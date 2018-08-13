VANGUARD NATURAL RES LLC (VNRSQ) CEO Scott Sloan on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

VANGUARD NATURAL RES LLC (OTCPK:VNRSQ) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 13, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Jonathan Curth - General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, Vice President of Land

Scott Sloan - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Ryan Midgett - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Good morning everyone and welcome to the Vanguard Natural Resources, Inc. second quarter 2018 conference call. As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded. We appreciate you joining us today. On this call this morning, we have Scott Sloan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Midgett, Chief Financial Officer and Jonathan Curth, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Vice President of Land.

Jonathan Curth

Now I would like to turn the call over to Scott Sloan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vanguard Natural Resources.

Scott Sloan

Thank you Jonathan. Again, welcome to Vanguard Natural Resources second quarter 2018 results conference call. For the first half of 2018, we have made significant progress in delivering on our three strategic objectives, maintaining adequate liquidity and decreasing debt, simplifying and high-grading the portfolio and assessing the organic growth potential within our portfolio. Each of these efforts are underpinned by successfully executing on our divestment program and transitioning toward a traditional E&P company with focus on organic growth and financial discipline.

This morning, I will update you on the following. First our progress with the divestment program since our last quarterly call and on future divestment expected for the remainder of the year. Second, information concerning our operations during this past quarter. And third, a review of the latest changes in our management structure and team. Afterwards, Ryan Midgett, our CFO, will speak about our financial results in more detail, current hedging activities and our credit facility redetermination and amendment recap and finally updated guidance for 3Q 2018 and full year 2018.

First, let me give you an update on our divestment program since our last call. We remain committed to focusing our portfolio. In the process of high-grading our portfolio, Vanguard plans to narrow its ownership footprint from approximately 12 U.S. onshore basins at the time of emergence to about six basins by sometime next year. We expect that the future portfolio will core up around Pinedale, Piceance and Arkoma Woodford, where we own unsubstantial undeveloped gas resources, plus a few other areas, which collectively offer long-term stable oil biased production.

At the last call, I noted both people and process changes that we made in order to accelerate the execution of our divestment program. The eight transactions closed since June 1 are strong evidence of our ability to execute and our commitment to the strategic objective of high-grading the portfolio. Since the last call, we have closed the following transactions.

A small parcel of developed and undeveloped acreage in the Permian Basin for $27 million. All of our assets in the state of Mississippi for approximately $12 million. Two deals for Hay Reservoir and other properties around the Wamsutter area of the Green River Basin for approximately $23 million. The Potato Hills Gas Field and Gathering System in Southern Oklahoma for $22.9 million, where approximately 13% of the proceeds were attributable to the gathering system. And finally, three smaller transactions in Oklahoma, Louisiana and Texas for $5.7 million. All combined, these transactions delivered gross proceeds of around $90 million with approximately 24 million cubic feet equivalent per day of associated production.

As for next steps, we are in action selling or preparing to sell assets located in the Gulf Coast and Midcontinent regions. First, earlier in 2Q we initiated a sales process for all of our operated and non-operated assets in Arkansas. These assets are located throughout the Arkoma Basin in Arkansas. At the end of last week, we received nine bids which we are now presently evaluating. Second, in the Gulf Coast we will look to divest our assets in the East Haynesville, Fairway James Lime and other nearby fields. Production for these properties is approximately 15 million cubic feet equivalent per day and will include all developed and undeveloped acreage. We expect to open a data room this September.

Finally, in 4Q 2018, we expect to begin marketing our extensive assets located across the Anadarko Basin in one or more packages. Production is more than seven million cubic feet per day and the sale will include developed and undeveloped acreage. And finally, for clarity, we plan to use 100% of the proceeds from these asset sales toward paying down our credit facility.

