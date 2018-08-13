Your First Investments

Focus on sectors expected to do well in the next 50+ years.

Overview

Those starting out with little to no investing knowledge often struggle to figure out where to start. As a recent college graduate who started with no investing knowledge, I intend to share my thoughts on what I believe makes a great start to a portfolio and has worked well for me in the past.

The strategy of this portfolio includes:

“Hands-off” lower risk investments to prevent spending time on actively reviewing individual stocks. More time is meant to be spent building up this account and not stressing over it’s every move.

Low fees. Preferably no fees. A weighted average expense ratio of < 0.1% ($10 for every $10,000) is desired.

Higher dividend yield than S&P 500 index. This portfolio is assumed to be a ROTH IRA account where dividends are not taxed. The eventual goal will be to use dividends as an income supplement during retirement.

Avoid S&P 500 index funds. In a 401k this is a very common fund and easy to over weight in it when analyzing an entire portfolio. Couple this with the statement of low fees in point two. Many 401k investment options contain high expense ratios.

Focus on sectors that are expected to perform well in the next 50+ years. 3 of the ETFs will be sector-based ETFs expected to perform will over due to macro trends.

An ETF for Technology

There’s no denying that technology has become a huge part of our everyday lives. A fancy toaster has more computing power than the computers used to take us to the moon in the 1960.This trend is guaranteed to continue.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) “includes stocks of companies that serve the electronics and computer industries or that manufacture products based on the latest applied science.” The technology sector was on fire last year with a 40% return. Longer term growth has been at 14.34% 10-year return, much higher than the S&P 500. I expect this sector to continue to outperform. Dividends are lower than the S&P but technology companies historically pay lower dividends and reinvest their cash in the business.

Asset Class: Stock - Sector-Specific

Market Cap:$22.1 billion

Expense Ratio: 0.10%

Div. Yield: 1.18%

Top 10 Holdings ( 53.20% net assets)

Apple Inc. (OTC:APPL)

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

Visa Inc. (V)

Intel Corp. (INTC)

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

Facebook Inc. (FB)

Mastercard Inc. (MA)

Oracle Corp. (ORCL)

NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA)

Healthcare

Health care is a huge sector. 17.9% of America’s GDP is spent on healthcare. Several market headwinds indicate that the health care sector will continue to do well in the future. The below graphic taken from a Welltower (WELL) presentation shows the number of 85+ years old is expected to double in 20 years. Baby Boomers are retiring at a rate of 10,000 per day and the number of Americans turning 65 is expected to remain steady or increase through 2050.

The healthcare sector typically reacts to the political environment. Much of the Baby Boomer healthcare spending comes from Medicare or Medicaid which accounts for about one-third of the national healthcare expenditures. There have been bills put forth in Congress to reduce spending in these two programs to reduce budget deficits. These types of political actions tend to cause volatility.

Long term, the health care sector is expected to do well. Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) produced a 13.43% 10-year return, beating the S&P 500. Temporary political volatility should not be a concern. If anything, use that as an opportunity to buy on the dip. With a 1.37% dividend yield, VHT produces a slightly lower dividend yield compared to the S&P 500.

Asset Class: Stock - Sector-Specific

Market Cap:$8.4 billion

Expense Ratio: 0.08%

Div. Yield: 1.37%

Top 10 Holdings (42.1% net assets):

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH)

Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK)

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY)

An ETF for Real Estate

For recent college graduates who are looking to buy a house or even rent something other than a bedroom from a friend, its obvious how expensive real estate is becoming. Maybe you’ve heard advertisements on the radio for seminars on how to become a real estate investor and build massive amount of wealth. Maybe those advertisements sound kind of like scams and you don’t have the time or capital necessary to invest in your real estate. With Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) you can own real estate without the hassle. VNQ “Invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property.”

REITs own income producing real estate and fall under a slightly different set of rules than standard stocks. The dividend yield of REITs is often higher than average because REITS pay at least 90 percent of their taxable income in the form of shareholder dividends each year.

This gives investors with relatively low amount of capital or an investor lacking the desire to personally manage real estate, to invest in real estate.

With a 3.38% dividend yield, VNQ produces a significantly higher dividend yield than the S&P 500. Although, the growth at 8% over the past 10 years is slightly lower. Since part of our goal is dividends, VNQ fits well within our portfolio.

Asset Class: Stock - Sector-Specific

Market Cap: $59.6 billion

Expense Ratio: 0.12%

Div. Yield: 3.38%

Top 10 Holdings (38% net assets):

Vanguard Real Estate II Index Fund (VRTPX)

American Tower Corp. (AMT)

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG)

Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI)

Public Storage (PSA)

Prologis Inc. (PLD)

Equinix Inc. (EQIX)

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB)

Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY)

Equity Residential (EQR)

An ETF for Dividends

Dividends are beneficial in many ways, especially in a tax-deferred account such as a ROTH IRA. This allows the dividends to be reinvested without being taxed immediately (or in the case of a ROTH IRA, ever). Hopefully, the result is a larger compounding effect. Dividend paying stocks are also lower risk. With dividend paying stocks there are two ways to produce income where non-dividend paying dividend stocks don’t. Also, dividend paying companies are typically more established and less volatile, hence their ability to pay dividends.

Many F.I.R.E. (Financially Independent Retire Early) investors also use dividends as a source of passive income. If you aren’t a F.I.R.E. investor, dividends can be used during retirement to prevent/minimize withdrawing from the principle value and supplementing social security income.

I could go on and on about the benefits of a portfolio that produces as healthy dividend yield. Let’s add an ETF to our portfolio to help with this.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) produces almost twice the dividend yield of the S&P 500 at about 3.2%. Reinvesting the dividends from the ETF will produce a nice compounding effects that should realize nice gains over a period of time. Since the ETF’s inception in November 2016, a return of 7.7% has been seen and over the past 10 years with a return of 10.2%. This is a lower return than the S&P 500 but remember our goal with this ETF is dividends.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

Asset Class: Domestic Stock – General

Market Cap: $28.7 billion

Expense Ratio: 0.08%

Div. Yield: 3.17%

Top 10 Holdings (26.5% net assets):

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC)

Chevron Corp. (CVX)

AT&T Inc. (T)

Intel Corp. (INTC)

Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Verizon Communications Inc. (V)

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

Conclusion

Let’s do some math to understand how we align with our goals of: <0.1% expense ratio and higher dividend yield compare to the S&P 500 using weighted averages.

Assuming we equally distribute our principle among the 4 ETFs, our dividend yield looks great. Almost 2.5%, higher than the S&P 500’s 1.8%. As for the expense ratio, we are sitting right at our goal. A strategy here would be allocate more funds to VHT and VYM. This would lower the expense ratio and increase the dividend yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNQ, JNJ, WELL, APPL, VGT, VYM, PLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.