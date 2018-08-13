Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd (HQCL) CEO Seong-woo Nam on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HQCL) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 13, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Seong-woo Nam - Chief Executive Officer

Jay Seo - Chief Financial Officer

Joo Yoon - Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing

Analysts

Elihu Whitney - Roth Capital Partners, LLC

Operator

Good day ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Hanwha Q Cell’s Second 2018 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Lesley, I will be your operator for today. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. The Company will host a Q&A session at the end of this conference [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the presentation over to your host for today’s call Mr. [Tom Hu] (Ph), Director of Investor Relations. Please proceed.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, Operator. Welcome, everyone to our earnings call. Joining us today on the call are: Mr. Seong-woo Nam, CEO; Mr. Jay Seo, CFO; and Mr. Joo Yoon, SVP of Global Sales and Planning.

Before we begin, I would like to remind our listeners that today's prepared remarks will contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainty. And we may make additional forward-looking statements in answering your questions from today's call. For further information, please refer to the section on risk factors in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

At this time, I will turn the call over to Mr. Seong-woo Nam, our CEO. Please go ahead.

Seong-woo Nam

Thank you, Tom, and thank you for joining our second quarter 2018 earnings call. Q2 has been a difficult quarter for the industry as the U.S. and China demand was adversely impacted by the respective safeguard measures and subsidy cuts.

The uncertainty regarding the Indian safeguard also reached global installation. Nevertheless, we are confident that the market will evolve and continue to grow in the long-term as solar become more-and-more competitive with other forms of generation.

industry consolidation, it is inflow primary due to protectionist policy that have to sustained otherwise on sustainable Company and the operations. The recent unfavorable policy statement in the U.S., China and India as provider as proving ground for solar manufacturers testing their earnings potential and productivities to sudden shift in the market conditions. As one of few profitable solar.

As one of few profitable solar module manufacturers, we welcome another round of industry consolidation as we will continue to streamline our operation by its continuing until formally operation, reducing operational expense and expanding our footprint in profitable market.

On a separate note, let me talk a little bit about the going private also we received on August. And we previously disclosed we did receive a going-private offer from Hanwha Solar Holdings our parent Company. After receiving the proposal we have, he held a Board Meeting in which we service special committee, compromises over the Company's which is independent directors to consider the offer.

As of the earning calls, the special committee will engage in potential legal and independent financial advisor to support properties in the process of receiving the preliminary terms and conditions set forth Pfizer Faria. Mr. Seo will provide the most information regarding the procedure and expected timeline of the focus transition relates in this instance course.

At this point, I will turn the call over to Mr. Joo Yoon who will provide you with an update of our total sale and operational highlights as well as our Q1 business outlook.

Joo Yoon

Thank you, Mr. Nam. First of all, thank you, everyone, for joining our earnings call today. Our second quarter revenues were $580 million modestly with our guidance of $490 million to $510 million provided during our first quarter earnings call, as our shipments volume increased despite the finance shock provided to the global market by the Chinese government policy shift. We expect shipments to countries to increase in the second half of the year in spite of the demand contraction in the world's largest solar market and unfavorable trade environment.

Having said that, let me go over our second quarter phase activities in detail and provide an outlook for third quarter and beyond. As we mentioned in our previous earnings calls, we are focusing on Europe at our number one market to minimize the impact of Section 201 tariffs. This was the case for second quarter as well as Europe alone accounted for more than a quarter of our total shipment volume.

We expect Europe to account for a larger portion of our total shipments in the second half of [indiscernible] related to [NITR] (Ph) result.

In China, ours sales volume dramatically increased due to the base effect of the Chinese New Year holiday in first quarter which pushed back our delivery to our number of to runner target to second quarter. While we expect demand in China to slow down in the second half of 2018 due to the impact of especially [indiscernible].

We believe the impact will be limited compared to our some of our competitors as we are not dependent on the China market. In the U.S., we state clear that Japanese slowdown in today’s activities, a major residential market such as California and Arizona experienced a demand contraction.

Just because in China and resulting over supply lead to these pulled and the customers delaying projects and are purchasing decisions for utility scale projects in the hope of negotiating better times. Any upscale in the U.S. market however in the industry needs to continue higher than our second quarter global average as sales of pre-section [indiscernible] shipments continue in the year.

