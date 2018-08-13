Risk Of U.S. Recession At 25% And Rising

The recession risk score has increased by as much in the last quarter as it did in the previous year, driven by yield curve flattening.

Statistical Model

This article follows up two earlier pieces published on Seeking Alpha, the first in May of 2017 and the second in May of 2018. Those presented a simple statistical model of US GDP recessions, with an initial "call" of very low recession risk last year, updated this May to report about a 10% increase in the risk level seen, to the mid teens as of mid-May. Updating the analysis I find a 26.4% model risk of recession any time in the next 12 months, with the instantaneous model score on present level of its indicators already above the 40% level. Since the model deliberately incorporates moving averages to model proper "lags", the system is not yet sending a formal "risk off" signal. But it will do so by approximately the end of this calendar year if the present level of the model's indicators persists or worsens.

To begin with, here is a chart of the model risk and its development through the current cycle.

And here is a small table of the recent levels of risk, monthly, giving the actual model score in the top row, and the risk level of the raw indicators in that month without the moving average and lag components. The last line shows those with "refitting" to the more recent data points since initial publication of the model. All other reported figures are based on the model as originally publish in May 2017.

Notice that the risk score has risen by 10 points from 16.7 to 26.4 since the publication of the previous article in this series, back in mid-May of this year. Four more months of that rate of increase will get us to the 40.0 level that I use as a formal "risk off" signal for market timing. You can see why I chose that level in the graphic above - every time this model hit a 40.0 level, a US GDP recession followed within about a year. The longest lag came in the 1990s period and was about 15 months instead of 12.

The model keys off just 3 indicators - the yield curve defined as the spread between 10-year and 2-year Treasury notes, the headline unemployment rate, and the trailing rate of inflation, meaning CPI's year-on-year change. Each of these components is smoothed with a moving average and the levels of each drive a logistic regression against time periods 1 year ahead of actual US GDP recessions.

Bear in mind this model is deliberately trained to spot the pattern in these indicators that prevails before an actual recession - late cycle conditions in short - and not the onset of recession itself, in the sense of economic weakness, higher unemployment, declining stock prices, worsening credit experiences, and the like. It is meant to be able to give up to a year's warning time to reduce risk exposure before those developments occur.

Here is an updated version of the moving average indicator series used as inputs to the model. The inflation series has been shown as 15% minus the rate of inflation in order to aid visualization, since this indicator contributes to the model with the opposite sign of the other two (higher inflation implies a greater recession risk - with the others, a lower indicator implies a greater recession risk). The shaded regions help to see the pattern the model is trained to detect - a flat yield curve, low unemployment, and rising inflation.

Economic Developments

As a sanity check on what the model is telling us, I gathered some items I consider relevant to the state of the US and world economy in mid-2018, and review them below. Mostly these are presented as changes in the last year, in the area of monetary developments and interest rate developments. The last data area is more recent, and focuses on the weakness of numerous large developing country currencies against the US dollar since about the beginning of April of this year. While each of these has a nation-specific story in its own right, the number of them, scale of the moves, and size of populations and economies now affected by them in the aggregate, is another matter.

First, the monetary developments. The main thing to understand here is that the Fed is dramatically shrinking the money base and has been doing so since about September of last year. US banks are very well capitalized and healthy, but the result of their capital allocation decisions and this core base shrinkage has been to limit the growth of the money supply considerably. Real M2 growth is still narrowly positive, but at sub-1% annual rates. Bank net worth and total asset growth are under the rate of inflation. While bank risk assets are growing faster than this, bank leverage remains very low and they remain very well capitalized. Loan loss experience continues to be strong, late cycle levels under 0.5% loan write offs annually, and it is not holding back bank behaviors. Here is a table of the most important factors -

Next let's look at what has been happening with interest rates and inflation. All investors are aware of the Fed's campaign of interest rate increases in the short end of the curve, and the 2-year rate has increased in line with their announced plans. While the longer part of the curve has also seen rate increases, those have not kept pace either with the 2 year nor with the increase in CPI inflation. The 10-year rate minus inflation has actually collapsed from 0.59% this time last year to basically 0 today. The Fed has ample reason to continue its planned rate increases in September and December of this year. As the two year ratchets up under those movements and the 10 year stubbornly refuses to rise, the yield curve gap between them has narrowed dramatically, from around 1% at the time of the first article in this series in May 2017, to only 28 basis points in mid-August 2018.

