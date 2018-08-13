Why Warner Bros. 'Crazy Rich Asians' Could Be One Of AT&T's Most Valuable Assets

If successful (and it could easily be), this will be a watershed moment for the industry, but only because there will be certifiable data behind it to validate the point.

What’s noteworthy here is that the author of "Asians" made the bold decision to spurn a streaming service like Netflix to ensure his book had the chance to make a similar impact.

Following the success of movies like “Black Panther” and “Get Out,” audiences have shown they are more excited than ever for new fresh content that showcases a diverse array of talent.

The film marks the first time in over two decades there has been a movie with a solely Asian-American cast and investors should recognize why that’s a big deal.

This week Warner Bros. will release, “Crazy Rich Asians,” which may not be one of the buzziest acquisitions for new parent company AT&T, but it could turn into one.

If you look at the treasure-trove of IP that AT&T (NYSE:T) picked up in its Time Warner acquisition, it’s easy to point out the ones that clearly were the most valued. Of course, Game of Thrones and the DC stable of superheroes would be right up there on top, but if you go a little deeper (okay – a lot deeper), there are a few projects that may not seem like “must-haves” but could very quickly turn into them. Investors are about to see the first example this week.

If you haven’t heard about Crazy Rich Asians…you will.

The wildly successful book is getting the big screen treatment and as The Hollywood Reporter put it, the stakes are high and that’s the point. On one side this is a big deal culturally as believe it or not, it’s been 25 years since a mainstream movie featuring an entirely Asian-American cast has hit theaters. In fact, not since The Joy Luck Club has this particular demographic had a chance to take the spotlight.

Asians was acquired by Warner Bros. with the idea of really blowing it up and making a statement. Remember, chairman and CEO, Kevin Tsujihara, is the first and only studio chief of Asian descent so he has a personal interest in this on top of what his studio has on the line. Just as Get Out and Black Panther served as a turning point for African American-led ensembles, so to could this film for Asian-Americans.

And again, given the success of those movies, it is a distinct possibility the movie will over-index past its projected $13 million to $15 million debut. In fact, sneak previews last week resulted in surprisingly strong returns that could be a fascinating sign of what is to come. Yet the fact that the stakes are high is a second reason and it has got nothing to do with the plot, the characters or anyone’s ethnicity.

It has to do with the method of delivery.

Crazy Rich Asians started as a popular novel and author Kevin Kwan knew the level of success that could be coming. That’s why he optioned the film rights to Color Force and Ivanhoe Pictures for the hefty price of $1. The trade-off was he (in addition to delayed financial incentives) would get to play a larger role in the script-to-screen process and help dictate the strategy.

It was because of that careful attention to detail and getting their ducks in a row BEFORE taking it out to buyers that it attracted the likes of Warner Bros. and of course the 800 pound elephant in the room Netflix.

Let’s be clear here – Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) wanted this movie.

This wasn’t just “it would be nice to have” or a “test the waters” scenario, Netflix went all in by offering complete freedom, a guaranteed three picture deal and substantial financial compensation to all the major players. Warner Bros. didn’t come to close that, but they were offering the one thing that Netflix can’t – a full in-theater run.

Kwan chose Warner Bros.

Now for those of you who are pro-Netflix do-or-die and will mock Kwan for not taking the deal if this goes sideways, you need to take a step back and recognize what he’s doing. Kwan was fully aware of his situation and he could easily took the money and lived out his days on his own private island – but he didn’t.

As he told the Wall St. Journal:

“We needed to be able to quantify the success of this film for the industry, and it’s just a fact that Hollywood still pays the most attention to actual box-office numbers. It was also important for me that…everyone be able to witness a big Hollywood premiere that’s on par with other big movies of the summer.”

Kwan is doing this for his race and for other races that don’t get the chance to shine in the same way as others. He should be commended for that fact alone and goes on to tell the reporter that if this works you can (rightly) expect other Asian-American centric projects to be greenlit almost immediately.

That’s the impact of the box office and that’s what I’m getting at.

AT&T just made a massive investment – of both time and money – in Time Warner because they wanted to be in the content arena. And not just any type of content, they wanted high quality content that it could pipe out over its various distribution models and use to boost its overall competitive advantage. The Washington Post said it best when they wrote the deal was part of “the push from tech and telecommunications giants to control the lucrative, popular content they once passively supplied.”

They understand the value content has in today’s climate.

For those investors that are ready to abandon the traditional model completely in favor of a shiny new toy this is where you should pay attention. Yes, Netflix has completely re-invented the entertainment industry. They are the ultimate disruptor and deserve all the credit and accolades that come their way, but at the end of the day they still represent a different model and it will continue to hold them back in some very key areas.

The reason Netflix’s invasion into the world of TV was seamless was because they slightly altered the model just enough to not rock the boat. Instead of turning the channel, you simply changed your TV output – it was still television content on a television screen.

With movies they are rocking the boat so hard it’s already tipped over. They are changing the core experience drastically and that takes time to catch on. Even with Netflix’s new model of expanded theatrical runs, it is not enough to rival what Warner Bros. brought to the table here. Investors see Netflix’s stock price and that fact often gets overlooked as a result.

A movie like Get Out only broke through because audiences flocked to it in theaters. They heard about it, saw it, told their friends and the cycle repeated itself. It is hard to name many (if any) Netflix movies that has had that level of success.

And yes, this movie could absolutely flop but it could also succeed to such a high level it evolves the industry. That’s also the beauty in the deal for AT&T – if it works, they can utilize it to the ends of the Earth and if it doesn’t, it’s a drop in the bucket for them in the grand scheme.

But a lot of people are hoping it does work.

In fact, this is one of those projects that have a lot of people pulling for it, because of what it represents to the industry. Investors have long begged for the studios they support to become more diverse so as to not alienate a large part of the theater-going public. And the truth is to validate that point you need something tangible that can be pointed to as a proof.

It's hard to do that when you don’t release data. And to be clear that’s not a knock against Netflix, it’s just the way it is with streaming services in general. However, the flip side is for that data-driven approach to work, audiences have to do their part and show up to support the project to get the rest of the message to hit home to Hollywood.

Let’s see what happens.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.