Gemphire And Gemcabene: Discerning The Scientific Facts On The FDA Hold

Within a week, Gemphire's (NASDAQ:GEMP) stock has depreciated from $7.34 on August 6th to less than $2 on August 10th due to perceived clinical concerns with gemcabene. I don't have a position in this stock, primarily because I have not had the time to scientifically review gemcabene.

I will presume that I have followers and readers of my articles who have invested in Gemphire stock. This article is my due diligence and scientific opinion on Gemphire to facilitate your understanding in whatever decision you arrive at regarding your investment.

I refer you to Fig. 1 below depicting the uniqueness of the normal liver health/homeostasis in regard to the vast array of resident immune and non-immune cells. The enormous challenges faced by the scientific community in understanding how a hepatic drug candidate would alter complex interactions between hepatic cells during pathological/immunological injury to exert hepatoprotective or detrimental effects can be very challenging, especially in humans even with the smartest brains on the scientific advisory board.

Sometimes, the clinical unknown can lead to unexpected early outcomes as seen in the now terminated pediatric NAFLD trial or possibly adverse outcome down the road. In regard to the partial clinical hold, as drug safety czars, the FDA cannot knowingly or unknowingly approve clinical trials of drug candidates that could do more harm to patients than good.

My personal opinion is that the FDA has earned the trust of most folks through its ability to protect the public health by ensuring the safety, efficacy, and security of human and veterinary drugs, biological products, and medical devices.

This is a problem solving and more challenging article to write and a departure from my usual style of writing. Specifically, this is my rebuttal to Gemphire's response to the FDA's partial hold. My opinion is that Gemphire made a scientific blunder in its handling of the hold.

"One must look at facts, because they look at you" (Sir Winston Churchill).

Gemcabene

Gemcabene (CI-1027 or PD 72953) was in development as a lipid altering agent prior to being licensed from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in 2011 by Gemphire Therapeutics. The clinical benefit achieved through gemcabene therapy in positively regulating dyslipidemia by lowering LDL and triglycerides as well as elevating HDL cholesterol levels has never been in dispute as documented by many early stage clinical studies. Likewise, the drug candidate has never exhibited adverse events in these early stage trials. However, what's being disputed is one of the possible mechanisms of action of gemcabene (discussed in FDA hold). As per Gemphire's website on the many pleiotropic mechanisms of action of gemcabene shown below:

At a high level, gemcabene acts on the liver to reduce production of cholesterol, triglycerides, and hsCRP. It also enhances the liver clearance of cholesterol- and triglyceride-rich particles (e.g., VLDL remnants) via the remnant receptor clearance systems. The molecular details of the clearance mechanisms are actively being elucidated in preclinical studies. Notably, with regard to enhancing the VLDL remnant clearance pathway, gemcabene reduces hepatic apolipoprotein C-III (apoC-III) mRNA expression and plasma apoC-III levels thereby making VLDL more susceptible to lipoprotein lipase mediated lipolysis (breakdown of the VLDL triglyceride to fatty acids for delivery to muscle for energy and adipose for storage) and efficient clearance of the resulting VLDL remnants by the liver VLDL remnant receptor prior to their conversion to LDL. Furthermore, gemcabene was found to enhance VLDL remnant receptor (i.e., also known as syndecan-1) activity by decreasing mRNA levels of an enzyme (sulfatase-2) that inactivates the receptor. Interestingly, diabetic and obese patients generally present with elevated VLDL-C and triglycerides, likely related to their elevated liver sulfatase-2 levels. Other molecular players in gemcabene's MOA include a reduction in acetyl-CoA carboxylase (ACC1) mRNA, a key metabolic step in fatty acid synthesis, and a decrease in CCR2/CCR5 receptor mRNA levels, which are involved in liver inflammation and the progression of NASH/NAFLD.

Oddly, there is no suggestion on that list that gemcabene may have limited or some PPAR agonistic effects. Gemphire's refusal to acknowledge that gemcabene could have some PPAR-α agonistic activity is a scientific err in my opinion and a very costly one that is now hindering its clinical progress (discussed in FDA hold). A brief historical perspective is warranted before I discuss the FDA hold.

In 1998, an early study on PD 72953 or gemcabene demonstrated that it is a mild PPAR activator and suggests PPAR activation as a possible mechanism for the lipid-lowering effect of gemcabene (Bisgaier et. al. J. Lipid. Res. 1998). In 2018, Dr. Bisgaier (co-founder of Gemphire for the sake of disclosure) reported quote unquote "the transactivation studies rule out gemcabene as a direct agonist or antagonist of PPAR-α, PPAR-d, and PPAR-γ receptors of these 3 species. These data suggest that the peroxisomal effects observed in rodents and the lipid regulating effects observed in rodents and humans are not related to a direct activation of PPAR receptors by gemcabene (Bisgaier et. al. J. Cardiovasc. Pharmacol. 2018)". In the same article, Dr. Bisgaier stated gemcabene may possess little or no direct PPAR-γ agonistic activity. As a fellow scientist, I understand that more specific and sensitive research tools and reagents have been developed since the original study that could have led to Dr. Bisgaier's new and different conclusions.

