in Q2, as market recovery (with Brazil industry volumes up 13%) and share gains (+80 bps in Brazil, +110 bps in Argentina) positively impacted sales and helped grow adjusted EBIT margin to 4.8% from 3.0%.

The situation in China was more challenging - announced changes to duties for imported vehicles generated significant headwinds and negatively impacted results in Asia-Pacific (APAC) and from Maserati. Notably, APAC net revenues dropped by 28% at constant exchange rate in Q2'18 vs. Q2'17, driven by a combination of lower shipments as well as unfavorable mix and price. This drop sent APAC adjusted EBIT into negative territory, while Maserati barely maintained profitability with 0.4% adjusted EBIT margin, down from 14.2% in Q2'17.

These difficulties in China have forced Fiat Chrysler to downgrade its 2018 guidance:

Net revenues: €115-€118 billion (down from €125 billion)

Adjusted EBIT: €7.5-€8.0 billion (down from > €8.7 billion)

Adjusted net profit: €5.0 billion (stable)

Net industrial cash: €3.0 billion (down from €4.0 billion).

While the challenges in China and the revision of the 2018 guidance are clearly bad news, we believe that the market has overreacted by sending the shares down by almost 15% on the announcement. Indeed, shares of Fiat Chrysler are now trading at a very low 3.1x forward EV/EBIT multiple based on the low range of the revised 2018 guidance:

in €B 2018e Market capitalization 26.4 Net Cash / (Debt) (YE'18 guidance) 3.0 Enterprise Value (EV) 23.4 EBIT (low range of YE'18 guidance) 7.5 EV/EBIT 3.1x

With such a low multiple, Fiat Chrysler strikes us as extremely cheap - even more so considering the quality of the brands of the company (Jeep, RAM, Maserati, Alfa Romeo), its strength in the U.S. market and its leading position in a Latin American market in the early innings of a recovery.

In addition, the company has already announced steps to unlock value (and also better position the company for a potential merger with another auto OEM): Fiat Chrysler has kicked off its planned spin-off of parts maker Magneti Marelli. The valuation that investors will ascribe to Magneti Marelli is still a question mark, but Fiat Chrysler has reportedly received offers of up to €6.0 billion for it, which is not surprising considering that auto parts manufacturers generally trade at 12-13x EBIT and that Magneti Marelli has generated €0.5 billion of EBIT in 2017.

At a price of €6.0 billion, Magneti Marelli represents 26% of Fiat Chrysler's Enterprise Value, but only generates 7% of its EBIT. The planned spin-off should help realize the value of the Magneti Marelli unit, although a sale is still in the cards if a significant offer is made.

There has also been rumors that Fiat Chrysler may be considering to spin-off its premium brands Maserati and Alfa Romeo. In 2017, Maserati sold 51.5k units and generated €4,058 million net revenues for €560 million EBIT (13.8% margin). A premium and high-margin brand like Maserati could easily be worth 10x EBIT (especially considering that Maserati is targeting to double its volumes to 100k units by 2022, partly by increasing its market coverage to 68% from 43% through new product launches).

To be conservative, we can add Alfa Romeo for free and estimate that both brands could potentially be valued at 10x 2017 Maserati EBIT, or €5.6 billion (some sources have been mentioning a value of $8.3 billion for the two brands, or roughly €7.0 billion).

Hence, given the latest data points we have, the combination of Magneti Marelli and Maserati/Alfa Romeo could be worth close to €12 billion, or approximately half of Enterprise Value for parts of the company generating only 15% of EBIT. Investors are therefore paying less than 2x EBIT for Fiat Chrysler's crown-jewel (Jeep and RAM) plus the Fiat, Chrysler and Dodge brands.

To sum up, at the current valuation of 3.1x the low range of this year's EBIT guidance, Fiat Chrysler is dirt-cheap and the company has already initiated steps to unlock value with the Magneti Marelli spin-off. In the absence of a catastrophic macroeconomic event, we believe that Fiat Chrysler should be worth double its current price as we see no reason why the company is trading at such a discount compared to other OEMs with a similar (if not worse) profile.