We expect the U.S. market to pick up in the third quarter as the market is stabilizing and third the initial shaft to the Chinese regulatory announcement and as our regulatory products are gaining modular referencing the market.

Sales activities in the first half of this year have been slow, partially due to the non-lease factors of sales implementation of safeguards in the U.S. and partially due to the unexpected risk factors such as Chinese policy shift. Expectations for this year is market in vary widely from one market research from to the next, reflecting the unpredictable nature of this year’s market.

During the second half of this year, we expect to gain more visibility regarding markets and as much of the uncertainties that surfaced in the first half should be result in the third quarter and first quarter, we increased shipments to Europe and U.S. to accounts for much of our increase in shipments volume.

I will briefly provide an overview of our traditional capacity as of the end of the quarter. As of June 30th, 2018 we had a total of 4.3 gigawatts sale and module manufacturing capacity of those 2.5 gigawatts were located in China and 1.8 gigawatt in Malaysia.

In addition, our Korea based [indiscernible] has 3.7 gigawatt of sale in module capacity in Korea and it has to begin the operation of 1.6 gigawatt module in the U.S. in February 2019.

Now our CFO Mr. Jay Seo will go over our second quarter financials and provide more information regarding the going private offer mentioned by Mr. Nam in his opening remarks.

Jay Seo

Thank you Mr. Yoon. In today’s call, I will be brief with our financials today, as I want to spend some time talking about the growing private offer. Let me start off with our Q2 2018 income statement.

Our Q2 rating is of $580 million represent a Q-o-Q increase of 17% and I was slightly above our previous guidance of $490 to $510 million. Our wholesale sales was $446 million, and was 86% of our total revenues. Our gross margin declined roughly 3.8% Q-o-Q as ASP declines outpaced that of input prices. As a result, our Q2 gross profit was $73 million down $6 million Q-o-Q.

All operating expenses for Q2 were $68 million up $22 million or 48% Q-o-Q. Increased operating expenses was a result of higher freight and the storage costs, attributable to higher three months volume and inventory levels as well as supply and demand dynamics, resulting from trade disputes.

We also incurred one-time expenses, including but not limited to bad debt experiences and severance fees as part of our strategy to discontinue unprofitable operations. We also encourage non-recurring license fees and advertising expenses in Q2.

All operating profit for Q2 was $5 million, compared to an operating profit over $43 million in Q1. As a result of the aforementioned decrease in gross profit and increase in operating expenses.

Our Q2 non-operating losses were $44 million resulting from net frame exchange losses of $30 million and net interest expanses of $15 million. We were subject to foreign exchange losses due to the appreciation of the U.S. dollar against virtually all other consisting Q2.

Most of our foreign exchange losses were recognized on USD denominated borrowings and did not involve cash expenditures. Interest experiences increased Q-o-Q due to consistent increase in borrowing costs resulting from higher level.

As a result of the above factors, our pre-tax growth for Q2 was $39 million compared to a pre-tax income of $34 million in Q1. Q3 income tax expense was $2 million down $1 million or 42% Q-o-Q. Our Q2 net loss was $41 million compared to a net income of $31 million in the previous quarter. Net loss per ordinary share and ADS in Q2 were $0.01 and $0.50 respectively, compared to an income of $0.01 and $0.37 per ordinary share and ADS respectively in the previous quarter.

Moving on to our financial position as of June 30, 2018. Total assets at the end of Q2 were $2.52 billion, down $84 million Q-o-Q. Decrease in total assets is primarily a result of decreased receivables from related parties and the increase of fixed assets.

Total liabilities at the end of the quarter were $2.1 billion or up $4 million Q-o-Q. The only major change during the quarter was a re-classification of approximately $180 million of contribution of long-term debt to long-term debt as a result of rollover of the loan.

Our current ratio at the end of Q2 was 1.4 compared to 0.93 at the end of the previous quarter mainly due to our $180 million decrease in the current portion of long-term debt. [indiscernible] is about going private of work we have received on almost the second. Upon receipt of the growing private offer, the Company issued a press release and 506K with SEC disclosing the receipt of the offer.

The Company then held a Board meeting to establish a special committee comprised entirely of the Company’s independent directors to consider the offer. In accordance with Section 233 of the Company’s Law of Cayman Islands, the proposed transaction is short from merger in which the parent [indiscernible] to acquire all outstanding shares which does not really beneficially owned.

