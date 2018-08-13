IPG Photonics: Sell-Off Justified, Not Yet Undervalued

Despite an excellent business model, a heavy reliance in revenue from China raises their exposure to geopolitical risks, and the drop in value does not present a good risk/reward investment yet.

IPG Photonics (IPGP) has experienced a nearly 30% loss in market cap over the past month. A mix between a bad earnings report and escalating trade tensions with China has caused the stock to experience a sharp drop, but without the customary buy low bounce we have seen with other stocks this earnings season. The dip has occurred, and investors must determine whether IPG Photonics is no longer a good investment, or if their business model is positioned to provide future value to shareholders.

Earnings Letdown

To begin, IPG Photonics suffered a bad earnings miss across the board. They had an EPS of $2.21 vs a projected $2.25. On the top line, they missed revenue by $5 million, bringing in $413.61 million. The figures represented a 12% YoY growth in revenue, and a 16% growth in EPS. These were slight misses, and with demand shifts from Europe and China, coupled with decreases in currency valuations, a slight miss in earnings could be expected, yet is still disappointing.

But the 25% single day drop likely occurred due to the guidance more than the quarterly results. IPG Photonics reported an expected revenue between $360 million and $390 million, representing a decrease from the current quarter, along with a YoY decrease as well. On the earnings side, EPS is expected to be between $1.80 and $2.05, which would imply around a 9% loss YoY. Despite the trade tensions, Wall Street estimated $425 million in revenue, and a EPS of $2.27 for next quarter. Guidance below last year levels, let alone below projections, caused share prices to change course and erase all of the gains seen over the last 12 months.

Source: Yahoo Finance

To explain the expected decreases, CFO Timothy P. V. Mammen said, “As compared to just a few months ago, the current global macroeconomic trade and geopolitical environment is more uncertain and could remain so. In addition, we expect foreign exchange to be more of a headwind, particularly with the depreciation of the Chinese yuan over the last month.”

The shifting of blame to macroeconomic factors might be justified. North American sales increased 23% YoY, and management reported strong order activity in North America.

Bearish Concerns / New Risks

Most of the concerns regarding their future are macro related, and the consequences thereof. First, IPG Photonics makes most of its revenue in Europe and China, the two areas with the most trade concerns.

Source: IPG Photonics IR (presentation)

Even though there is growth in the other regions, including North America, IPG Photonics will continue to see negative effects from the trade war. Along with tariff threats in entering China, decreases in manufacturing activity in China will also lead to a decrease in demand for IPG Photonics. Also, as the trade war continues to see more currency volatility, IPG Photonics will likely see a strong correlation between decreases in the yuan and euro, and their revenue.

Along these lines, IPG Photonics is a vertically integrated company. While this has allowed it to lower their costs and raise margins, the costs of vertical integration may start pressuring their margins. Tariffs and trade concerns may cause resource costs to increase, which will lead to higher expenses. Along these lines, IPG Photonics will have a limited ability to shop around and take advantage of a stronger dollar to buy possibly cheaper lasers and other materials. Although this wasn’t discussed in detail, Jim Ricchiuti brought it up in the last earnings call. One of the competitive advantages of the company is high operating margins, and if investors believe these margins are under threat, the company will continue to lose value.

A combination of currency risk, lower demand, and rising R&D and internal investment costs brings pressure to the operating margin, which may result in the share price being a fair value after the huge drop. Operating margin will likely be the most important metric to look at next quarter when assessing the damage expected to come.

Business Model Positioning

Ignoring the macroeconomic and political risks, IPG Photonics does not appear to be making any bad business decisions as of yet. More industries are beginning to incorporate laser technology beyond industrials, and these high growth areas are the cause of the rising R&D costs, along with a few expected innovations to bring down the costs of diodes.

Source: IPG Photonics IR

As laser use grows in industrials and other industries, so does the use of fiber lasers, IPG Photonics specialty. Acting as the low cost provider in the market, IPG Photonics has the dominant market share position in fiber lasers. So far, management has indicated that there hasn’t been any evidence of another laser company stealing market share overseas, simply overall demand has decreased. If this is true, IPG Photonics should keep its position in the laser market.

