PostNL: Earnings Miss Provides Entry Point On Consolidation Play

Introduction

It’s been a little over 2 years since my last report on PostNL (OTCPK:TNTFF) (OTCPK:PNLYY), when I called the stock a ‘hidden gem’. At that time, my bull thesis relied on a cleared pension deficit and, consequently, a resumption of dividend payments. I was right on both counts, but that hasn’t made any investor any richer: the stock has basically been dead money. In fact, after last week’s half year update, shares again trade near 52-week lows. That pullback ignores political developments of the recent months. As such, it provides an excellent opportunity to enter a consolidation play.

The Two-Faced Business of PostNL

Like many postal companies, PostNL currently finds itself in a curious position. Its original business - general mail delivery - experiences heavy secular declines. In The Netherlands, the general mail market shrunk from 5.6 billion pieces in 2005 to just 2.9 billion in 2016. While authorities have claimed the market should be bottoming out, actual trends have yet to slow down. At the same time, all our internet shopping has propelled the parcel business to ever increasing new heights. Figure 1 shows that growth rates are accelerating still, even after years of double-digit increases.

Figure 1: Volume growth within parcels. Source: Company investor presentation

Thanks to these growth rates, the revenue share of parcels has increased from 10% in 2011 to 30% in 2017. Combined with increased stamp prices, the company's overall top line is actually growing again.

Regulatory Headwinds…

However, things could have been much better. As the general provider of postal services, PostNL is obligated to service all areas of the country and take on all mail requests. The Dutch government, wanting to increase competition in many areas, painfully chose to open up the postal market to competitors. Because PostNL had significant market power, the ACM (Dutch authority for consumer and markets) loosened the parameters within which other parties could use the PostNL network.

Because competitors have a right to use the network (but no obligation to take all services), they began cherry-picking clients, taking only the most lucrative orders (for example large bulk mail senders, or delivery in city postal codes), leaving the most expensive ones (rural areas) to PostNL. Especially, Sandd took advantage of this, grabbing a 10-15% market share. The result was a €50 to €70 million impact on mail results: a significant hit on profitability.

…Become Regulatory Tailwinds

With a long battle of legal cases, lobbying and openly calling out for help, things are finally changing. The new cabinet concluded at the end of 2017 that if the postal market would remain in the strong decline, a range of possibilities should be researched, including regime changes. In this process, a dialogue was held between the most important parties in the postal market and the ministry of economic affairs. Last month, the advisory report was published. It confirms the secular decline and compares the Dutch market to those in other European countries, where market shares of primary players are generally above 95%. In that context, the report urges, in the interest of market efficiency, to consider the possibility of consolidation. In her letter to parliament, the State Secretary for economic affairs aims to ‘enrich current legislation to this extent’.

Consolidation

Should PostNL be allowed to take over its largest competitor (Sandd), the synergies would be enormous. In fact, PostNL is said to have approached Sandd in 2015, with a suggested price of €150 million and annual synergies between €50 and €90(!) million. Such a return on investment would easily lift total results greatly. To complete the picture: even Sandd chairman Ronald van der Laar expressed his willingness to be taken over in a recent interview calling consolidation a ‘logical consequence'). Sandd was able to generate a profit with low prices partly because it hired independent contractors to deliver mail, often against rates far below the minimum wage. However, postal companies are legally obliged to hire at least 80% of its delivery staff as personnel. With the department of economic affairs recently expressing a hardened stance towards enforcing that rule, profitability will become a tougher challenge.

A merger between PostNL and Sandd benefits both parties, consumers, and increases the efficiency of the postal market. Consequently, the consolidation scenario has become highly likely.

H1 Numbers Show the Company's True Intent

All these dynamics caused plenty of volatility, culminating in a 15% share price surge upon release of the advisory report. However, quarterly earnings caused a pullback to pre-announcement lows. There were two key messages in this regard. First, management announced its intention to divest the international stakes in Italy and Germany and lowered multi-year guidance accordingly. Many analysts deemed the timing curious: especially, the Italian business has seen investments over the last years and seems to be on its way up. However, in line of the aforementioned political developments, divestment makes perfect sense. The reinforced focus on the Benelux will build political goodwill, and that weighs heavily, given the coming debate this fall. Secondly, the overall result in parcels came out lower than expected. Again, this could be worrisome as it is the company's major lever towards earnings growth. However, this is mainly the result of stronger investments in infrastructure, preparing for the ever larger volumes of the coming years.

Conclusion

After two years of struggle, I believe PostNL is now ready to benefit from the same force that used to hold it back. All signs point towards consolidation, and that outcome will have a great impact on profitability. There is an important difference with my last call: the company's position has strengthened materially, and it now pays a progressive dividend. At the same time, valuations seem to largely ignore the massive upside of a consolidation case. It is that downside protection combined with increased certainty on the upside scenario that makes the stock a compelling buy.

