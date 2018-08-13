Platinum Miners Are Long Platinum, Should You Be As Well?

Commercial positioning combined with layoffs/production shutdowns suggests that it may be cheaper for miners to purchase platinum futures than to mine the metal.

Background

Platinum, is a metal that is 10x rarer than gold and can be used for both industrial applications and precious metal investment. Examples of industrial applications include but are not limited to: catalytic convertors, oil refining, and electronics. Examples of precious metals demand include but are not limited to: platinum jewelry, platinum bars, and platinum coins. Despite the fact that the metal is rarer than gold, and more useful than palladium, platinum trades at a discount to both. Going over the supply/demand aspect of platinum combined with futures positioning, we can examine platinum from a long term investment standpoint to see whether current prices are sustainable and where they may be headed in the future.

Commercial trader positioning:

Commodities futures markets involve both buyers and sellers. Buyers are mostly hedge funds who have lots of cash but no physical platinum, while sellers are mostly miners/ commodity producers who have lots of physical platinum but no cash. Hedge fund positioning can be seen on COT reports as “Large Spec” while miners can be seen on COT reports as “Commercial”. Although the historical relationship between buying hedge funds and selling miners has remained mostly intact, something has happened in the platinum market that has not happened in recent history. As can be seen from the chart below, commercial platinum miners recently initiated a long position in platinum while hedge funds are record short.

This is incredibly bullish since commercials are mostly producers and normally have to maintain a short position to hedge their mine production. From a sustainability perspective, platinum miners cannot maintain a long position in platinum futures for extended durations because these miners produce a lot of platinum themselves. If they only buy platinum, without selling platinum, they won’t have cash to pay their employees or invest in mines/ new production. Long term, the price will either have to rise to encourage miners to sell, or the miners go bankrupt/run out of cash. While commercial positioning is incredibly bullish, every buyer in the futures market has a seller. Therefore, it is important to see who is selling platinum to commercial miners to get a better understanding of what to expect going forward.

Hedge fund positioning.

While platinum miners are long, hedge funds have opened record short positions on the metal. Although some may consider hedge funds to be smart money, the opposite has mostly happened over the past 2 years. As can be seen in the charts below, hedge fund platinum positioning shows a high correlation with price peaks or troughs (they are most long when the price is highest and most short when the price is lowest). Right now, hedge funds have opened record short positions on Platinum so we may be close to a bottom.

Platinum Miners are Shutting Down While Fuel Cells Provide Long term support.

While miners are buying platinum futures off the NYMEX, the country with the largest platinum production, South Africa, is slashing production like never before. The second largest platinum producer in the world (Impala Platinum) recently announced a 33% production cut at their largest mine. This is a significant supply cut that will likely result in a global annual platinum supply drop of 6,509kg or 3.3%. If maintained, this production cut by itself could easily make up for the small platinum surplus last year and push the market back into deficit.

While supply is shrinking, demand for platinum is well supported by the high palladium and gold prices. Furthermore, while platinum has received a lot of bad press from the widespread adoption of electric vehicles, people are forgetting that fuel cell vehicles which are built using platinum are still being developed and are set for mass production in 2019-2021. While the effects of fuel cells will not show up until many years down the road (2019+), they will counteract the affects of electric vehicles replacing gas/diesel vehicles which will also happen years down the road (2019+).

What does this mean?

Commercial traders are normally platinum miners who look to hedge production and take delivery of the physical platinum product. The fact that commercial miners are long means that they likely think it is cheaper to buy platinum futures of the NYMEX than to mine platinum from their platinum mines in South Africa.

Without miners to sell platinum futures, current prices are unsustainable since there will not be enough people to take the other end of the trade. This is incredibly bullish and will likely put a long term floor under platinum prices right around $800/ ounce.

Risks

Right now, the biggest risk to platinum is related to slowing demand for ICE/Diesel vehicles which require Platinum Catalytic convertors. While this may be true in the long haul (20+years), global demand for diesel vehicles with platinum catalytic convertors is still growing today despite higher electric vehicle usage. Also current palladium prices will encourage more gasoline powered vehicles to replace palladium with platinum in catalysts thus drastically increasing platinum demand long term.

Finally, another potential risk is geopolitical/currency related. South African miners have costs in the local currency RAND and revenues in dollars. Should the South African rand fall vs the dollar, this could entice platinum miners who shut operations to reopen again.

While this risk is legitimate, mining is a capital intensive process and decisions take years to implement. For this reason, the South African currency would have to stay much lower for longer to convince miners to reopen production. Furthermore, the catalysts required for a lower for longer rand would likely involve instability in the country. This in turn has a high chance of rippling into the local mining industry thus causing mine shutdowns/ production delays which would lead to higher platinum prices instead of lower platinum prices.

How to invest?

Right now, there are three main methods for retail investor to invest in platinum. The first is through the physical platinum etf. (PPLT) is a physical metals ETFS that invest in platinum. With expense fees of only 0.6%, the ETF does a good job or replicating platinum prices over time. However, holding an etf long term can result in early liquidation temptations due to the stock tradable nature of the etf.

An alternative to ETFs for those who are looking more long term is physical platinum bars/coins. Right now, platinum coins and bars can be purchased online from websites such as apex or JMbullion. This option is the most long term but also the hardest to exit. This is because selling the platinum bars requires taking the metal to a pawn shop instead of clicking a button on your computer.

The third option, and also a polar opposite to physical platinum bars would be to invest in platinum futures. These are the same contracts mentioned in the charts above that are traded by hedge funds/ miners and are the main market maker for platinum prices. Each platinum future, represents a contract to deliver ~$42,000 usd worth of platinum. Depending on the broker, margin requirements for platinum futures can range anywhere from $1700-$2500 per contract. Although costs for futures are low, risks are higher due to leverage.

Conclusion

Miner long positions creates a strong long term floor for the platinum prices. Massive layoffs combined with production cuts at South African mines will likely result in a much tighter market in 2H 2018-2019. While the timing may not be perfect, a long position in platinum could pay handsome dividends in 1-2 years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclosure: The author is long platinum futures (PL) short palladium futures (PA) at a 3:1 ratio.





Additional Disclosure: Plenty of cash on the side.