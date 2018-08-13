Texas Instruments: Great Total Return With Dividend Increase Coming In September

Texas Instruments dividends are above average at 2.3% and have been increased for 14 years in a row with an double digit increase expected in September.

Texas Instruments (TXN), one of the largest manufacturer and distributor of semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers, is a buy for the dividend growth investor and total return investor. Texas Instruments has steady growth and has plenty of cash, which it uses to buy bolt-on companies, increase the dividend each year and buy back shares. The stock comprises 5.7% of The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Texas Instruments has a great chart going up and to the right in a steady, strong slope for all of the five years with hardly a bump down.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am considering for the portfolio. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article " The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Texas Instruments passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below. Texas Instruments does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with 14 years of increasing dividends and a 2.3% yield. Texas Instruments is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The five-year average payout ratio of dividends is moderate at 50%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by buying bolt-on companies, increasing the dividend and buying back shares. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 Billion. TXN easily passes this guideline. TXN is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $110 Billion. Texas Instruments 2018 projected cash flow at $6.5 Billion is good allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increasing the dividend. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward CAGR of 13% meets my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Texas Instruments can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth of their industrial products in the United States and foreign countries. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. TXN passes this guideline since the total return is 154.31%, more than the Dow's total return of 53.98%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $31,100 today. This makes Texas Instruments a great investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the economy continues to grow. One of my guidelines is that the S&P CFRA rating must be three stars or better. TXN's rating is three stars or hold with a target price to $117, passing the guideline. TXN's price is presently 6.4% below the target. TXN is under the target price at present and has an average PE ratio of 20, making TXN a fair buy at this entry point. For the bottom fisher, waiting for a better entry point might be good, but TXN has been on a good run and does not look like it has any weakness. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is great, and an above average yield makes TXN a good business to own for income and growth long term. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes TXN interesting is the potential long-term demand for its embedded semiconductor products in just about anything that is electronic, especially auto's.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Texas Instruments beats against the Dow baseline in my 55-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 55 month test period (starting January 1, 2014, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The good total return of 154.31% makes Texas Instruments a great investment for the total return investor that also wants a steadily increasing income. TXN has an above average dividend yield of 2.3% and has had increases for 14 years, making TXN also is a good choice for the dividend growth investor. A dividend declaration will be issued in September 2018 and is estimated to be $0.72/Qtr. up from $0.62/Qtr. or a 16% increase.

DOW's 52.0 Month total return baseline is 53.98%

Company name 55 Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Quarterly dividend percentage Texas Instruments 154.31% 100.33% 2.3%

For the last quarter on July 24, 2018, Texas Instruments reported earnings that beat expected by $0.02 at $1.34, compared to last year at $1.03. Total revenue was higher at $4.02 Billion more than a year ago by 8.9% year over year and beat expected revenue by $50 Million. This was a great report with bottom line beating expected and the top line increasing with a good increase compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out October 2018 and is expected to be $1.53 compared to last year at $1.26 a good increase.

Texas Instruments is one of the largest manufacturer and distributor of semiconductors products in the United States and foreign countries.

As per excerpts from Reuters

Texas Instruments designs makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries. The Company's Analog segment's product line includes High Volume Analog & Logic (HVAL), Power Management (Power), High-Performance Analog (HPA) and Silicon Valley Analog (SVA). HVAL products support applications, such as automotive safety devices, touch-screen controllers, low-voltage motor drivers and integrated motor controllers. The Company's Embedded Processing segment's product line includes Processor, Microcontrollers, and Connectivity. Processor products include digital signal processors (DSPs) and applications processors. DSPs perform mathematical computations to process digital data."

Overall Texas Instruments is a great business with 13% CAGR projected growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward with the increasing demand for TXN's products. The good earnings and revenue growth provides TXN the capability to continue its growth as the business increases by buying bolt companies and foreign expansion.

The graphic below shows the growth of cash flow for Texas Instruments.

The FED has kept interest rates low for some years, and on June 13th they raised the base rate up 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will not raise the rates two more times this year, but will go slow at one for the rest of 2018, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The recent market volatility may slow down the FED.

From July 24, 2018, earnings call David Pahl (Vice President, Investor Relations) said

