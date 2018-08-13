What's Holding The Bull Market Back?

In the last six months the stock market as measured by the NYSE Composite Index (NYA) has gone nowhere. The prices of many large cap industrial and financial sector stocks have languished along with many companies with exposure to China and the emerging markets. Although the bull’s influence can still be seen in several high-flying industries within the tech sector, the broad U.S. equity market clearly isn’t running on all cylinders. In today’s comments we’ll look at some reasons why some sectors have lagged. I’ll also argue that a positive resolution to the Nasdaq’s internal weakness should occur by later this month.

Just when it looks like the broad market is about to shake off the internal weakness which has been a problem in recent weeks, the weakness reappears. This was the case on Friday as both the NYSE and the Nasdaq showed signs of above-average selling pressure. On the Big Board the number of stocks which registered new 52-week lows rose to 89 compared with only 69 new highs. This was a 1-day anomaly, however, as the NYSE new highs-new lows have been fairly healthy in the last two weeks. The real trouble is coming from the Nasdaq, which has consistently shown above-average selling pressure as defined by the new 52-week highs and lows.

On Friday, for instance, there were a total of 105 Nasdaq stocks making new 52-week lows versus 90 new highs. The number of Nasdaq-listed stocks making new 52-week lows has lingered above 40 for the last couple of weeks. This is a classic sign that there are pockets of weakness within the tech sector, for anytime the new lows number above 40 for several days in a row it suggests liquidation in some market segments. It’s even more troubling when the new 52-week lows outnumber the new highs, as has been the case for the Nasdaq on several occasions in recent weeks. A healthy market is characterized by a positive new highs-new lows differential with a high-low ratio of about 3:1 or above. Until the Nasdaq’s internal health substantially improves, investors should avoid the lagging industries within the tech sector.

Examples of lagging industries would include the semiconductor stock group. I consider the semiconductor stocks to be a highly sensitive segment, and it’s typically quite influential for determining the near-term direction of the Nasdaq Composite Index. An examination of the concerns facing investors in the semiconductor space reveals that one of the biggest worries is the current uncertainty over foreign trade policy. This was recently brought to light in an article in the Nikkei Asian Review. The article noted that top executives in the semiconductor industry “fear the sector will be used as a chip in the U.S.-China trade war.”

While it’s too early to properly assess the impact of the trade war on the chip makers, now is clearly not the best time to have intermediate-term exposure to the group. Shown here is the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH), which as you can see has fallen below its 15-day moving average on a weekly basis (as of Aug. 10) and is lagging the Nasdaq. I’ve emphasized in past commentaries that investors should generally avoid the semis until they show signs of technical improvements. That opinion remains unchanged for now.

Source: BigCharts

Another industry whose outlook has been significantly dampened by trade concerns is the robot makers. Robot company stocks typically follow the trajectory of China’s stock market. Shown below is the year-to-date performance of the Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (ROBO). ROBO has drifted lower for most of this year and while it has tried to establish a bottom since early July, it’s still disturbingly close to its 52-week low.

Source: BigCharts

The poor performance of the robot stocks can be compared to the weakness in China’s equity market since February. This in turn is reflected in the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI), which is my favorite proxy for U.S.-listed China stocks. ROBO and FXI tend to move in the same direction. The message of these two charts is that investors aren’t enthusiastic over the intermediate-term prospects for either China or the robot industry as trade worries linger.

Source: BigCharts

Although some analysts have argued that the robotics industry can actually thrive despite new trade tariffs, that is a debatable proposition which is isn’t borne out by the immediate evidence. As Greg Nichols observed recently in a ZDNet article, China’s automation sector is outpacing that of the U.S. China boasts the “largest and fastest-growing robotics market on earth,” as Nichols pointed out. This is why anything which threatens China’s export market will harm the robotics industry by extension.

There are some technical reasons for believing that the internal weakness which has recently plagued this bull market will soon reverse, however. While the trade tariff concerns overhanging the industries mentioned here won't vanish anytime soon, there are nonetheless some signs that the market is ready to ignore these factors in the name of a summer rally. One such indication is found in the leading growth stocks.

There is a tendency for growth stocks to lead the S&P 500 Index (SPX) at critical junctures. Historically, when the Russell 1000 Growth Index (RLG) is trending higher and is outperforming the SPX over a period of several months, it has signaled that the overall U.S. equity market is still in strong hands. Growth stocks are like the proverbial “canary in a coal mine” and are usually among the first to show major weakness when there is a danger of a bear market coming. That hasn’t been the case this summer, as the following graph attests. If the leadership and relative strength in RLG is any indication, the broad market should enjoy at least one more rally before summer is finished.

Source: BigCharts

Turning our attention to the immediate-term (1-4 week) outlook, it’s also worth noting that the 20-day price oscillator for the S&P 500 is no longer flashing an overheated signal for the market. This indicator is my favorite measure of how “overbought” or “oversold” the U.S. stock market is on an immediate-term basis. The 20-day oscillator ended last week with a +32 reading, which is slightly above normal, but nowhere near the overheated levels of the last several days. Once the 20-day oscillator falls below zero, we should soon have another entry point for initiating short-term trading positions. For now, though, no new trading positions are recommended since a few more internal improvements need to be made in the coming days before the market is ready for its next sustained rally phase. The most important of these improvements is the need for the Nasdaq to improve its new 52-week highs and lows readings, as discussed previously.

Source: WSJ

On a longer-term basis, however, investors should continue to maintain bullish exposure to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. This includes in particular the retail, transportation, and real estate sectors, as well as the tech sector (notwithstanding the recent choppiness of the NASDAQ). I also recommend raising of stop losses on existing long-term positions, as well as taking profits in stocks and ETFs which have already had impressive upside moves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLK, IYR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.