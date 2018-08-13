Snow White, Amazon And The Shrinking Retail Dwarfs

Still, if they move the markets (and they do), as an investor it may be better to be prepared to tag along with them.

Maybe not the Institutional Investor impression – as seen by their co-conspirators, the Market-Makers [MMs].

The Common (Stock) Wisdom

Is every retail corner in the process of being Amazon-ized? To the point where just Amazon, Inc. (AMZN) will be the only one left? That seems to be a pervasive media picture, particularly among the investing community.

But you should utilize one of the best strengths that Seeking Alpha has to offer: Its crowd-source of legitimate, experienced competitive information resources. An exemplary example on the retail front is this article by a highly qualified appraiser of the scene. Do read it now but before reading it, look up the Strategy Doc’s credentials so that you should take what he has to say seriously.

After you have gained from him the competitive perspective, of which I have nowhere near the level of his C-suite experience, then pick back up on reading this article. But get the fundamentals perspective first. He claims few props in investing value direction, I claim few in retail competition appraisal skills. But together we could make a good combination.

The Uncommon Street Wisdom

Some would abbreviate street wisdom as “the Gretzky approach” of being where the puck (stock price) will be when it gets there, in order to score the goal (of capital-gain capture).

To do that means you have to have reliable forecasts of upcoming behavior. You need to know who moves the puck, when, how far, and how reliably – because not every pass is likely to reach you.

Your team includes the research-talent-rich institutional investment [i-i] organizations intent on growing the multi-billion to trillion-dollar assets under their management [AUM], and the market-competitive-information-rich market-making [MM] investment firms helping them make necessary volume changes in their portfolios.

The i-i know their size dwarfs the every-day “regular-way” trading volume. For them to get completed the transactions which will move the performance needle in their portfolios, it will have to be done by negotiation with groups of other i-i who have different perspectives for the security in question. Such block trades get arranged and executed all at one time and one price, and once done are publicized on a public exchange to provide continuing market transparency about the security’s price progress and activity.

Rarely do the MMs find sufficient “other side of the trade” appetite ready to balance buyers with sellers. To “fill” the trade balance they must put MM firm capital at risk temporarily as principals, instead of acting merely as agents introducing transactors. They only do this when price-change “insurance” hedging deals in derivative securities can be arranged with protection sellers willing, for a suitable vigorish, to take on the risk. That occurs hundreds to thousands of times every market day.

What gets paid for that protection, and the way it is structured, tells how far these experienced, aggressive, informed pros think the price pass may go – or miss.

Forecast Specifics in Retail

Every market day over 4,000 stocks and ETFs (and their derivatives) are examined to see what is implied this way about coming equity prices in the next few months of the limited lives of the involved derivative contracts. Figure 1 tells what is seen for the VanVeck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH) and its largest stock holdings.

Figure 1

Start with an understanding of the columns. [B] and [C] are the range of prices implied by the derivative markets for the row equities in [A]. [E] tells how much higher [B] is than [D]. [G] is a measure of the upside-to-downside proportions of the [B]-to-[C] range, indicating the percentage of the range (not a % change) which is below [D]. [S] tells what proportion of the assets held in the ETF RTH are invested in the top ten [A] issues.

All the other columns tell how [L] investments have behaved in the past 5 years (only) when their [G] Range Indexes [RIs] were like today’s, and long investments in them were managed under the simple discipline of TERMD: Sell the position started the day after the forecast at the first closing price equal or above that forecast’s [B], or at the close 63 market days later if the position is still open then.

[H] tells what percent of the [L] positions closed profitably, the average % gains net of losses [ I ], the average number of market days involved [J], and the average worst price drawdown from entry cost [F] during the holding periods of those positions. [K] is calculated from [ I ] and [J] on a 252-day year.

Qualitative performance is indicated by [N] with [ I ] divided by [E]. Productivity forecast is suggested by weighting [ I ] by [H] and weighting [F] by [H]’s complement in [O] and [P]. Then by combining [O] and [P] in [Q] and converting the combination to [R], using [J].

Row identification is much simpler. The only ETFs are RTH and SPDR S&P500 ETF (SPY) as an investable market index. The blue rows at the bottom of Figure 1 aggregate and average nine of the ten named stocks (excluding AMZN) for comparison with the market index and RTH.

We have a comparison problem with AMZN, due to its high range index position of 60. This is the highest RI (least upside proportion) seen for the stock in the past 5 years and leaves us with no viable sample of prior experiences. The next highest is a RI of 54 with a dozen similar-proportioned forecasts and a net closeout experience of -4.7% average price changes in 61 of 63 possible days held for a CAGR of -18%.

For AMZN as an investment candidate currently, the prognosis is poor.

But what about other retailing stocks?

The average historic CAGR outlook [K] of +9% for the other 9 stocks is not attractive compared to either SPY at +12% or RTH at +13%. The group’s Win Odds [H] of less than 2 out of 3 make its odds-weighted forecast from their historic RIs in [R] actually turn negative at -1.6 basis points per day while RTH is at +2.9 bp/d and SPY is +3.8 bp/d. So the ETF appears to be a better odds-on bet than the stocks singly. Diversification keeps the win odds high.

But the level of reward in this sector is not competitive with other available securities.

There is a population of over 2700 issues with MM credible forecasts. The best 20 (less than 1%) have substantially higher Win Odds [H] of 88. Briefer required holding periods [J] of 38 and odds-weighted basis points per day make prospects [R] of 22 bp/d. A bp/day of over 19, when sustained for a year produces a double or more for the capital involved.

Specific issue comparison

Figures 2 and 3 illustrate the present state of RTH and AMZN price progress and MM-hedging implied forecasts of coming price ranges in the next few months.

Figure 2

These are NOT typical “technical analysis charts” of past price patterns. Their vertical lines show the progress of FORECASTS of price range expectations, split into upside and downside prospects by the market price at each day’s forecast.

Figure 3

The red-flagged inadequate sample for AMZN is not intended as a calamitous forecast. The thumbnail distribution of Range Indexes for AMZN illustrates the precarious position of the stock’s price without serious enthusiasm additions by its deep-pocketed institutional fan club.

Conclusion

The current advances in AMZN’s price have gotten far enough ahead of the buying appetites of big-money investment organizations to make further pursuit a hazardous proposition in the next few months. This does not prevent AMZN from continuing to disrupt the retailing scene in many ways, further inhibiting the attractiveness of other retailing stocks.

The result is that there is no current wealth-building equity retailing investment candidate able to compete with other stocks offering far greater rewards and lesser risks. If a portfolio needs strengthening in the retail sector, shifts from the individual stocks into the RTH ETF may be a good defensive move.

But shifts into the MM forecast population’s best candidates would likely be better wealth-builders.

