Musk's Tweeting Has Landed Him And Tesla In Potentially Serious SEC Trouble

While the investigation remains uncertain, a negative result could have dramatic ramifications for Musk as well as Tesla as a company - all because of an itchy Twitter finger.

Tesla's board's reaction to the announcement makes it appear there are questions to if the funding really was as complete as Musk claimed, making this investigation serious.

He is now under SEC investigation for both if the funding really was as firm as he made it seem and if his Twitter disclosure was a proper channel.

Musk caused a stir last week when he announced on Twitter that he had "secured" funding to take Tesla private at $420 a share, sending the stock soaring.

It was recently widely reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission has taken an interest in Elon Musk's Tweets regarding Tesla (TSLA) potentially going private. Specifically it is in regards to what appears to be four Tweets that Elon Musk made on August 7, 2018, beginning with an announcement at 12:48 pm EST that he was considering taking Tesla private at the price of $420 a share and had funding secured.

While an SEC enforcement action is a complex process and if Musk either did really have reasonably possible funding aligned or the SEC is unable to develop sufficient probable evidence otherwise, then the current rumblings will likely come to naught.

Nonetheless, it is a reminder of how Musk's own personal Twitter account, with its over 5,342 Tweets at the moment and frequent sparring with journalists and short-sellers, seems to be having a significant business impact on the company. The SEC's investigation seems to not be completely baseless and if it does come to negative fruition the consequences for Musk and Tesla could be quite significant.

The Tweet Announcement For Tesla's Potential Private Acquisition

The Securities and Exchange Commission appears to be in the early stages of looking into Musk's Tweets for a variety of complex securities law reasons. What appears to be the offending Tweets are attached below.

Now let's compare the timing of these Tweets to Tesla's stock price movement during the day. Tesla had already begun a significant rally that day before the first Tweet at 12:48 pm EST, reaching levels of around $355 a share from its start that day around $345 a share. However after the Tweet Tesla then boosted up to around the $365 a share level, briefly reaching up to $384 a share after a trading halt, closing the day at $378.

TSLA Price data by YCharts

Since then Tesla has slumped significantly, falling back down to the $355 a share level as it appears Tesla's board begins looking further into the proposed going private deal, with Musk likely having to recuse himself, and Musk seems to have found himself in potential regulatory trouble.

TSLA Price data by YCharts

What's The Problem And What Are The Potential Consequences For Tesla?

There appear to be two potential securities law violations that the SEC is investigating and which Musk appears to currently be dealing with the regulatory authorities.

The first is if the private financing proposal really was as firm as Musk's "Funding secured" description followed by "Investor support is confirmed" re-iteration made it seem. Those two statements essentially would imply the deal is essentially complete, as Musk said only a shareholder vote would be the major hurdle remaining.

The impact of this is clear, as that means essentially Tesla common stock would should be worth quite close to $420 a share now given the supposed security of the deal and indeed afterwards Tesla stock rose by up to $30 a share in response. However the deal may not have been so certain, as Tesla's board seems still in the dark about it and indeed is perhaps why the stock has fallen significantly since then.

Such a move would be a serious potential misleading of investors if the deal were not really as seemingly fully secure as Musk's Twitter, with its 22.3 million followers and even more viewers, made it seem to the public eye. The penalties for such a move could be enormous and far-reaching, moving beyond fines to even criminal liability for market manipulation.

The second potential regulatory problem for Tesla is, even if the deal really was as secure as Musk made it seem on Twitter, if those Tweets were an appropriate channel of disclosing the information.

Specifically, this concerns Regulation FD or the "Regulation Fair Disclosure" (17 C.F.R. 243), which governs the methods in which a public company is able to provide investor-material information to the general public. The SEC has already determined for several years that it considers some social media channels an appropriate way of doing so, but Musk's practices of blocking seemingly significant amounts of people on his Twitter may increase the uncertainty of whether the SEC considers his own Twitter an appropriate channel for such disclosures.

Both of these problems affect Musk and Tesla as a whole, as Musk is the CEO of Tesla and was acting on its behalf. While it remains uncertain how exactly it will turn out, whether in the worst case with serious fines and sanctions on Musk and Tesla, or in the best case with no punishment at all, it is clear Musk's Tweeting is causing some problems for him and the company.

Conclusion

Based on timing and price correlation it seems that Musk's Twitter announcement of Tesla's potential privatization caused a significant boost in Tesla's price that now has dissipated as it seems it may have not been as certain as it was made to seem.

It does create some potential trouble for Musk and Tesla though now with the SEC investigation, as a potential negative enforcement result could create significant disruption at Tesla, such as with the sanctioning or even removal of Musk, as well as other fines and limitations on the company's social media presence and disclosure methods.

As shown below, Elon Musk loves Twitter - but maybe this time its implications could be more serious for him and Tesla.

(Source: Twitter)

