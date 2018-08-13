Highpower International Inc. (HPJ) CEO George Pan on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Highpower International Inc. (NASDAQ:HPJ) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 13, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Yuanmei Ma - Investor Relations Director

George Pan - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Sunny Pan - Chief Financial Officer

Herbert Cheung - Green Heights Realty

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Yuanmei Ma, Investor Relations Director for Highpower International. Thank you, you may begin.

Yuanmei Ma

Thank you, Melisa. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for our second quarter and first half 2018 earnings call. Before we begin, I refer you to the Safe Harbor statements in our earnings release, which also apply to our conference call today as we will make forward-looking statements.

With us today are George Pan, Chairman and CEO of Highpower and Mr. Sunny Pan, CFO of Highpower. Following management's prepared remarks, we will conduct a Q&A session. I will now turn the call over to Mr. George Pan. Please note that George will first speak in Mandarin and I will follow with English translation of his remarks. George, please go ahead.

George Pan

Good morning, everyone. And welcome to our second quarter and first half 2018 earnings call. We are pleased to see that the momentum driving our top line growth in the beginning of the year carry over into the second quarter, driven by growth of our battery cell and battery systems business. Highpower was able to beat our quarterly sales guidance.

Growth in our Lithium Ion battery was mainly driven by new and existing customers in industries, such as high end consumer products, industrial applications and artificial intelligence products. Our nickel-metal hydride battery business benefited from trends such as consumer electronic providers switching from one-time use batteries to rechargeable batteries. We will continue to drive our growth in the second half of the year by maintaining a balance between growth and the margin, which we will achieve by managing our prices, operations and the customers’ expectations.

Despite the high prices of the raw materials, we believe that there is still great potential for our industry to grow. Due to Highpower’s reputation for quality and safe product, we have seen demand for our high quality products continue to remain high. Meanwhile, we will continue to invest more in R&D production capacity expansion, strong talented team to maintain Highpower’s competitive advantages of providing clean, safe, efficient power solutions in these markets and the consumers demand.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Sunny Pan, Highpower's CFO, who will go over our financial results in greater detail. Sunny, please go ahead.

Sunny Pan

Thank you, George. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us on our call. Let me walk you through our second quarter and the first half 2018 financial results. Please note that unless stated otherwise, all numbers are presented in U.S. dollar terms and all comparisons are made on a year-over-year basis.

Net sales for the second quarter of 2018 increased 25.6% to $64.9 million from $51.7 million. The increase was driven by sales of the Company’s leading business, which grew 31.1% or $11.5 million in this quarter. In addition, sales in the nick metal business grew 39.3% or $4.6 million. Excluding Ganzhou Highpower net sales increase 32.8% to $64.9 million from $48.9 million. For the first half of 2018, net sales increased 22.6% to $114.7 million compared to $93.6 million in the first half of 2017. Excluding the impact of Ganzhou Highpower, net sales increased to 28.9% to $114.7 million in the first half of 2018.

Gross profit for the second quarter decreased 6.3% to $11.3 million from $12.1 million due to higher raw mature prices. Gross margin for the quarter was 17.4% compared to 23.5%. Excluding Ganzhou Highpower, gross margin was 17.4% compared to 23.2%. Gross profit for the first half of 2018 decreased 14.2% to $18.9 million from $22 million. Gross margin was 16.5% and 23.5% for the first half of 2018 and 2017 respectively. Excluding Ganzhou Highpower, gross margin for the first half of 2018 was 16.5% compared to 23.2%.

Research and development expense for the second quarter was $3.6 million compared to $2.1 million. As a percentage of net sales, R&D expenses increased to 5.5% from 4.1% due to Company’s continued investment in R&D. R&D expenses in the first half 2018 were $6.2 million or 5.4% of new sales compared to $4 million or 4.2% of net sales for the first half of 2017. We remain committed to R&D excellence and we expect R&D to increase in the future as we continue to hire for key participants and new graduates.

Selling and distribution expenses for the quarter were $2.1 million compared to $1.7 million. As a percentage of net sales, selling and distribution expenses reaching at 3.3%. For the first half of 2018, selling and distribution expenses were $4.1 million or 3.6% of net sales compared to $3.4 million or 3.6% of net sales for the first half of 2017. General and administrative expenses for the quarter were $3.9 million compared to $3 million. As a percentage of net sales, general and administrative expenses increased to 6% from 5.8%. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, general and administrative expenses were $8 million or 7% of net sales compared to $6.1 million or 6.5% of net sales. The increase was due to an increase in provisions of the Company’s intrinsic plans.

Net income attributable to the Company for the fourth quarter was $2.7 million compared to $4.4 million. Net income attributable to the Company’s per diluted share was $0.17 compared to a diluted share income of $0.28. Excluding Ganzhou Highpower, net income attributable to the Company was $2.3 million compared to from $4.2 million. For the quarter ended June 30, 2018, the Company’s weighted average diluted shares outstanding used in computing diluted share was 15,629,413

For the first half of 2018, net income attributable to the Company decreased to $1.6 from $7 million. Net income attributable to the Company’s diluted share decreased to $0.10 from $0.45. Excluding Ganzhou, net income attributable to the Company for the first half of 2018 were $1.6 million compared to $6.5 million. For the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, the Company’s weighted average diluted shares outstanding used in computing diluted shares were 15,619,731 and 15,304,773 respectively. EBITDA for the quarter decreased by 23.7% to $5 million from $6.5 million. EBITDA for the first half of 2018 decrease 51.7% to $5.6 million from $11.5 million.

Moving on to the balance sheet. As of June 30, 2018, our cash balance was $7.3 million compared to $14.5 million as of December 31, 2017. Our total assets were $255 million and our total equity was $68.2 million. For the third quarter of 2018, we expect net revenue to grow around 30% year-over-year. Gross margin is expected to be similar or better than that of the second quarter of 2018.

This concludes our prepared remarks. We will now move into the Q&A session. Please be reminded that we will take a moment to translate questions into Mandarin. We would then respond in English.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Herbert Cheung with Green Heights Realty. Please proceed with your questions.

Herbert Cheung

My question is what’s the impact on the China, U.S trade war on HPJ?

George Pan

For the trade war has limited impact to Highpower. But in the long-term, the U.S. and China trade war, the policy is not clear now. So we cannot know about impact to Highpower.

Herbert Cheung

I do have another question. What’s the progress on the privatization?

George Pan

The valuation is ongoing and we will disclose to the public in a timely manner when there are updates to announce. And Highpower’s Board has formed a special committee and retained financial advisor to evaluate the transaction. Thank you.

Sunny Pan

Okay. Thank you for joining us today. We look forward to speaking with you next quarter. As always, on behalf of the entire Highpower team, we welcome your feedback and visit to our facilities in China. Thank you.

George Pan

Thank you, everyone.