Interestingly, the real Fed Funds rate is now nearly minus 1%, as trailing CPI inflation has increased faster than the Fed's tightening campaign. Some other inflation measures, including the Fed's preferred PCE price deflator, are showing only 2% growth, and some of the higher CPI numbers may reflect higher energy prices which may be reversing in the near term; this is still evidence that the Fed is unlikely to back off its announced tightening campaign any time soon. Given the bank growth figures cited above and the drag from balance sheet contraction, US monetary policy must now be considered tight in a quantity sense, and in an interest rate trend sense. The interest rate level might still be considered loose or accommodating. Notice the wider 2 year to FF spread, showing that the market anticipates Fed tightening at roughly a 0.75% per year pace for the foreseeable future.

The anomaly here is that the 10 year did not rise in line with either inflation or the 2 year note. I have been trading it actively this year, and it is apparent that the note is bought (yield falls) on trade fears especially, and all signs of international financial stress. A significant portion of the buying interest holding down the longer end of the US yield curve seems to be originating abroad. It may also reflect a fear of US or world recession, or fears that the Fed's balance sheet shrinkage campaign may have medium term deflationary consequences.

At any rate, the only way the recession risk model itself is likely to show lower risk scores in the future, and thereby postpone a formal "risk off" signal into calendar 2019, would be a move significantly higher in the rate on the US 10-year Treasury, to the 3.5% level or higher. If such a move does not happen by the end of this year, the risk off signal is assured.

Prompted in part by the way trade fears and foreign demand for US Treasuries seem to matter for some of the rate developments just covered, I also looked at moves more recently in the currencies of several major developing countries. While some of the countries listed in the table below are showing these declines only as undoing some previous strength, the overall move since the start of April has been substantial. Here is the run down -

Figures for population and US GDP are from Trading Economics data and may be dated or approximate. They are intended only to give a sense of scale. In aggregate, the countries in the table after China are half the size of either India or China in population terms, and one-third the size of the US economy in dollar GDP terms. With China included, we are about at the scale of US GDP.

The biggest economy involved is of course China. Year over year, the yuan is down only about 2.5%, but it is also now trading back at the level of its "peg" in 2010, before it was allowed to "float" in wider daily bands and strengthened. That has all been undone by now. China's stock market is also weak and the crypto crash may have affected some classes of speculator there more than in other areas, considering how "hot" that asset type got in China before its selloff this year.

The economies with larger falls are suffering from combinations of internal economic mismanagement, trade disputes with the US, security disputes with multiple countries, interest rate shocks, "hot money" exits, and so on. But the number of these cases and with it the number of people affected by this case or that is definitely rising. Tighter money worldwide and rising US interest rates, as well as rising trade tensions, appears to be pulling risk capital out of the messier areas of the periphery. This is a common late cycle development in its own right, and one that can sometimes trigger recessionary shocks.

Summary

Overall, my assessment is that the US economy remains strong, in typical late cycle conditions, with a well capitalized banking sector, low loan losses, and other signs of economic health. But monetary policy is now clearly set against a long continuation of the present expansion, and has gone from tailwind to headwind. The Fed is unlikely to desist from its rate tightening course, given the uptick in CPI inflation and the drop in real rates. The yield curve and foreign stresses are already calling a slowdown, perhaps prematurely. Those are the conclusions of the "sanity check" survey to verify or refute what the statistical model itself is trying to tell us.

I continue to trust the model. I have already reduced my own stock market risk considerably, and I expect to hear and respond to a "risk off" signal for this cycle by the end of the year, unless the rate on the 10 year Treasury jumps considerably before then. I hope this is helpful; questions and comments welcome.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.