However, a study from Pfizer (Yuan et. al. J. Pharmacol. Ther. 2009) in 2009, designated gemcabene as a fibrate during development in assessing its pharmacokinetics. This suggests to me that Pfizer associated the lipid-altering effects of gemcabene with its ability to functionally activate PPAR-α. Fibrates are known to functionally activate PPAR-α to lower high cholesterol and triglycerides levels and are widely used as hypolipidemic agents. Some of the documented adverse events include mild liver toxicity, muscle toxicity.

Generally, some of the first generation PPAR agonists were associated serious adverse events including fluid retention, cardiac hypertrophy, myofiber degeneration, elevated creatinine, degenerative renal changes, proliferative changes in bladder epithelium and mild liver toxicity. According to Dr. El-Hage of FDA's division of metabolism and endocrinology products, toxicities observed in animals are observed clinically and numerous PPAR agonist developmental programs have been terminated due to safety issues.

My articles on new generation PPAR agonists (Genfit's (OTCPK:GNFTF) Elafibranor, Inventiva's Lanifibranor and CymaBay's (NASDAQ:CBAY) Seladelpar) highlights how these drug candidates have been pharmacologically altered during development to eliminate the adverse events typically associated with first generation agonists. Nevertheless, the FDA has required 52-week toxicity studies in primates and 2-year carcinogenicity studies in mice and rats from each of these companies (discussed later).

FDA Hold: My Rebuttal to Gemphire's Response

Beginning in 2004, the FDA began issuing partial clinical holds to all sponsors of PPAR agonists or agents deemed to have PPAR-like properties from preclinical studies.

Gemphire: The FDA takes the position that PPAR agonists are potential liver toxins, but recognizes that rodent observations are often not relevant to humans. In 2004, the FDA determined that gemcabene has PPAR agonist properties, and issued a partial clinical hold.

FGC: Troglitazone, a PPAR-γ agonist used clinically to treat diabetes, was withdrawn in 2000 by the FDA due to drug-induced liver failure (see editorial by Dr. Paul Watkins, Hepatology, 2005). Fenofibrate, a PPAR-α agonist, is associated with mild liver toxicity (Zimmerman, HJ; Hepatotoxicity: the adverse effects of drugs and other chemicals on the liver. 2nd ed. Philadelphia: Lippincott, 1999, pp. 660-2). Gemcabene was designated a fibrate by Pfizer during development (Yuan et. al. J. Pharmacol. Ther. 2009). Dr. Bisgaier study (a co-founder) suggests that gemcabene may have little PPAR-γ agonistic activity (Bisgaier et. al. J. Cardiovasc. Pharmacol. 2018). The relevance of rodent observations to human cannot completely be ruled out. Let the truth be told that most IND applications for clinical trial emphasize the relevance of their findings in pre-clinical models in justifying human clinical trial initiation.

Gemphire: The partial clinical hold permits clinical trials of up to six months for gemcabene and also required the company to conduct two-year rat and mouse carcinogenicity studies that are reviewed by the agency in view of all other pre-clinical data and completed clinical trials before allowing clinical trials of longer than six months.

FGC: The toxicology and carcinogenicity policies were instituted due to rodent tumor findings with some PPAR agonists that could be likely human carcinogen. These policies are applicable to ALL biopharmas big and small.

New generation PPAR agonists, Genfit's Elafibranor, Inventiva's Lanifibranor and CymaBay's Seladelpar, have adhered to these strict but necessary safety guidelines.

CymaBay (seladelpar-PPAR-d agonist): Six-month and twelve-month toxicology studies in rats and monkeys, respectively, have been completed. In addition, the two-year carcinogenicity studies in mice and rats have been completed (Annual Report Form 10-K for December 31st 2016).

Inventiva (lanifibranor-Pan PPAR or PPAR-α/d/γ): Six-month and twelve-month toxicology studies in non-human primate and rodents have been completed. Interim data readout from ongoing two-year carcinogenicity studies in rats revealed lanifibranor treatment did not have any safety issues (Corporate presentation on website).

Genfit: (elafibranor-PPAR-α/d): The absence of safety concern has been confirmed in a full toxicological package up to 2-year carcinogenicity studies (Genfit's website).

Gemphire: As previously disclosed, we believe gemcabene acts through PPARα to cause peroxisome proliferation and tumor formation in rodents and these effects are likely rodent-specific phenomena. Based on historical nonclinical and clinical experience on these types of compounds, we believe rodents share little apparent relevance for human risk assessment.