There have yet to be any signs of a threat to the long term demand of fiber lasers. Given a time horizon expanding beyond a couple of years, there does not appear to be any added risks that should threaten the overall market, only short term demand swings as a result of the trade war. If IPG Photonics can protect their margins, there shouldn’t be any changes in their business model going forward. If the trade war lasts long enough for their Chinese customers to find a fiber laser provider in China that has less exposure to the trade war, that will change their business positioning. However, they believe they have created a strong barrier to entry in the fiber laser market, so investors should only see this as a possible future risk, depending on the length and escalation of trade tensions.

Source: IPG Photonics IR

Relative Valuation

With the current drop due to guidance and changes in short term demands, the most pressing concerns for investors is understanding if this drop is an overreaction, or if it reflects fair value. Although the whole industry faces questions, I believe the best way to determine if they dropped too far is to perform a relative valuation with their peers, which accounts for the whole industry seeing demand dropping, and the possibility to determine if IPG Photonics is a good value with the current valuation and industry guidance. Below, IPG Photonics is compared with Coherent (COHR), Lumentum (LITE), and NLight (LASR).

Company Market Cap EV/EBITDA Forward P/E PEG Operating Margin IPG Photonics $8.73 Billion 11.38 18.26 1.70 40% Lumentum $3.68 Billion 15.85 11.08 0.70 11% Coherent $4.48 Billion 7.16 13.25 0.32 24% Nlight $1.19 Billion 48.53 62.36 2.58 9%

Operating Margin is the only metric when IPG Photonics appears to have an advantage compared to their peers. The PEG ratio, based on expected growth, doesn’t appear to be signaling an undervalued thesis as well. The P/E ratio is in line with what can be expected, given the greater growth potential IPG Photonics holds, as they’re at least twice as big as their peers. Investors hoping for a market overreaction appear to be out of luck, as the fundamentals place their new share price at a fair value based on their peers.

However, IPG Photonics is still the leader in fiber lasers, and fiber lasers is still gaining market share in the laser market. IPG Photonics should have higher valuations than their peers, based on their market share lead and wide spread portfolio. But with China making up slightly less than half of the revenue for IPG Photonics, their valuation should also take a hit, as new risks should continue to prevent the company from experiencing high growth for the foreseeable future. With these two combined, I believe there is no signal that IPG Photonics has fallen too far.

With that said, these future protections aren’t as reliable as they need to be, as there is high uncertainty with the China trade tensions. Assuming the trade tensions begin to ease soon, and laser demand begins to grow back to the levels expected before the trade war, IPG Photonics could be seen as an undervalued stock. Then on the flip side, if trade tensions escalate, or China's demand doesn’t rise back to previous levels due to a depressed economy/currency, or a rise in competition from other Chinese suppliers, IPG Photonics may continue their downward trend. Uneasy tension with Russia is also a concern, as IPG Photonics has a large operation there as well.

Investor Takeaway

If you remove the trade war factor, IPG Photonics looks like a great investment. High powered lasers for cutting were leading to large revenue growth in China, a wide diversity in laser products were offsetting the cyclical nature of telecommunications and smartphones, and successful M&A and R&D were allowing IPG Photonics to see exciting futures in industries such as medical, defense, welding etc.

But there is the trade war factor. Even with the large drop in shares, IPG Photonics doesn’t appear to be a buy as of now. Revenue and earnings are both expected to see negative growth YoY next quarter, and the shares reacted by erasing 12 months of gains.

Within the industry, IPG Photonics is excellently positioned, with successful new products and high operating margins, but the decrease in demand in China will likely continue to limit IPG Photonics growth, as well as lower the barriers to entry for competitors.

Investors who believe the trade tensions with China is nearing an end, and there’s no long term effects on China’s economy and manufacturing, should consider this a buy low investment. Investors who want to limit their exposure to the trade war, or who believe the trade tensions will continue, should avoid IPG Photonics. All things considered, I believe most investors should wait and see, as the valuation doesn’t present a good risk/reward investment at these levels.

Disclaimer: The above references an opinion and is for information purposes only. This information is general in nature and has not taken into account your personal financial position or objectives. It is not intended to be investment advice. Seek a duly licensed professional for investment advice. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.