The 2018-2022 business plan

With Fiat Chrysler, investors not only have the option to buy the business cheaply based on this year's results, they also have the opportunity to buy a business that will compound value over the years if it can execute on its well-crafted 2018-2022 business plan. In other words, investors have the opportunity to buy a business with a significant growth potential at a discounted price.

Indeed, Fiat Chrysler is targeting a 2017-2022 EPS CAGR of 24%, through improved operating performance and the effect of further deleveraging. For its 2018-2022 business plan, the company is expecting further market recoveries in APAC, LATAM and EMEA, while NAFTA volumes are forecasted to remain broadly stable:

Source: 2018-2022 Business Plan Financial Overview

The company is anticipating a continued shift of consumer preferences from passenger cars to utility vehicles. Hence, Fiat Chrysler is expecting its shipment volumes to outpace industry growth worldwide given its solid position in utility vehicles with the Jeep and RAM brands:

Source: 2018-2022 Business Plan Financial Overview

FCA's strategy over the period is to continue leveraging its brand portfolio by adding new products to currently uncovered market segments, while also renewing its key high-volume products. Overall, the company is expecting that higher-margin products from Jeep, Alfa Romeo and Maserati will continue taking more share in its brand mix at the expense of lower-margin (Fiat, Chrysler and Dodge):

Source: 2018-2022 Business Plan Financial Overview

To achieve this improved product mix, the company is expected to spend €45B on CAPEX over the plan period - roughly the same level of CAPEX spending than over the 2014-2018 plan period. This CAPEX spending will be targeted on global brands and ensure that high level of volumes will be generated from new or renewed products throughout the plan, which is a necessary condition to generate high returns on invested capital:

Source: 2018-2022 Business Plan Financial Overview

Focus on efficiencies is also a key objective for FCA. The company is expecting to deliver €10 billion cost savings over the plan period, through purchasing and manufacturing efficiencies. These cost savings are largely driven by a targeted reduction in the number of architectures, from 16 in 2017 to 12 in 2022.

With the combination of higher shipments, improved product mix and cost savings, the company has set very ambitious profitability targets, with double-digit margins by 2022 in all segments at the exception of EMEA:

Source: 2018-2022 Business Plan Financial Overview

Based on these assumptions, Fiat Chrysler presented the following financial targets for both 2020 and 2022. The company is expecting to generate significant free cash flows over the years (which should bring the net cash balance between €19 billion and €21 billion) and is targeting EPS of €5.9 to €7.3 EPS by 2022:

2020e 2022e Adjusted EBIT (€B) €9.2 - €10.4 €13.0 - €16.0 Adjusted EBIT margin (%) 7.5% - 8.5% 9.0% - 11.0% Adjusted Diluted EPS (€) €4.0 - €4.6 €5.9 - €7.3 Industrial Free Cash Flow (€B) €3.5 - €4.5 €7.5 - €10.0 Net Industrial Cash/(Debt) (€B) Not communicated €19.0 - €21.0

Source: 2018-2022 Business Plan Financial Overview

Assuming the company will trade at a P/E of 8 and adding the €13 net cash per share, Fiat Chrysler could be worth between €60 and €71 per share in 2022 (or 4 to 5 times higher than where it trades today), representing a 4-year IRR of 37% to 42%. This is excluding:

The upcoming spin-off of Magneti Marelli (+€3 per share at a valuation of €6 billion vs. where it is currently valued within FCA).

The announced dividend payment (20% payout ratio) throughout the plan (+€4 per share).

The US Finco opportunity : FCA is currently the only major OEM operating in the US without a captive finco, which could generate steady-state pre-tax earnings of $1.0B - $1.3B (+€4 per share at a multiple of 10x pre-tax profits and net of invested cash of €5 billion).

These 3 elements that are excluded from our 2022 valuation represent 75% of the current stock price and could further boost the upside or act as downside protection.

