Fitbit: Inflection Point

Though Fitbit (FIT) has long been worth a gamble at $5 based on my previous research, the stock has failed to hold multiple rallies above $7 in the last year. The Q2 results again offered some glimpses at why the base value in the stock is far above the current levels and how momentum trading is causing the weakness to last longer than necessary.

Image Source: Fitbit website

Waiting For Inflection Point

With revenues still in decline, a growth stock will have a difficult time rallying despite the obvious valuation equation. The initial success of Versa finally places the company in a position to break the downtrend that started in 2016.

FIT data by YCharts

Fitbit has churned revenues at a low rate for several quarters as new products offset a decline in older products. The promises of med-tech devices and recurring revenue streams from coaching and healthcare are still a few quarters away, if not years off from being material.

Regardless, the company is close to the inflection point that is apparently crucial to a stock rally based on the above chart. The Versa is a clear hit in the smartwatch category and tracker inventory levels are down heading into the crucial holiday stocking period setting expectations for strong results to end the year.

Yet the company maintained 2018 revenue guidance at $1.5 billion despite Q2 results beating estimates by nearly $14 million. The market wanted to see some upside guidance based on initial sales of Versa and the disappointment led to the sell off in the stock.

In the last quarter, Versa sold out requiring the company to add an additional production line. As well, all indications suggest that Q2 was the low in the fitness tracker declines. IDC still forecasts that global tracker sales will top smartwatch unit sales with 45 million units sold in 2018. The category is expected to remain mostly flat through 2022.

Both data points support guidance for a solid Q3 where revenues approach the $392.5 million from last year. In addition, the stage is set for a solid holiday season where revenues again approach the levels from last year at $570.8 million.

Though, the market was disappointed with guidance maintained for the year, CEO James Park provided indications on the earnings call that Fitbit actually expects to return to growth by Q4 contrary to the guidance.

... foundational element of I think a huge milestone which is one for us to breakeven in Q3 and actually return to growth and profitability in the second half, which is what we're expecting.

Hidden Profits

The key to the Fitbit story and a prime reason that Citron Research slapped a $15 target on the stock is that rather large research and development expenses hide what could be a profitable business. With the IDC forecast of wearables growth into 2022, the company is wisely investing the a bigger market in the future.

In the last quarter, the company remained on the track of spending nearly $90 million per quarter on a GAAP basis on R&D. Stripping out about $15 million in stock-based compensation, the non-GAAP R&D costs were down at $72 million.

The leverage will start showing up as these and other operating expenses will be constrained going forward. Any additional revenues at 40%+ gross margins will immediately boost the bottom line.

The valuation equation is rather simple for a company with a combined $382 million in inventory and A/R balances to boost an already strong balance sheet:

Stock valuation @ $5.50 : $1,359 million

Cash: $580 million

Enterprise value: $779 million

Considering the revenue base is reaching an inflection point to return to growth, the EV/S ratio of about 0.5x remains an incredibly cheap investment option.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Fitbit still remains on a grueling multi-year path to return to growth. The stock is still traded based on momentum that is so focused on the downtrend that investors are missing the inflection point. The stock remains a solid buy in the $5s.

