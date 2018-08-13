Chico's FAS Is A Bargain You Likely Haven't Heard About Yet

Our Investment Thesis

We believe that the decline in brick and mortar retail is an obvious trend that affects apparel retailers like Chico's FAS. The brick and mortar sales for their brands will certainly struggle and sales will decline, however, sales will not go to zero, and therefore at a certain price Chico's is a bargain. This is why we are long (NYSE:CHS) as an average cost of $8.70. We believe that management is doing a great job of realigning their strategy toward online and multi-channel while paying a nice quarterly cash dividend. We believe that Chico's FAS can trade at $12 within the next year.

A declining industry is not always a bad investment

At Vanaheimr Capital we believe that incredibly popular investments are much more likely to produce below-target returns. The level of excitement in a name is often symptomatic of mispricing. There are countless examples of companies who have changed the world and executed flawlessly while investors paid through the nose for their stock. On the other side, the death of various industries has been overstated time and time again. I remember back in 2014 when we were never going to buy computers ever again because of the iPhone & iPad. fast-forward a few years and consumers are buying basic laptop computers for $199, while gamers, crypto miners, and businesses are upgrading their computing power at price points often above $2000. We are using our mobile devices for work and the industry may not have double-digit growth going forward. However, the PC business had value at some price. There is a difference between a decline and the death of an industry. The death of retail has been televised endlessly. In our view, the generational shift in consumer preferences and the shift from watching TV ads toward spending time on Netflix, Facebook, and Instagram has caught many large brands completely off guard. So many of them are spending and realigning their strategy to deal with the changes. Just like how we no longer need to get our movies from driving to the local Blockbuster, I do not need to go to the store every time I wish to add a new shirt or tie to my wardrobe. shopping is increasingly done online with special circumstances and experiences being saved for in-person trips. The multi-channel nature of retail today means less foot traffic in stores. It also means that for the things we do not buy online in-person shopping is becoming more of an experience than ever before. Physical retail has a place in the industry, however, it is obviously not what it was before Amazon and eCommerce. Since in-person retail has a thesis on profitability and relevance it, therefore, has some value even if revenues continue to decline.

Per the chart above, revenues have continued to decline over the past few years for Chico's. Management has stated as recently as Q1 that revenue may continue to decline YoY for 2018. We will know more very soon when Chico's releases earnings on 08/30. We expect sales to meet management expectations however we are somewhat concerned about gross margins. Management has had to offer promotions in order to clear inventory and we think that will continue given the weakness in sales. We are very aware of the risks of a gross margin miss for the next quarter as we believe it will take time to see revenue begin to grow again. Over time, to be successful we believe that Chico's will need to stay above 40% on gross profit margins.

A partnership with the world's largest retailer.

In Q1 Chico's announced that they would be offering products for sale on Amazon with Prime shipping and free returns either to the store or to Amazon. We looked through various items on the site and researched reviews to find mostly 5-star reviews and even in the case of 3-star reviews the quality of the product was not in question. We think this partnership with Amazon over time could help Chico's to reach new customers and to increase margins. Many retailers have just begun to build a presence on Amazon and Chico's has had a great start with strong initial reviews and a beautiful well-designed store on Amazon. We think management is serious about growing the business again and moves like this show how smart and opportunistic they are.

Chico's is a bargain

We have recently begun to scrutinize companies more and more on their use of debt and stock issuance, given that we are in an interest rate tightening cycle. There is certainly debate over exactly how much interest rates are going to rise and we certainly do not know if rates will stay relatively low forever. We are concerned with businesses that have raised debt in great excesses of the growth in the business because as leverage increases so does risk. Chico's has reduced debt over time while continuing to reduce the number of shares outstanding in a meaningful way. Over the last three years, the share count has been reduced by almost 11 Million as total debt has shrunk from over $700 million to under $500 million. much of the decline has been from decreasing working capital as sales have declined. Regardless, we think Chico's has an uncommonly strong handle on their finances.

A Formidable Dividend Yield

Retail, especially brick and mortar, is a relatively capital-intensive business with companies often not able to pay significant dividends while investing in growth and funding the businesses working capital needs. Chico's FAS is able to invest in the business through investments in technology to support their online channel and investments to build their Chico's Off the Rack brand. All of this while paying a dividend and buying back stock. Chico's has raised their dividend in recent years to $0.085 per share while keeping the payout ratio at a reasonable level of around 30-40%.

Similar competitors such as DSW and L Brands have had much higher payout ratios so we believe, as with many financial metrics, that Chico's is in a superior financial position relative to peers. We are optimistic that as the business turns around the dividend can continue to be raised without putting the company in a position to pay dividends that jeopardize the companies financial wellbeing.

Conclusion

Chico's FAS (CHS) is not by any means the most exciting company out there. For many, this company would never even come across their radar, as this is a company that has successfully sold clothing and accessories to the 35+ female demographic for years. Often the customer base is more likely to be 45+. In our view sometimes the companies that no one is talking about can offer favorable risk-adjusted returns when bought opportunistically, and at the right price. we are long (CHS) at an average cost basis of $8.70 and we believe the stock will be trading above $12 within a year.

