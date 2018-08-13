Q2 Holdings To Acquire Cloud Lending For Lending And Leasing Platform

The deal will pressure gross margins a bit in the near-term but promises significant complementary synergies for the two firms.

Cloud Lending provides a web-based lending and leasing platform that helps lenders operate more efficiently and create better relationships with prospective borrowers.

Q2 has announced a deal to acquire Cloud Lending for $105 million plus contingent earn outs.

Quick Take

Q2 Holdings (QTWO) has announced it has agreed to acquire Cloud Lending for $105 million plus contingent earn-outs.

Cloud Lending has developed cloud-based software for the financial lending and leasing industry.

QTWO is acquiring Cloud Lending for its next generation web-based system and complementary capabilities and geographic customer base.

Target Company

The San Mateo, California-based Cloud Lending was founded in 2012 to develop and operate a cloud-based peer to peer lending and leasing platform.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO Snehal Fulzele, who was previously an Engineer at Oracle and Adobe.

Investors have invested $14.1 million in the company and include Cota Capital, SF Capital Group, EPIC Ventures, Green Visor Capital and Long Light Capital.

Market & Competition

According to a 2016 market research report by Technavio, the global loan servicing software market is projected to grow at a CAGR rate of more than 14% during the period between 2017 and 2021.

The main drivers for this expected growth are demand for precise real-time data analysis related to price setting and examining the credit profiles of potential clients.

Major competitive vendors that provide loan servicing software include:

FICS

Fiserv (FISV)

Mortgage Builder

Northridge Software

Shaw Systems Associates

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

QTWO disclosed the acquisition price in an 8-K filing stating that it will pay $105 million ‘plus potential additional consideration that may become payable at certain measurement dates in the future upon the achievement by the acquired business of certain financial metrics on such dates.

No specific changes to financial guidance were provided by QTWO in relation to the acquisition announcement, other than in the QTWO earnings call where the firm said it expects the deal to ‘be accretive to 2019, you’ll see much more accretion in 2020 forward.’

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that QTWO had $176.7 million in cash and total liabilities of $260.5 million as of June 30, 2018.

It's likely the firm will need to tap available credit lines to close the deal, although management has yet to indicate its plans in this regard.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 2018, was a negative ($32.4 million).

QTWO is acquiring Cloud Lending to, as CEO Matt Flake said, provide it with a ‘cloud-based next-generation platform that helps lenders drive efficiencies, reduce cost and substantially improve the borrower experience. Ultimately, this helps lenders build valuable relationships with borrowers.

In the past 12 months, QTWO’s stock price has risen 53.8%, which is quite impressive compared to the S&P 500 Index of 13%, as the chart below indicates:

(Source: SEEKING ALPHA)

QTWO sees a ‘substantial market opportunity for digital lending,’ and the deal for Cloud Lending will assist the firm in expanding its ‘footprint in existing markets, as well as enter new ones.’

Since the deal and concurrent earnings announcement, investors have sold the stock and it is down about 6% as of press time.

QTWO’s management sees the main benefits of the deal coming from its consumer and leasing capabilities to help lenders transition from a ‘paper and spreadsheets’ approach to a much more efficient web-based system.

There are strong potential cross-selling opportunities between the two organizations, as Cloud Lending has significant international customers as well as different customer types; QTWO CEO Matt Flake believes ‘all of our customers could use this, so...it’s a great cross-sell.’

The transaction is expected to close ‘early in the fourth quarter’ of 2018. Assuming no major issues with integration, investors will likely begin to see results from the deal in the latter half of 2019.