With that, let's review our 2Q operational results. Compared to 1Q 2018, Vanguard's production has declined slightly from the reported 1Q production of 368 to 363 million cubic feet equivalent per day. This was at the midpoint of guidance when normalizing for some divestments closing sooner than initially forecasted. The quarter-on-quarter decrease was forecasted and was primarily because of planned maintenance and downtime.

Turning to our capital spend. During 2Q, we invested $38.4 million as compared to $42.1 million in the first quarter of 2018. We invested primarily in drilling and completion activities and our core assets of the Pinedale, Piceance and Arkoma Woodford. This accounted for 90% of the capital investment. This $3.7 million decrease from 1Q is primarily attributable to lower capital spend in the Piceance basin, which was partially offset by higher spent in the Pinedale.

At Pinedale, we saw production remained flat quarter-over-quarter at 117 million cubic feet equivalent per day. As Ultra reduces drilling activity in the southern two-thirds the field, we anticipate third-quarter production to remain at current levels, with a modest decline toward the end of the year. As noted in Ultra's earning release, they are slowing the horizontal drilling to one rig and increasing vertical well drilling in the near term. We are supportive of this partial pause in order to control D&C cost and to learn from the recent horizontal results and to optimize the program going forward.

We are comfortable that the currently planned vertical wells represent a high-graded group of wells versus what was initially assumed for 2018. This portfolio of vertical wells should deliver acceptable economic returns even with today's gas price environment. However, we view our Pinedale investment decisions, both horizontal and vertical, on a well-by-well basis and will use our right to non-consent any wells that are not expected to deliver adequate returns.

In the Piceance, at our Mamm Creek Field, in 2Q 2018 operator production was 3% higher than the previous quarter, primarily because of the production from the 14 well drilling program. 11 of the 14 wells were producing during the quarter. During the quarter at Mamm Creek, we invested approximately $7 million, primarily on our operated well program. The drilling program has been completed ahead of schedule and on budget. All wells have been completed successfully and as designed. In this 14 well program, we intentionally used several different completion designs in order to collect information for use in optimizing the future development program.

For the first 11 wells, preliminary production results have been less than the forecasted uplifted tight curve that we anticipated. For the final three wells, the completion design was modified from the early learnings from the 11 wells. These final three wells are only just beginning to show production and it is too early for any findings. The focus over the balance of the year will be to analyze the data from this 14 well program, improve completion designs and evaluate how to optimize development costs, especially water costs. Mamm Creek continues to have great potential with a large undeveloped resource in place and approximately 500 net locations.

During 2Q 2018, in the Arkoma Woodford, we invested approximately $2 million on non-operated wells. We participated with BP in two wells which completed during the quarter. These wells have exceeded our estimated type curves with an average IP 30 of 8.8 million cubic feet equivalent per day. These results continue to build our confidence in the Arkoma Woodford. During the remainder of the year, we will participate with Newfield on a seven well program which will run over into 2019.

During the second half of 2018, we forecast investing $15 million, which is slightly lower than our previous guidance due to a modest slippage in the timing of the Newfield program. Also, in the Arkoma Basin, we continue to work on deepening our technical understanding of basin geology and maturing our drilling inventory. We remain excited about the potential of our large acreage position and we are evaluating the Woodford and other formations in this emerging Arkoma stack play.

At the Red Lake Field in the Permian, we executed two more recompletions during the second quarter. Previously I had mentioned last year's recompletions delivered over an 80% rate of return. The two recent completions are expected to deliver over 50% rate of return despite the current Midland-Cushing differential. We are increasingly positive about the potential of this area to deliver incremental oil production into our portfolio. Accordingly, we are beginning to examine ways to accelerate our activity.

Moving on to costs. We experienced an increase in lease operating expenses quarter-over-quarter as anticipated and incorporated in our 2Q guidance. The $38.6 million was at the midpoint of guidance. This increase was primarily driven by the plant maintenance at our BEC facility in Alabama, which accounted for an incremental $2.5 million. Going forward, we expect lease operating expense to continue to reduce as a result of divestments and our focus on identifying and capturing efficiencies. One final point is the seasonality, which is expected in our lease operating costs. As previously noted, our company completes a disproportionate amount of maintenance and turnarounds during the second and third quarters.