You likely saw last week we announced that Rich Templeton had resumed the roles of President and CEO along with his current role as Chairman. Rich has successfully led TI for the past 14 years, and under his continuing leadership, we look forward to making TI even stronger and better. I've met with Rich several times over the last couple of weeks, and I can tell you he's excited to be back. He'll be attending several conferences in the near future and will be meeting with investors over the next few months. As you might imagine, he's fully engaged and busy doing what he does best, and that's executing our strategy, strengthening our competitive advantages, and running our operations with laser focus. Turning to this quarter's results, I'll start with a quick summary. Revenue for the second quarter increased 9% from a year ago as demand for our products remained strong in the industrial and automotive markets. In our core businesses, Analog revenue grew 12%, and Embedded Processing revenue grew 9% compared to the same quarter a year ago. Operating margins increased in both businesses. Earnings per share were $1.40, including a $0.03 discrete tax benefit not in our original guidance. With that backdrop, I'll provide some details on our performance, which we believe continues to be representative of the ongoing strength of our business model. In the second quarter, our cash flow from operations was $1.8 billion. We believe that free cash flow growth, especially on a per share basis, is most important to maximizing shareholder value in the long-term. Free cash flow for the trailing twelve-month period was $5.7 billion, up 42% from a year ago. Free cash flow margin for the same period was 36.6% of revenue. We continue to benefit from the quality of our product portfolio that's long-lived and diverse and the efficiency of our manufacturing strategy, the latter of which includes our growing 300-millimeter Analog output. We believe that free cash flow will be valued only if it's productively invested in the business or returned to owners. For the trailing twelve-month period, we returned $5.6 billion of cash to owners through a combination of dividends and stock repurchases. Our commitment to return all of our free cash flow to owners remains unchanged."

This shows the feelings of top management to the continued growth of the Texas Instruments business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. TXN has good constant growth and will continue as the world economy grows.

The quote below gives details for the R&D capital spending and the cash flow which is returned to the shareholder

From July 24, 2018, earnings call Rafael Lizardi (Chief Financial Officer) said

Rafael Lizardi

Over the last twelve months, we have invested $1.53 billion in R&D. We are pleased with our disciplined process of allocating capital to R&D that allows us to continue to grow our top-line and gain market share. Acquisition charges and noncash expense were $79 million. Acquisition charges will be about $80 million per quarter through the third quarter of 2019 then declined to about $50 million per quarter for two remaining years. Operating profit was $1.71 billion or 42.6% of revenue. Operating profit was up 16% from the year-ago quarter. Operating margin for Analog was 47% up from 44.7% a year ago. And for Embedded Processing, it was 35.4% up from 31.2% a year ago. Our focused investments on the best sustainable growth opportunities with differentiated positions enabled both businesses to continue to contribute nicely to free cash flow growth. Net income in the second quarter was $1.41 billion or $1.40 per share. Free cash flow was $5.73 billion on a trailing twelve-month basis, up 42% from a year ago. In the second quarter, we paid $606 million in dividends and repurchased $1.02 billion of our own stock for a total return of $1.62 billion in the second quarter. We have returned $5.6 billion to owners in the past 12 months, consistent with our strategy to return to owners all of our free cash flow. Over the same period, our dividends represented 41% of free cash flow underscoring their sustainability."

Texas Instruments is a good investment choice for the dividend growth investor with it's above average dividend yield and a great choice for the total return investor. Texas Instruments is 5.7% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be added to if cash is ever available. If you want a growing dividend income and great total return, in a growing industrial business TXN may be the right investment for you.

On August 9 reduced Amerisource Bergen(ABC) to 0.4% of the portfolio. I will most likely sell the remainder of ABC next week. The company margin is very thin, and I don't like the present pressure of the opioid crisis. The risk has gotten too high versus the reward.

pressure of the opioid crisis. The risk has gotten too high versus the reward. On July 12th bought a small starter position (0.1% of the portfolio) in Simulation Plus (SLP) a small software company that helps test/simulate new drugs before they are released. This is a very speculative investment and should be watched carefully.

On June 20th closed out covered calls and sold KHC position, I needed some cash. I got a better price using the calls but missed some of the recent gains.

On June 8th sold KHC July 57.5 calls against the position and will make 4% if the KHC price remains the same. The calls are now in the money, and I may move them up and out when the time value is small.

On May 14th, I trimmed the position of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II(EOS) from 9.2% of the portfolio to 8.9%. I still like EOS and don't want to overweight this fund which is high in technology companies.

On March 29 increased position of American Tower (AMT) to 0.8% of the portfolio, I will continue adding to this position as cash is available.

On March 29 sold entire position of L Brands (LB), it does not look good for the company going forward.

On March 23 increased position of Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) to 2.4% of the portfolio and will add to this position as cash is available.

On March 16 increased the position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) to 2.4% of the portfolio. I want to get this company to a full position of 4%.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top companies in the portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 7.8% of the portfolio, Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) is 8.5% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 9.8% of the portfolio and Boeing is 13.5% of the portfolio, therefore BA, EOS, and Home Depot are now in trim position with JNJ getting close.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 14% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter of 2017 earnings was fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. The third quarter of 2017 earnings were $2.72 beating the expected by$0.06 with revenue increasing 1.7% year over year another good report. The first quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64 compared to expected at $2.64. Farnborough Air Show sales in dollar value just beat out Air Bus by about $6 Billion, and both companies had a great number of orders. The second quarter earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write off expense on the KC-46 which should start delivery in October of 2018.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did like it. JNJ has announced a dividend increase to $0.90/Qtr which is 56 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2018 1st Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after this earnings season is over in a couple of weeks.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, TXN, TXN, PM, LB, Omega Health Investors, Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Automatic Data Processing (ADP) that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them on my list of previous articles.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.