FGC: FDA's carcinogenicity guidelines were issued in 2004 due to the possible proliferative effects of PPAR agonist in rodents that could become human carcinogens. Gemphire's data reveals that gemcabene has a proliferative response in rodents that may or may not be a human carcinogen which is what the FDA guideline was designed to detect and prevent. Its carcinogenicity data is problematic and Gemphire's FDA response is a bad workman blames his tools approach. According to Dr. El-Hage of FDA's division of metabolism and endocrinology products, toxicities observed in animals are observed clinically (cardiac, skeletal, renal and bone marrow). Numerous PPAR agonist developmental programs have been terminated due to safety issues.

Besides, some of the first generation PPAR agonists were associated with serious adverse events including fluid retention, cardiac hypertrophy, myofiber degeneration, elevated creatinine, degenerative renal changes, proliferative changes in bladder epithelium, and mild liver toxicity. Furthermore, Gemphire has used many data from pre-clinical (i.e. animal) models to justify its relevance to humans when making IND applications, which makes its statement that based on historical nonclinical and clinical experience on these type of compounds, we believe rodents share little apparent relevance for human risk assessment somewhat misleading.

Gemphire: In recently completed PPAR agonist receptor binding assays, we observed weak or no gemcabene direct binding to the mouse, rat, or human PPARα, PPARβ/d, or PPARγ receptors. We have also observed that gemcabene induces markers of peroxisome proliferation in wild-type mice but not in PPARα knockout mice. We believe the PPARα responses in rats and mice are secondary and perhaps related to the mobilization or formation of a naturally occurring molecule that binds to PPARα in response to gemcabene administration.

The company recently submitted the results of the two-year rat and mouse carcinogenicity studies to the FDA. As would be expected for an activator of PPARα, the results showed the presence of liver tumors. The company also provided results from a short-term, 8-day study demonstrating that in PPARα knockout mice, gemcabene did not induce known markers of peroxisome proliferation, providing evidence that gemcabene works through PPARα. Similar observations in PPARα knockout mice have been seen with other agents, such as gemfibrozil, that cause tumors in rodents but not in humans.

In response the FDA has requested that, as part of a complete response, Gemphire must provide additional data including a subchronic (13 week) study in PPARα knock-out mice and PPAR transactivation assays using monkey and canine PPAR isoforms to further understand the human relevance of the preclinical findings. The company has initiated plans to conduct these required studies and expects to submit the additional results to the FDA in the second quarter of 2019.

FGC: EUREKA! Gemphire finally confirms PPAR-a activation by gemcabene as a mechanism of action. Gemphire's initial reluctance to accept gemcabene may have PPAR-α agonistic effects was a huge scientific error in my opinion that could be financially costly due to delay in the further development of gemcabene.

Gemcabene induces markers of peroxisome proliferation in wild-type mice, and the presence of liver tumors is a problematic finding that suggests gemcabene could have toxicology issues. I cannot see how Gemphire can move forward in the clinical trials until these underlying safety issues have been conclusively addressed. The FDA guidelines on carcinogenicity and toxicology were put in place to detect and prevent the clinical development of drug candidates with safety issue that has enveloped gemcabene.

My personal opinion is that clinical hold will not be lifted until the completion and thorough review of the additional studies requested by FDA since carcinogenicity studies showed evidence of liver tumors. Drug candidates of CymaBay, Inventiva and Genefit have shown no safety concerns. Furthermore, liver toxicity in some of the pediatric NAFLD patients treated with gemcabene and Gemphire's aim to evaluate gemcabene in NASH, a liver disease that could progress to liver cancer, mean that all safety data must be in place and approved before FDA will agree to an End of Phase 2 meeting for all trials greater than six months which basically is all its pipeline. Funding could be an issue, but we shall find out when the company releases its Q2 report after hours today. Overall, this debacle is a scientific mess!

Epilogue

My recent article on CymaBay and Inventiva was a fun filled article to write because I had the perception that the CEOs had a vision and passion for their company that was obvious in the way the trials were planned prior to execution. Every issue that needed to be addressed with the FDA in regard to carcinogenicity and toxicology studies was undertaken very early so that clinical trials progressed flawlessly. Intercept (NASDAQ:ICPT) has had its clinical issues with Ocaliva, but I have been very impressed in the manner in which it has collaboratively worked with the FDA to resolve outstanding concerns.

I have never been on an FDA drug review panel, but I have been on the NIH grant review study sections which have the same review format as the FDA. Those are not fun filled days because decisions are being debated by different scientists with a common goal of advancing science and also rejecting many grant applications. I have also been on the receiving end where my grant application was rejected - a day like that is a barbecue flavor potato chip - poor me day - not fun at all.

This has not been a fun filled article to write because it is a rebuttal to a company with good intentions but got lost in the razzmatazz that embroil some biopharmas with putative anti-NASH drug candidates. The press release last week to the shareholders was a bombastic approach that may work for the shareholders but won't sway FDA positively if the underlying issues have not been adequately addressed. I have a few suggestions that may help them get back on the right track!!!

As always, my articles are meant to facilitate your understanding. Please implement due diligence and invest wisely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.