Selling and general administrative expenses, SG&A, also continued to decline and came in at the low end of guidance. During the second quarter, SG&A expenses, excluding non-cash compensation and severance, decreased 12% as compared to the previous quarter. Severance expenses declined from $2.3 million to $1.8 million between the quarters. The company remains focused on reducing SG&A costs, both on an absolute and per-unit basis as the portfolio becomes more focused.

A brief comment on our evolving organization. As previously mentioned, we continue to modify our organization to better support our transition to an E&P model and to deliver on our strategic objectives. Significantly, in the second quarter, we split the EVP Operations role into two separate roles. The goal is to create clear accountability and greater focus. With the VP of Operations, I expect the acceleration of sharing of best practices across the portfolio with the resulting benefits of improved production, costs and EHS performance. With the VP of Subsurface and Development, I am looking to accelerate the identification and maturation of undeveloped and non-proved resources embedded in our portfolio.

In summary, I remain proud of the dedication, effort and resilience that the Vanguard employees have demonstrated during this year of significant change. Collectively, we continue to make great progress in delivering our strategic objectives for 2018.

With that, I will turn the call over to Ryan.

Ryan Midgett

Thank you Scott. Good morning everyone. And thank you again for joining us today. As we have stated in the past, 2018 is a transition year. We emerge from restructuring with the goal to focus the asset base and streamline the portfolio using divestment proceeds to ultimately rightsize the balance sheet and position the organization to deliver a sustainable and focused growth.

I echo Scott and my belief that that we have made meaningful strides during the first part of 2018 in achieving these goals. In addition to closing approximately $90 million of divestments since the beginning of June, we proactively completed our August borrowing base redetermination and an amendment to the credit facility to further provide flexibility and facilitate organizational growth. These two milestones along with production and cost coming in at target have helped further our strategic objectives and set the company on the path to deliver future success.

As Scott mentioned, I will go over our financial results in more detail and discuss our current hedging activities. I will also walk through our region credit facility redetermination and amendments and provide updated guidance for the remainder of the year.

With that, let me turn toward financial results. First, let me discuss our realized pricing. During the second quarter of 2018, Vanguard's average realized natural gas price including realized gains on hedges was $1.88 per MCF, as compared to $2.63 per MCF in the first quarter. Excluding the impact of hedges, the company's average price was $1.81 per MCF compared to $2.36 per MCF for the first quarter of 2018. This 23% decrease in realized pricing is attributable not only to a decrease in NYMEX pricing, but also widening and regional basis differentials during the quarter, specifically, Rockies gas basis, which is approximately 70% of our total natural gas production.

For context, Rockies basis decreased from an average price of a negative $0.57 in the first quarter to negative $0.79, which had an impact of approximately $3.6 million on the total company in the second quarter. As a note, this does not include the impact of certain gathering, transportation and processing fees that were re-classed as transportation expense in our consolidated statement of operations. Net of these fees, our average realized natural gas price excluding hedges would be $1.49 per MCF and $2 per MCF for the second and first quarters respectively.

Moving to oil. The company's average realized oil price including unrealized losses from hedges was $40.65 per barrel for the second quarter of 2018, as compared to $41.66 per barrel in the first quarter. Excluding hedges, our average realized oil price was $59.32 per barrel, up from $55.30 in the first quarter. We remain excited over the strengthening of WTI prices. However, as I stated last quarter, with a high percentage of our oil production locked into swaps, we will not see as much of the benefit to oil revenues in the short-term.

