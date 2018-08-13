Halloween Could Come Early For Gold Investors

Gold fell for the fifth straight week last week after a significant breakout in the greenback. As we’ll discuss in today’s comments, gold is entering a critical juncture which will determine the direction of its longer-term trend. We’ll also discuss the likelihood that gold’s dollar-driven bear market will remain intact in the near term and could even accelerate in the coming days based on the breakout performance of the U.S. dollar.

As implied in today’s headline, it’s a scary time those who are long gold and hoping for a turnaround. Many investors have succumbed to the temptation to “catch the falling dagger” and purchase gold in anticipation of a rebound. However, those bullish expectations have consistently been frustrated this summer as the gold price continues to disappoint them. Last week the U.S. dollar index (DXY) hit a 13-month high while other currencies, including the euro, the yuan, and the Russian ruble, have continued to weaken.

For instance, the ruble has just fallen to its lowest level in almost two years, while the yuan on Friday reversed an attempt earlier last week to break its immediate-term downward trend. The graph shown here of the WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund (CYB) highlights the yuan’s latest technical failure to break out above its 15-day moving average. As I argued in a recent commentary, the gold bulls’ confidence in China to reverse gold’s downward trend continues to be misplaced.

Source: BigCharts

The main story behind gold’s short-term pain is the continued strength of the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY). After last Thursday’s breakout in the DXY from a two-month lateral range, the greenback continued to strength by adding 0.68% in value on Friday. This breakout performance is a significant headwind for gold and may well be a catalyst for another short-term breakdown in the yellow metal’s price. Continued strengthening of the dollar certainly won’t do any favors for gold’s currency component. For gold investors, the DXY graph can only induce heart palpitations and invoke the fear that Halloween might be coming early this year for them.

Source: BigCharts

The dollar’s latest strength has been courtesy of a spate of good news about the growth prospects for the U.S. economy. Last week, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans noted that “It is a very good period of time for the economy” and that the U.S. economy’s strength would allow for the Fed to raise interest rates 1-2 more times before year’s end. Besides bolstering the dollar, this news was unwelcome to gold investors who view higher rates with unease due to the competition they offer to non-yielding bullion.

Not only will dollar strength weigh on gold’s short-to-intermediate-term outlook, but also its longer-term outlook. After peaking in late 2011 and bottoming in late 2015, the attempt at reversing its 4-year bear market since 2016 is on the verge of completely failing. Shown below is the 10-year performance of the SPDR Gold Shares (GLD), the biggest gold ETF as measured by assets. GLD has surrendered roughly half of its gains since bottoming in late 2015. One of the most classical definitions of a long-term bear market is when price has fallen by more than 50% from its last significant yearly low. Under this definition, any additional losses in the gold price on a weekly closing basis would technically tip gold into a longer-term bear market. As it stands now, gold’s longer-term recovery effort is hanging on by a thread.

Source: BigCharts

Meanwhile, gold’s immediate-term (1-4 week) trend remains firmly in the hand of the bears. Shown here is the daily graph of the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), my favorite gold proxy and trading vehicle due to its high trading volume and liquidity. The one constant for IAU in the last two months has been its consistent refusal to break out above its 15-day moving average. This confirms that its immediate trend for this ETF is still down while the dollar’s strength continues to push the gold price lower.

Source: BigCharts

On a strategic note, I recommend that investors avoid new commitments to the iShares Gold Trust (IAU). The burden remains on the gold bulls to prove the metal’s immediate overhead supply problem has been resolved and that they are serious about regaining control of gold’s immediate-term trend. Until they do, remain in cash.