As we mentioned earlier, the special committee is in the process of appointing its legal and independent financial advisors to assist the committee in reviewing the preliminary terms and conditions set forth by the buyer.

If you have additional questions regarding the background of the merger, we advised you to obtain Hanwha Chemical Corporation’s earnings call scheduled to take place at 2:00 PM KSP or roughly 17:00 hours from now.

As you are aware of, we will be exempt from all SEC and NASDAQ reporting requirements if the growing private condition is approved and the merger between Hanwha Solar Holdings and Hanwha Q CELLS is consummated. However, we would like to remind our investors that discussions regarding the growing private offer are still at a preliminary stage and we cannot comment as to whether the condition we go through.

Mr. Joo Yoon will now provide you with our Q3 revenue and annual shipment guidance.

Joo Yoon

Thank you Mr. Jay Seo. We expect our third quarter revenues to be in the range of $590 to $610 million. For the full year of 2018, we reiterate our module shipments guidance of between 5.6 and 5.8 gigawatt due to reasons mentioned previously during the call. We also reached capital expenditures of $145 million for 2018.

With that, I will turn the call back over to Tom.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you Mr. Yoon. This will conclude our prepared remarks and we will now turn the call over for questions. Operator, please go ahead.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you sir. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] We have the first question from the line of Philip Chen from Roth Capital. Please ask your questions.

Elihu Whitney

Hi everyone, this is Elihu on for Phil. First question, could you tell your ASP for Q2 and then maybe you can discuss your mass margin outlook for Q3, Q4 and the first half of 2019.

Jay Seo

Our ASPs were very varied for different regions. We have been seeing high 40s in the U.S. Thanks to pre tariff shipments and we have been seeing low 30s in other markets. But all-in-all, we were able to finish the quarter in the high $0.30 low $0.40.

[indiscernible] and for Q3 and Q4 following the subsidy cuts in China, we expect ASPs to go down. But we believe that that's going to be accompanied by a corresponding decline and input prices such as wafer and other raw materials for cells and modules.

So the margin outlook actually is expected to improve for the second half of 2018, especially given that we have a lot of shipments to take place in value added markets such as European state. And for 2019, we are not that far in to our planning, so I probably not at liberty to say much.

Elihu Whitney

Okay. So, understanding that you may have bookings with fixed ASPs through the end of this year. Do you expect your pricing to be stronger than the market average through the rest of the year? And do you expect these contracts to stay in place?

Jay Seo

I mean, as you are aware of, we are getting a lot of comments from our buyers in different regions about the ASP sounded like good stuff, but, I think and our second half planning were basically expecting our ASP support pretty significantly, I mean probably, more than 10%-ish.

And given that we don't have that many fixed contracts at this point, I think the large contract a couple years back definitely made all of our customers kind of stay away from that tactic. So, I mean, at this point, we are getting visibility for up to about three months. So the ASP decline is probably faster than there and we expect most of those contracts to stay in.

And as for whether our ASP will be stronger than the market average. I mean, I can only tell you from more we have witnessed historically, it's always been stronger than the market average. So hopefully that's going to be the case moving forward.

Elihu Whitney

Okay, thank you. Can you discuss your geographic mix of shipments in Q2 and maybe our expectations for the next quarter?

Jay Seo

Europe and the U.S., I mean combined accounted for about 40% of our shipments in Q2, China accounted for let’s say high teen. And Australia we had a big worry there as long as Canada. But we think the U.S. and Europe is going to account for larger part of our sales in the second half probably more than half our total shipments.

Elihu Whitney

Okay. So for the module factory in the U.S., can you discuss the like type of products, like mono, multi, PERC?

Jay Seo

As we don't own that factory or we don't intend to own that factory, I think that’s probably going to be a decision for some other company, not us.

Elihu Whitney

Okay. Can you tell how much of your manufacturing capacity is like currently being utilized. How you see that utilization trending there?

Jay Seo

We are fully operating at essentially at full capacity and I know we foresee that changing in the near future.

Elihu Whitney

Okay. Thank you, that’s it from me.

Jay Seo

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. As there are no questions at this time, I would like to hand the call back over to your speakers for any closing remarks.

Seong-woo Nam

Everyone, thank you again for joining our call and it’s been a busy quarter for us I guess, especially ending with the going private offer, but we hope to see you again next time. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you sir. Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude our conference for today. Thank you for participating and you may all disconnect.