Fortunately, as Scott discussed, we have development opportunities in a portion of our Permian that at these prices are very economic and as we pursue and bring incremental barrels to market, we are able to take advantage of these higher prices. Our realized oil prices were also impacted by regional basis differential. We recognize that industry activity is heavily focused in the Permian basin and as a result, Midland-Cushing crude oil differentials have widened from an average of approximately minus $1 in the first quarter of 2018 to minus $8 in the second quarter.

While current prices have the balance of 2018 at minus $15, the market fees is recovering in the next six to 12 months as the strip compresses to minus $6 during 2019 and back to approximately minus $1 in 2020. In order to protect our Permian production, we have layered into 1,250 barrels per day at a weighted average price of minus $5.78 in 2019. We will continue to evaluate additional hedges, but this projects almost half of our volumes in 2019 on a PDP basis.

Moving on, we reported adjusted EBITDA of approximately $31 million for the second quarter of 2018, which is a decrease of 41% when compared to the $52 million reported in the first quarter of 2018. Our derivative contracts resulted in higher quarter-over-quarter net cash losses of $8.6 million. This was made up of two primary components, higher oil hedge losses and less natural gas hedging gains as our weighted average gas hedge price for the first quarter was struck at $3.32 versus the $2.89 we have for the balance of 2018. In total, hedge losses make up approximately 41% of the EBITDA variance. Additionally, the impact of the widening and basis differentials combined with lower NYMEX gas pricing resulted in realized natural gas prices excluding hedges that were 23% lower quarter-over-quarter for a negative impact of approximately $13 million.

Adjusted net income for the second quarter was a loss of $25 million, which included adjustments for net non-cash expenses of $30 million. This is made up of a $27.5 million change in the fair value of derivatives and a $7.6 million impairment charge, offset by a $4.9 million net gain on asset sales. The first quarter included net non-cash losses of $23.9 million, primarily attributable to a $14.6 million impairment charge on our oil and natural gas properties and a $9.3 million loss from the change in fair value of commodities derivative contracts.

Next, let me turn to our current hedge position. On a total production basis, our natural gas is hedged over 75% for the remainder of 2018 at a weighted average floor price of $2.89. For oil, we have hedged approximately 90% of our anticipated crude production for the balance of 2018 at a weighted average floor price of $46.60. On the natural gas liquid side, more than 40% of our production is hedged under fixed price swaps for the remainder of the year.

As a reminder, at emergence, we had minimum hedge requirements under our credit facility and we implemented 100% of those requirements prior to emergence during the summer of 2017. Given the high percentage of production hedged and where oil prices have gone since last summer, I believe it is important to point out that on an unhedged basis, second quarter EBITDA would have been more than $48 million, or $18 million higher than what we reported. To further put into perspective, at current strip pricing full-year 2018 EBITDA would be greater by approximately $70 million on an unhedged basis.

I point this out to reiterate that our assets are performing as expected and the organization continues to focus on delivering results. Ultimately, hedges roll off and we expect the company's cash flows over the next two years to significantly improve. As a company, we believe hedges are an important instrument to decreasing volatility and cash flows, but should be entered into ratably over time for a percentage of PDP so that you are not timing the market. From a basis perspective, we continue to monitor these markets as we look to further reduce volatility and provide downside protection.

Given the recent strength we have seen in the Rockies, we have used this as an opportunity to layer into more volumes in the short term. Currently, we are hedged at a weighted average price of a negative $0.62 for the period of August through October and negative $0.53 from November to March 2019 with our most recent hedges executed any negative $0.47 for the period of November through March. These hedge volumes represent approximately 60% and 40% of our Rockies natural gas production over the respective periods.

As other prominent basins in the U.S. continue to drive production growth, we realize there remains a risk around gas prices in the Rockies region. We are confident the industry is moving towards building the needed infrastructure to support the country's production growth, which should in turn help to alleviate these negative price risks. However, until then, we will continue to use periods of strengthening and regional prices to lock in basis hedges to mitigate volatility in the near term. As previously mentioned, we have also taken advantage of recent strength of the Midland-Cushing basis pricing in 2019 to add 1,250 barrels per day of basis hedging at below $6, which compared to the $15 seen in current month trading is a significant improvement that we have locked in.

