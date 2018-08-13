Ruger - Self Defence For Your Portfolio

Sturm Ruger and Company's (NYSE:RGR) balance sheet can be described as a fortress and it reliably generates cash for its shareholders. The company is well managed and not exposed to exchange-rate fluctuations or trade wars. It offers a safe (if slightly low) yield for dividend investors and anyone else looking for a stock without much downside.

Financials

RGR has $131m in cash and cash equivalents and no debt. This puts them in a very strong financial situation. Five years ago they had $118m cash and decided to pay a $4.50 per share special dividend. In the recent earnings call the CEO confirmed that the board have discussed a special dividend along with share buybacks or M&A activity. RGR have always been very conservative when it comes to M&A activity and rejected recent opportunities where they "didn't think we were going to bring much to the party other than our cash".

This caution about what to do with our money is exactly the sort of shareholder-focused management I like to see in a company. With 4.4% insider ownership, management have $40 million of skin in the game but are far from being able to treat the company like a personal plaything.

Five years ago I said that RGR looked to have a sustainable 3% yield. Although I am far from perfect, I got this one right. Over the last five years, RGR dividends have totaled $8.08 which is a 3.1% annual yield on the purchase price (the share price has been a bit bumpy but that is what happens when your product is so politically sensitive). RGR's policy is to return approximately 40% of net income as a dividend which strikes a nice balance between generating income for shareholders and growing the company.

As you would expect from a profitable company with a healthy balance sheet, RGR is strongly cashflow positive. Capital expenditure is somewhat lumpy as it mostly relates to new product lines, but even in heavy spending quarters, the company is cashflow positive. In Q4 last year RGR launched four major new products. Capex was $20m and operating activities generated $42m. If we look at TTM numbers we see that capex was $25m compared to $142m generated from operations.

Management

The key test of a company's management is its profitability. RGR has a very pleasing 20.6% ROE and 13.6% ROA. The TTM gross margin was 31.8% and net margin was 10.2%. Last quarter's net margin was 11.8%, - the company is steadily recovering from a difficult period in 2017 (Q2 2017 net margin was only 7.7%). Management used the period of soft demand as an opportunity to "right-size" the workforce and retool the plants. This reduction in production was also an opportunity for them to reduce their inventories which had been on the high side (inventory is now $24m compared to $52m a year ago). RGR still has some excess machinery and floorspace which means it could increase production without additional capex. There is also a lot of overtime at the moment so a reduction in demand could be absorbed in the short term.

The executive officers all have good lengths of service - the newest member of the team joined the company in 2006. This sort of continuity encourages long-term thinking and they have a demonstrated focus on preserving and growing shareholder value (rather than wasting cash on growth for its own sake). As discussed above, they also have skin in the game without having anything close to a controlling shareholding.

RGR also have a good history of pursuing operating efficiency. We can see this in action in the daily Kaizen meetings they have at their plants. Kaizen is a Japanese management philosophy of seeking continuous, worker-driven improvements to reduce costs and increase productivity. This is good because it shows a management team who are not content to rest on their laurels and also one that understands the value of incrementalism rather than looking for acquisitions or major capex to prove they are doing something.

Politics

The firearms industry suffers more political volatility than most, which means that any investor in RGR should keep an eye on the gun control debate in the United States. At the moment, the level of risk seems low. The Republican party are likely to retain control of the Senate (they have 47 safe seats and only 4 of the 12 close contests have a Republican incumbent). That would likely be enough to avoid any major change in gun policy in the next two years even without a Republican President (and quite possibly House of Representatives too)

The main macro risk is likely to come from tariffs. Although RGR sources most of its raw materials domestically, increased demand for American steel has resulted in some price rises and shortages. The good news is that RGR have strong relationships with their suppliers and production should not be impacted (although raw material inventories will be tight). Almost all (96%) of RGR's sales are within the US so will not be hurt if other countries place tariffs on American goods. Having mostly US suppliers and customers means that exchange rates have negligible impact on RGR's results. If you are not an American, this does mean that your home-currency results will be influenced by the performance of the USD.

Business Overview

Although RGR focuses on a single product type, its business is well diversified within the firearms industry. Revenue is split almost exactly 50/50 between rifles/handguns and RGR make a range of products within each of these segments. RGR's top four customers accounted for 64% of sales last year (the largest was 21%) which seems high but these customers are re-sellers so demand is ultimately driven by the end users. RGR has a reputation for making quality firearms and recent releases have been receiving positive reviews so demand is likely to continue.

Summary

RGR have a strong balance sheet and the business is solid. Despite some event-driven volatility in the share price over the last five years it is a fundamentally stable dividend payer. I actually prefer their policy of paying about 40% of earnings every year (and special dividends when justified) to the "make sure we can increase the dividend every year" policy followed by many dividend investor favorites. The 40% rule allows management to focus on long term profitability and using the company's cash most effectively.

The current forward dividend yield looks like it will be about 2.2% which is on the low side for me. However, RGR is sitting on a pile of cash and the board will need to do something with that. Unless a surprise M&A target appears in the near future it seems likely they will either announce a special dividend or share buybacks. Both would mean the actual yield is likely to be higher than it currently appears. I am not qualified to talk about the tax implications of dividends vs share buybacks but if they matter to you it would definitely be worth waiting to see what the board decides to do.

RGR is unlikely to see spectacular growth as it is a major company in a well-established industry. However, it does generate a lot of cash which means it is of interest to income oriented investors. The yield is relatively low (at least 2.2% if nothing happens with the cash) but looks nice and safe. If this appeals to you, it is worth waiting for dips to build a position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RGR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have been long RGR for over five years.