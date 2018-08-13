Why You Should Buy The Recent Pullback In Snapchat Amidst Strong Market Pessimism

The product keeps customers engaged more than any other social media platform and this is largely overlooked.

Snapchat’s (NYSE:SNAP) stock hasn’t had a smooth ride in the past year. The highly controversial redesign, that gained attention when Kylie Jenner infamously tweeted “Sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me... ugh this is so sad,” provoked an army of shorts to knock 40% off the market cap. Since then, the Kardashians have continued to use Snapchat and regularly use it to post pictures of their babies but the stock continues to drop.

I don’t need to go further into the negative media coverage of the company - I’m sure you’ve all been keeping up with it. However, all this bad news clouding the stock provides an opportunity for long-term investors to "buy the dip" of a great company at a discount relative to peers.

First, let’s take a look back at history:

When Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) IPO’d there were significant doubts about whether the company would ever be a good investment, citing reasons such as slow user growth, a lack of effort to monetize the fact that users were more satisfied with other products.

In 2006, people were even boycotting Facebook and were outraged due to a poor redesign (News Feed).

Sound familiar?

For example, here's what contributors on Seeking Alpha thought:

For those of you who continue to follow Facebook, you know how wrong these people were. As soon as FB stock started to see a return, they brought Sheryl Sandberg in to monetize the platform. In a flash, sentiment transitioned and investors began to see positive news and a scurry of analysts' upgrades.

Let's take a look at some facts

It is important to note that Snapchat has withstood the test of time in a marketplace that is determined by trends and user happiness. But it still remains as so; Snapchat is the most used platform for young adults and teens even through a storm of social media trends and increased competition. Social media may be an overcrowded market, but with 78% of 18-24-year-olds using Snapchat, continued success and growth are imminent.

There is a big concern with the short-term drop in DAU in 2Q18, from 191 to 188, and can largely explain the big dip after the Q2 earnings report. Although you see a drop from the previous quarter, there was a 40% increase YoY. People have made grandiose assumptions that this drop in user proves that Snapchat is the next MySpace (falling out of favor as the next big thing comes along). But to base this egregious assumption on one quarter is the epitome of what you call myopic.

I'll admit it, the redesign wasn't a hit amongst the younger generation. However, the great thing about an early stage tech company and especially companies that come out of Silicon Valley - they are adaptable and always willing to change. Evan Spiegel admitted that the redesign was a bad idea on the last earnings call and he has stated: “We feel that we have now addressed the biggest frustrations we’ve heard and are eager to make more progress on the tremendous opportunity we now have to show more of the right content to the right people.”

The reason Facebook never saw a drop in DAU during their poor redesign was simply that users had no other options; when Facebook fixed its issues, growth sustained and more people were coming back to the app. Snapchat's DAU drop comes at a time where there is a new social media app coming out almost every month and like Facebook's troubles, this too will pass.

What's going to affect the bottom line?

Although the dip in DAU raises concern for investors, the real customers of Snapchat - advertisers and media companies will NEVER stop marketing on the platform because of the high engagement each user has relative to other platforms. To compare Snapchat to other companies using DAU doesn’t fit the playbook because Snapchat isn’t focused on metrics, it's trying to improve the engagement users have with their product.

The average time spent on Snapchat per day is 30+ minutes. To compare that to the more popular platforms: the average Facebook user spends 20 minutes per day, the average Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) user spends 160 minutes per month (approximately 6 minutes per day). Based on this metric alone, Snapchat is bounds above the competition.

The purpose of Snapchat was to mimic human conversation by using disappearing messages and photos to interact with a small number of friends. This largely appeals to Gen Z'ers - people who enjoy sharing real-life moments.

Snapchat helps advertisers create interactions with their customers. “Snap ads are mobile, interactive video ads with 5X higher swipe-up rate than the average click-through rate for other comparable social platforms.” This is important because Gen Z'ers tend to have a shorter attention span and ads don't engage them anymore. Growing up with phones and the internet, they see ads everywhere and generally scroll past them.

