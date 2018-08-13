Synergy Has Turned A Corner

I was lucky enough to stumble upon Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) after they had already dropped to around $2/share earlier this year (I could see myself having bought in earlier if I had seen it sooner). I've been closely watching the weekly prescription numbers of their lead drug Trulance, which treats IBS-C, to try to get an idea of if they would come out of the somewhat financially tight position they're in. I was back and forth on holding onto my shares bought at just under $2 or if I get out while I'm still close to break even. After the Q2 2018 quarter just reported, I'm very optimistic on how the next two years will go and I'm likely holding my shares for at least that time frame. From my projections before this current quarter you can see that I was not too optimistic by the revenue growth or the gross profit. In the projections below I'm subtracting my projected SG&A costs from the gross profit to get the cash flow:

Source: Author

5 Great Developments from Q2 2018

1) Based on how the last few quarters had gone, I was expecting revenue between $10.5M and $11.0M for Q2 2018. However SGYP handily beat those numbers with revenue of $12.3M. This made for Q/Q growth of 42.6%. Because of this exceptional growth rate, I increased the growth rate going forward. I still am keeping it mostly linear to stay conservative, but I could also see it really taking off next year and beating my projections.

2) Gross margins increased dramatically, which is likely due to scaling that hopefully can keep getting even better as they ramp up sales. Where revenue increased $3.7M, cost of goods sold only increased $0.2M, making for an increase from 57% in gross margins to 68%. In my projections before this quarter, I was using 57% for the gross margin going forward. Now I'm using 68% going forward to be conservative, but I would actually expect this to continue to increase.

3) SG&A costs were cut again, this time from $43.5M to $37.5M. I actually could see this one going either way in the future. I wouldn't be surprised if management continues to find more ways to cut costs, but also wouldn't be shocked if this is the lowest they can get costs and it ticks higher going forward. For this reason I'm using $37.5M for the SG&A expense going forward.

4) Express Scripts picked up Trulance for its preferred formulary list for 2019, which obviously is a very good thing. In my projections I have revenue increasing even faster at the start of 2019 due to this.

5) SGYP sold the development and commercialization rights for Trulance in China to Luoxin Pharma for $12M upfront as well as other milestones and royalties. For the sake of not complicating my projections too much, I'm only adding $12M in cash in Q3 2018. I'm not going to speculate on when they would reach other milestones or how much would be brought in on royalties.

Updated Projections

With all of these positives coming together, it greatly improved my projections. I now believe I was being way too conservative before and I am purposely trying to remain conservative going forward. I would not be surprised at all to see the gross margin continue to move higher as well as I could definitely see revenues beating my projections in 2019. Here are the updated numbers:

Source: Author

Valuation

With all of the fantastic developments during Q2, I no longer am worried about SGYP running out of cash. Even if I am being too optimistic, the $67M left in liquidity with my projections leaves quite a bit of margin of error. So with positive cash flow in sight, I want to look at valuation. I like to use 3x revenue for small biotech valuations. If SGYP can even hit $300M in peak revenue, they could be worth $900M market cap which would be right about double what they are worth now. If they can eventually top Linzess' $700M, that would be ~$2.1B by my valuation methods or over 4 times what they are currently priced at.

Conclusion

SGYP had a great Q2 2018, with fantastic increases in revenue, increases in gross margin, SG&A cost reductions, Express Scripts adding Trulance to its preferred formulary list, and selling the rights to Trulance in China. It could take 2 years until the price really increases, but I see SGYP as a fairly safe bet to become cash flow positive before they run out of liquidity. I expect them to be worth 2-4 times what they are now. As usual in this field, there are lots of unknowns and volatility is common, so I recommend treating it as the high risk/high reward investment that it is.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGYP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.