Next, I would like to provide an update on our credit facility and liquidity. We proactively engaged our lenders to close on our August redertermination ahead of schedule, which resulted in a revised borrowing base of $730 million and liquidity of just under $50 million when considering cash on hand. Additionally, the lending group agreed to amend certain terms of the credit facility.

The new terms include increasing the first lien leverage covenant thresholds, beginning in the third quarter of 2018, the creation of an asset sale basket to facilitate divestment of individual assets up to $25 million without requiring lender approval and the adjustment of the EBITDA definition for exploration expenses, third-party fees and expenses as a result of reorganization and the termination of hedge contracts in relation to asset sales. After the impact of our most recent divestitures, as of August 1, we had debt under our credit facility of $662 million with a borrowing base of $703 million and approximately $50 million in liquidity when including cash on hand. Scott and I would like to thank our bank group for their help in facilitating our ongoing progress towards rightsizing the balance sheet.

The increase in leverage covenants in the near term and asset sale baskets provide the company additional flexibility to continue executing our strategic goals. As you have heard Scott and I say multiple times today, the balance sheet is a key focus. This means getting to a debt balance that is suitable for our core growth assets, reducing overall leverage and improving liquidity. An active divestiture program and refocused asset base is a critical step in this journey and we believe it is important to closely work with our lenders to continue making significant progress in our divestment initiatives.

As I mentioned last quarter, the prior MLP model underinvested in the asset base and during the bankruptcy even less capital was spent to maintain much less growth of production and reserves. Because of that, much of the capital being spent since we have emerged has been destabilized the production decline with the ultimate goal of growing production over time. As we look to 2019 and 2020, we expect to see the business not only growing, but operating in a cash flow neutral to positive position across that time period.

Now let me quickly turn to an update on our outlook for 2018. We have revised our second quarter guidance for 2018 to incorporate the changes in drilling programs from our partners and other expected performance. Third quarter total company capital spend is expected to range from $22.5 million to $27.5 million, with approximately 42% associated with our development in the Pinedale. Total capital expenditures for the year is expected to be within the range of $132 million to $140 million, down from previous guidance primarily as a result of a modest delay in the completion of our Newfield operated Arkoma drilling program.

As a result of these updates and divestments closed today, production for the third quarter is expected to be within a range of 343 to 355 MMcfe per day and 348 to 362 MMcfe per day for the year. Additionally, we anticipate a decrease in LOE as compared to the second quarter, which was impacted by seasonal and planned maintenance. Third quarter LOE is anticipated to be within $28 million to $33 million. On a full year basis, we expect LOE to range from $125 million to $133 million, which is a decrease of approximately $3 million from our guidance in May.

G&A expenses are anticipated to range from $9 million to $11 million for the third quarter and $40 million to $43.5 million for the full year. As a note, this included post-emergent expenses of $3.5 million in the balance of the year. I will not go into all of the specific price differential ranges given in our guidance, but these encompass current basis differentials and will include the impact of transportation and gathering cost that may be classified as operating expenses under ASC Topic 606.

In conclusion, we continue to concentrate on cost controls, decreasing leverage and improving our balance sheet, so we can advance our strategic goal of a more focused and efficient E&P company. Continued divestments will allow us to simplify the portfolio and focus our internal resources on our core assets in the Pinedale, Piceance and Arkoma Woodford. Collectively, these steps will provide the flexibility to deliver on our capital plan and organic growth to provide greater returns to our shareholders.

This concludes my comment and we would be happy to answer any questions you may have at this time.

Scott Sloan

Before we end, I would like to mention to everyone that we will be uploading a new company presentation to our website later on today, which includes much of the information we have discussed today. And with that, we conclude our second quarter 2018 results call. Thank you for your time and attention. Have a good day.