On average, marketers have an average of 8 seconds to reach them before they aren't interested. Also, if Gen-Z consumers help produce or create the message, they’ll be more responsive to it and the best way to do that right now is through Snapchat.

For those of you who have never opened Snapchat before, businesses have the following ways to advertise on Snapchat:

Full-screen Snap Ads: As users scroll through their friends' stories, an advertiser has the opportunity to place an ad between content. I for one, don't even recognize I'm watching an ad when they pop up because businesses usually tell a story in these kinds of ads. Simply put, they're more entertaining than the bland ads I see on Instagram or Facebook. Filters: Filters allow businesses to be where their product is bought, thought about, or consumed. Businesses can create a filter on the camera at a specific location ("geofilter") or even throughout an entire day.

3. Lenses: Lenses are the most playful and memorable way to increase awareness, on a massive scale. A lot of these go viral, especially when they are fun, silly and engaging.

For once in social media advertising, marketers have the ability to engage users with ads. For example, "the Gatorade Snap Ads campaign was actually a mini-game within Snapchat. When the user swiped up, they were able to play an 8-bit version of a tennis game that celebrated Serena Williams’ 23rd Grand Slam victory. The average time spent in this ad was over 3 minutes." Facebook was never able to see numbers like this.

Furthermore, the Taco Bell Snapchat Sponsored Lens received over 224 million views. "Also, Snapchatters tend to play with Sponsored Lenses for an average of 20 seconds. Think about that last sentence for a second. People on Snapchat “play” with ads. On most other platforms, people hate ads. On Snapchat, users play with them."

Other notable customers that have seen quantified success using Snapchat include, HiSmile, BMW, Michael Kors, Buzzfeed, E!. For a comprehensive list, check out more of their success stories.

The future of marketing is being able to create ads that keep people engaged. In our opinion, Snapchat is leaps and bound ahead of its comparable competition and has disrupted the marketing industry.

To get any engagement on a Facebook or Instagram ad, you have to pay up. For this reason, Facebook's engagement is on a downhill slope and advertisers will be looking for new platforms with a higher ROI.

Snapchat's revenues have been growing at a much faster rate when compared to that of Facebook's. This is an indication that Snap's monetization strategies have been working and signals positive moves forward in ad revenue going forward for the company.

Facebook YTD Revenue Growth 42% 2Y Revenue Growth 106%

Snapchat YTD Revenue Growth 44% 2Y Revenue Growth 269%

Although Snapchat saw a decrease in DAU this quarter, its average revenue per user (ARPU) went up significantly in 2Q18. ARPU was $1.40 in the second quarter of 2018, up from $1.05 a year ago and up from $1.21 in the first quarter of 2018. This shows that it continues to make significant improvements in monetizing their user base.

As investors, we fear the DAU tells a story of a progressively declining user base and are correct in having slight reservations. I for one am not fearful because Snapchat has the future generation backing its cause and a rapidly increasing ARPU. Continuing to monetize the platform is where the real challenge comes into play, and thus far, Snapchat has nothing to worry about.

Snapchat has been monetizing since 2015 and has shown significant revenue growth and an ability to attract advertisers. Although it faces direct competition from Instagram, its ability to engage users with advertisements is second to none.

All this goes to show that Snapchat can’t be compared to the fate of Myspace. What the company has is truly unique, and advertisers are jumping on the opportunity to promote their brands on the platform. With innovations in the discover page, brands can promote their product and generate a higher ROI when compared to traditional social media platforms. We believe that advertisers are starting to realize the potential of accessing users through this platform and will spend more money on Snapchat advertising compared to that of the company’s comparables.

Conclusion

Snapchat provides an enormous amount of value for advertisers and has just been a major victim of negative media attention lately due to the redesign. You don't have to take my word for it either - look at Facebook's stock amidst all the pessimism and what do you see? A direct correlation with the investor sentiment that gave bullish investors the sale of a lifetime. The nerves will continue to run high as the third quarter commences so the next few weeks will not be your best entry point. Wait until the waves settle and make your splash as the bears become quiet because Snapchat (like the future) isn't going anywhere. In fact, it's just getting started.

