Take-Two: Get Ready For Red Dead Redemption 2

Despite trading at its all-time high, Take-Two’s stock has all the chances to continue to increase in value, as the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 is on a horizon.

Last week, Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO) reported strong Q1 earnings results, and now the publisher prepares to launch its main product of the year - Red Dead Redemption 2 that is scheduled to be released later in October. As Piper Jaffray, Benchmark and Jefferies all increased Take-Two’s price target to $145, $156 and $145 per share, respectively, the shareholders should expect the company’s stock to rally in the upcoming months. By the end of the year the stock could trade at an all-time high, as during the holiday season Red Dead Redemption 2 is expected to sell like hotcakes.

Before jumping to the future catalysts, it’s important to look at Q1 numbers, as they will show us where company has the best opportunity to improve its financials and create additional shareholder value in the future. At the moment, bookings are one of the most important metrics for the companies from the gaming industry, as they give the business an ability to calculate the number of monthly and daily active users that use its products and services and forecast future sales.

If we look at the column chart below, we’ll see that despite scoring smaller bookings in Q1 Y/Y, the share of the recurrent consumer spending has increased during the quarter and Take-Two believes that it’ll manage to have $2.70 billion to $2.80 billion in bookings during the current fiscal year, far higher from the results of the previous years. Personally, I do think that that goal is more than achievable, even though Q1 was weak in terms of revenues, as the major catalyst for growth has not been released yet and the digital recurring spending will continue to play a bigger role for the publisher in the future.

Source: Take-Two Investors Presentation

What’s also interesting is that Take-Two hasn’t released any major title in Q1, but it still managed to increase its net income to $71.7 million in comparison with $60.3 million a year before, mainly thanks to the demand for its GTA 5 game that was released back in 2013 and soon will become the third game ever in the history of gaming to reach 100 million copies sold.

As I have written in my other article, Red Dead Redemption 2 is going to be a hit this holiday season and Take-Two could easily sell at least 15 to 20 million copies of the game during the first months since the launch. After releasing one of the last DLC’s for GTA Online, Take-Two has finally started to focus on marketing its upcoming western title. A number of users from different social medias already shared photos of billboards with the main protagonists of the game in New York City.

It seems that the publisher uses the same marketing tactics as it did with GTA 5 back in 2013, by slowly sharing small pieces of information before the launch of the game to build anticipation for the product, and then finally releasing it later on. After the release of the first ever gameplay trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2 on Thursday, Take-Two’s stock started to quickly appreciate in value and reached its new all-time high on Friday. As new trailers will continue to pop up in the upcoming weeks, the share price of Take-Two has all the chances to continue to increase in value in the next few months.

Chart: Bloomberg

From a valuation standpoint, despite trading at its all-time high, Take-Two trades relatively close to the industry’s median and average, with a P/E of 80.5x.

Source: Yahoo Finance and gurufocus. The table was created by the author.

With the operating and net margins of 9.08% and 10.49%, respectively, Take-Two will be able to maintain its financials in order, grow its free cash flow and create shareholder value along the way.

Currently, Take-Two’s stock holds a momentum after the release of the first gameplay of Red Dead Redemption 2. If you are an investor that doesn’t own any shares of Take-Two, then I think it would be better to wait a couple of weeks, before opening a position in the company, as buying stocks at their highs is not a very good idea. Although, the price action is going to be unpredictable in the upcoming weeks, as the release of the new information about the upcoming western title could spark a higher demand for Take-Two’s stock, which will push the price even higher from the current levels. As for the investors that followed my lead and bought Take-Two’s shares in the last couple of years, I believe that there’s still more room for growth and because of that, I have no interest in selling my stake in the company, even though the stock is at its all-time high, and believe that the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2 will push it even higher by the end of this year. But remember to always use conscious and invest at your own risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTWO, ATVI, ZNGA, UBSFY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.