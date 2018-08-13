Facebook: The New Internet?

Even if Facebook falls short of becoming the new Internet, the company remains undervalued on an advertising-only business model. We value shares at $236 each.

Image Shown: An excerpt from Valuentum's 16-page report on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). We think shares are worth $236 each on an advertising-only basis. Ancillary business opportunities could represent considerably more upside, however.

By Brian Nelson, CFA

We think the Internet is Facebook's to lose.

Most everybody is on Facebook, and most businesses have to be. Why would consumers have to go anywhere else to find and pay what they are looking for. From dating applications threatening the livelihood of Match (MTCH) to payment processing functions that could stymie the growth prospects of Square (SQ) and PayPal (PYPL) to furthering its dominance in advertising, Facebook has an open-ended long-term opportunity, and management knows it. It is just a matter of time before Facebook really turns up the gears on ancillary revenue opportunities, in our view, and the company at the moment has to be ultra-careful not to lose the trust in the consumer and that of congressional authorities that could create a nightmare for the company.

What we're trying to say is that it may not be exactly correct to think of Facebook as an advertising-only company, but rather one that could eventually encroach the turfs of Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google. Family and friends are already on Facebook, and being able to buy from businesses directly on Facebook may only be a matter of time. Why couldn't Facebook set up its own logistics arm to handle deliveries and charge businesses for it, too? Amazon may have the first-mover advantage, but customers are on Facebook and they have a considerable amount of their valued stories and histories there, where if they had to choose to do something (buy "stuff" and socialize with friends) in one place, Facebook would be it.

Facebook's roots may have even started out as a form of a dating site, and it is only a matter of time before it expands into this area as well, in our view. Instagram, another Facebook property, is extremely popular, and with Facebook, it seems like dating applications are only a matter of time. The company is already doing internal testing. Why couldn't people on Facebook book their hotels and flights on Facebook, too? Why couldn't Facebook integrate Booking Holdings (BKNG), formerly Priceline, into its website, or essentially any other online business model? The case for Facebook becoming the new Internet seems to make sense over the long haul, in our view, because to many users, Facebook remains the go-to Internet property.

Image Source: Facebook second-quarter presentation slides, page 3

Facebook ended the second quarter of 2018 with 2.234 billion monthly active users. Though there remains a die-hard crowd that thinks Twitter (TWTR) is the way of the future given its presence in the media and that many celebrities use it, the bottom line is that most of us aren't celebrities, and it's nearly impossible to find family and friends on Twitter. At some point, liking the posts of celebrities on Twitter will grow "old." At the end of the day, life is about family and friends, and Facebook is integral to that aspect of society. Regardless of the current pace of growth of monthly active users, Facebook is simply enormous and still growing!

Valuation, Advertising-Only Basis

Image shown: The forecasts within our discounted enterprise discounted cash flow model that generate the $236 fair value estimate. Facebook's shares are cheap, in our view, even after factoring in punitive assumptions.

This is where the rubber hits the road. We can say all that we want about Facebook's long-term prospects, but what does that matter if we're not translating that into some form of informed fair value estimate? Certainly, the company's second-quarter conference call left a lot to be desired, particularly with respect to operating-margin guidance, but we think it was strategic in nature. Facebook does not want increased government regulation, and by signaling that it will spend a considerable amount of money on security and policing itself, which it has shown it is doing more recently, it will keep governmental arms at bay, keeping open the long-term opportunity to become the new Internet.

But here's the bottom line. Even if we assume that revenue growth will slow/fade to just 12% over the next five years and that operating margins will converge to mid-30% as management has guided over a similar time period, we still think shares are incredibly undervalued, and this on an advertising-only basis. We're not building in any revenue from payment processing functionality, or dating, or online purchasing including travel and hotel related, and the list goes on and on. It's not in the model. It is all upside, and opportunities that can be used to offset any challenges in traditional advertising during economic downturns and troughs.

As Facebook continues to roll out new applications, too, its network effect - a major source of competitive advantage - will only grow stronger. Intense scrutiny by the public and Congress will only serve to increase barriers to entry in the social media space and further heighten Facebook's competitive advantages. As the public and Congress demand more and more from Facebook, it makes its dominance even greater, as it shuts out new rivals that simply do not have the resources to meet public/regulatory demands. If Facebook dominates the "place of commerce" - the buying of a plane ticket, for example - the ability to charge premium advertising pricing will only increase, too. The Internet is Facebook's to lose, in our view, and recent news may have only made its competitive advantages stronger.

Conclusion

Image shown: We think the high end of the fair value estimate range for Facebook, one that begins to factor in ancillary business opportunities, could be over $280 per share.

All things considered, we value Facebook at $236 per share, and this is on an advertising-only basis. The high end of the fair value estimate range ($280+) may be more appropriate to think about with respect to an upside scenario that begins to capture its open-ended ancillary business opportunities. We think the company's revenue opportunities are practically endless, however, even if in the near-term, the strategy may be to keep regulators at bay with accommodating spending plans that pressure margins and hinder revenue growth. Regardless, even if we punish revenue growth and operating margin expectations within our valuation processes, we still believe Facebook's shares represent an incredible bargain. What will Facebook be in five years, in ten years? We think that's the time horizon investors should be thinking about. Though things may not look great in the next few quarters as management plays it safe while under intense scrutiny, we think Facebook's long-term is quite bright.

This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Facebook is included in Valuentum's simulated Best Ideas Newsletter portfolio. Some of the other companies mentioned in this article may also be included in Valuentum's simulated newsletter portfolios. Contact Valuentum for more information about its editorial policies.