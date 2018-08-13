Hormel Foods Corporation: Dividend Stock Analysis

The other day, I initiated a position in Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN). I was excited about the company's brand and metrics at the time and the company represented a new industry in my portfolio. Interestingly, when I started reading comments from other bloggers and followers, over half of them asked the same question. "What about Hormel Foods?" Based on this question, I decided to take a deep dive into Hormel and perform a dividend stock analysis to determine if the company was considered an undervalued dividend growth stock. However, after performing my stock analysis, the company's metrics are not indicative of a dividend stock that is undervalued compared to the broader market.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) is one of the leaders in the consumer food, with some of the most recognizable brand names found throughout the grocery store. The company owns brands such as Hormel Meats, Skippy, Spam, Chi-Chis Mexican Products, Muscle Milk, Applegate, and Wholly Guacamole. The company is more than just a meat company, as you can see based on the brands, and have expanded their product offerings over the years.

As a dividend investor, I love taking a look at the company's dividend history and analysis to see if the company has continued to increase their dividend for an extended period of time. Hormel checks this box with flying color as the company has increased their dividend for 52 consecutive years. Ah, HRL has earned the coveted "Dividend Aristocrat" title, indicating the company has increased their dividend for over 25 consecutive years. Music to any dividend investor's ears. The company's next dividend increase should be announced in November, which will most likely increase their streak to 53 years!

Sure it is always fun looking at the company's dividend history, but I also wanted to take a look at the last earnings release and Form 10-Q (per the company's investor relations page) to review the company's recent performance and their balance sheet. HRL released earnings for the quarter ended April 29/30 in May, so the company should be due to release their results for the upcoming quarter at the end of the month.

As of the end of the previous quarter, the company announced some pretty strong results. Sales increased 7% from the previous year and earnings per share increased 14% compared to the previous year. Management was quick to highlight that these were record figures for the company. Interestingly, the increase in EPS was largely impacted by the fact the company's effective tax rate decreased as a result of tax reform. This was able to offset the impact of a lower operating margin, which decreased from 14.4% to 13.1% in a year. In addition, the earnings release also highlighted strong growth in some of the company's key segments, such as refrigerated goods and international sales. This offset a decrease in sales volume and segment profit in other key segments, such as Jeanie-O Turkey and Grocery products.

There was one tidbit in the earnings release that caught my attention. Management also mentioned that there were higher freight costs and commodity prices during the period. This is an interesting sign to me. Since these results were released at the end of May, there may be some increased pressures that have arisen subsequent to this release that may further impact the company's bottom line. Tyson Foods for example, noted the increased pressures the company is facing due to tariffs and increased costs of their products during the quarter. This even caused management to reduce their forward guidance. While the company's are not the exact same, I would imagine that these pressures in the operating environment will take a bite out of HRL's bottom line. This will be an interesting story to watch and follow during the next quarter. Hopefully HRL doesn't have to downward adjust their earnings outlook for the year. But I wouldn't be surprised if it does happen

I also like to quickly take a look at the balance sheet and analyze a couple of metrics. The company's current ratio is 1.6X, indicating that the company has enough short-term assets to cover their short-term liabilities. This is always a metric I love seeing. Second, I will also take a look at the company's debt load to make sure it is not over-leveraged. HRL's debt-to-equity ratio is very low (<.5). From a balance sheet perspective, I am not seeing anything that causes me too much concern at the moment.

Dividend Diplomats' Dividend Stock Screener - Hormel Foods Corporation

Now, it is time to move on to the fun part. It is time to run Hormel through the Dividend Diplomats' Stock Screener to see if the company currently passes our investment filters used to identify undervalued dividend growth stocks. Our stock screener uses three simple screens to identify the stocks: P/E ratio (valuation), dividend payout ratio (ability to continue growing their dividend), and their dividend growth rate/history of increasing their dividend (as we focus on companies that have demonstrated their ability to increase their dividend over a long period of time). If a company passes our screener, and a few other metrics, we will consider purchasing. For comparison's sake, I will compare the results of HRL to Tyson Foods, since I have referenced the company many times during the article already. Let's see the results!

Ticker Price - 8/10/18 Forward EPS Annual Dividend Yield Payout Ratio 5 Yr DGR P/E Ratio HRL $37.09 $1.85 $0.75 2.03% 40.65% 17.35% 20.05 TSN $60.18 $5.70 $1.20 1.99% 21.05% 32.84% 10.56

1) Dividend Yield - Typically, I look to invest in companies with dividend yields exceeding the S&P 500 yield of just under 2%. Otherwise, I would consider investing in a nice, diversified S&P 500 mutual fund or ETF. Currently, HRL's dividend yield is a hair about the 2% mark. So not the greatest, but it is in line with the industry as their yield is only four basis points higher than TSN.

2) Payout Ratio - We typically use a 60% threshold when reviewing a company's payout ratio, as we believe this percentage point allows a company to continue to grow their dividend going forward without sacrificing the safety of their dividend. HRL's dividend payout ratio is 40%, which is well below our 60% threshold. HRL passes this metric with flying colors. It is worth noting that TSN also passes our screener.

3) Dividend History and Dividend Growth Rate - I mentioned earlier that Hormel is a Dividend Aristocrat, so that instantly checks the box of having a history of increasing their dividend for an extended period of time. Since HRL has a lower dividend yield, I would expect the company to have a higher dividend growth rate. In my opinion, if a company is going to have a lower dividend yield, they should compliment their yield with a higher dividend growth rate. Luckily, the company's five-year dividend growth rate is 17%! That's what I like to see. TSN is in a similar boat as HRL with a strong dividend growth rte. However, their history of increaseing their dividend is not as long as HRL.

4) P/E Ratio - The final metric of our stock screener focuses on the current valuation of the company. I'm always looking for companies that are trading at a multiple below the broader market. Currently, the broader market has a historical P/E ratio in the mid-20X and a forward P/E ratio between 17X-18X (per The Wall Street Journal). This is where things get interesting for HRL. Their P/E Ratio is 20X, indicating to me that the company is not trading at a discount compared to the market. They aren't overvalued based on the numbers; however, they are not screaming "UNDERVALUED!" at the moment. TSN has a much lower P/E ratio as well. However, there may be a good reason HRL is trading at a premium compared to TSN. But that is an article and an argument for a different day!

Summary

Overall, I love the fact the company is a Dividend Aristocrat and they have increased their dividend for over 52 years. Plus, the company has posted very strong dividend increases over the last five years. However, the company's P/E ratio is a little higher than I would like at the moment. If I am going to invest in a company with a lower dividend yield, I would like the P/E ratio to be significantly lower than the broader market. Therefore, based on the results of our analysis, I am going to pass on initiating a position in HRL at the company's current valuation. That doesn't mean that HRL isn't a great company. Rather, I am going to continue searching for other great undervalued dividend growth stocks.

What are your thoughts about HRL at its current metrics? Would you purchase HRL at their current price, or would you wait until the company is trading at a lower multiple?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.