Downside scenario

Investors are likely increasingly worried about the auto cycle in the United States, although auto cycles in different geographies are relatively decorrelated and Fiat Chrysler is now a global company. While current earnings are largely driven by NAFTA, we have shown in our first article that auto sales in the U.S. are less cyclical than commonly thought - and that the 2009 SAAR drop was an exceptional and extraordinary event as one has to go back 18 years to 1991 to find a drop of the same order of magnitude:

Source: US Department of Commerce, Bureau of Economics Analysis

With this in mind, we can look at a NAFTA industry downside scenario as this is one of the biggest risks for FCA given its profitability in the region. The company presented a stress test with the potential impact of a NAFTA downturn, assuming 30% SAAR reduction in 2020 (with U.S. SAAR reduced to 12M units).

This would result in adjusted EBIT down by €4 billion in the year but positive free cash flow (excluding negative working capital impact), as various cost actions would partly offset volume losses. The company also presented a worst-case scenario where all markets worldwide would decline 30% worldwide: adjusted EBIT would be down by €6B but cash flow would be break-even (excluding negative working capital impact).

Fiat Chrysler also communicated that its break-even point for U.S. SAAR in 2020 would be 10 million vehicles - roughly where the U.S. market was at the peak of the 2009 global financial crisis. Even if the U.S. auto sales were to fall off a cliff, Fiat Chrysler would likely remain profitable in the region:

Source: 2018-2022 Business Plan Financial Overview

The life without Sergio Marchionne

Sergio Marchionne was probably the main reason we initially invested in Fiat Chrysler, and we would like to take this opportunity to pass our condolences to his family, friends, and extended Fiat family. He was for us the best CEO in the industry (and one of the best CEOs over the past 20 years), with a deep understanding of capital allocation. While it was planned that he would step down from his CEO position in 2019, some investors probably thought that he would stay as chairman and still steer the company in the right direction.

The best way to honour his memory is to build on the legacy he left us, continuing to develop the human values of responsibility and openness of which he was the most ardent champion. John Elkann, Fiat Chrysler's chairman

Yet, we believe that he had a much deeper influence on Fiat Chrysler than all of the operational improvements the company experienced under his leadership. He transformed the culture at the company, and we hope that this ambitious, open, and results-driven culture will remain. Thankfully for Fiat, there is a deep bench of talented executives at the company. Mike Manley, Fiat Chrysler's new CEO, led Jeep over the past years and oversaw the development and globalization of the brand. Tim Kuniskis also did an impressive job with Maserati and Alfa Romeo.

While Fiat Chrysler has lost one of the greatest CEOs of all time, we think that the company is well-equipped to execute on the 2018-2022 plan, especially with the oversight of John Elkann.

Conclusion

At the current price, investors are only paying 3x 2018e EV/EBIT for Fiat Chrysler, or roughly half the valuation of Ford and General Motors although Fiat Chrysler is arguably a better company with its strong utility vehicles and premium brands. While GM may be well positioned on autonomous driving, Fiat Chrysler is benefitting from its Waymo partnership.

Investors are increasingly worried about trade wars and U.S. SAAR, but Fiat Chrysler has significantly de-risked its business and would remain profitable in case U.S. SAAR would drop at the level of the 2009 global financial crisis. In the meantime, the company has a lot of levers to pull to unlock value:

Planned spin-off (or sale) of Magneti Marelli.

Potential spin-off (or sale) of Maserati and Alfa Romeo.

Initiation of a dividend payment (announced 20% payout ratio throughout the 2018-2022 plan).

Execution of the 2018-2022 plan with targeted EPS CAGR of 24%.

Reaching investment-grade rating (expected end of 2019 as per 2018-2022 business plan).

Incremental earnings through the launch of a US Finco.

Potential merger with another auto OEM.

All in all and based on its 2018-2022 business plan, we believe that Fiat Chrysler can offer a yearly return of ~40% to investors over the next four years. While this number assumes that Fiat Chrysler executes on its plan, it is also conservative as it excludes several of the levers highlighted above - some of which have already been announced and could represent 75% of the current stock price.

