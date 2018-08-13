Aerospace & Defense ETF As A Way To Profit From Two Attractive Industries

ITA trades in line with NAV, its top holdings are not looking overly expensive.

ITA has vastly outperformed the broad market and will likely continue to do so.

Thesis

Both the aerospace as well as the defense industry are attractive for investors. Companies from both industries have created a lot of value for shareholders in the past, and both will benefit from long-term growth trends over the coming decades.

The iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) provides a way to invest into a broad range of companies from these industries. This makes ITA a compelling choice for those with small or mid-sized portfolios that want exposure to the field as a whole instead of choosing one or two companies.

Due to its low yield ITA is not a good choice for income focused investors, despite the fact that many of the ETF's top holdings are strong dividend growth investments.

Aerospace & Defense: Positive Long-Term Growth Trends

When we are looking at the ETF's holdings, we see that there are three main sub-industries these companies are active in:

Commercial / civil airplanes

Defense systems such as aircraft, combat systems, ships, missile systems, radar systems

Space systems, including rockets, spacecraft and satellites

The growth outlook for all three of these sub-industries is positive.

The commercial airplanes market is primarily serviced by Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY). Some sub-segments are serviced by other companies, such as Gulfstream, which is a subsidy of General Dynamics (GD). The majority of commercial airplane revenues are generated by Airbus & Boeing (which is the biggest holding of ITA) as well as their suppliers.

Boeing's commercial market outlook forecasts a $15 trillion market opportunity for commercial airplanes and services through the next 20 years, or $750 billion annually. Commercial airplane sales are forecasted to total 43,000 units over the next two decades. When we assume that Boeing will hold a 45% market share this will mean 970 airplane sales annually, significantly more than the current level.

Demand for commercial planes will be driven by replacements for older airplanes as well as by rising passenger counts, which mean that airlines will have to increase their fleet size:

Source: worldbank.org

Rising commercial airplane output is a positive for Boeing's suppliers as well, several of those are holdings of ITA, too. Spirit Aerosystems (SPR), United Technologies (UTX) and Rockwell Collins (COL) belong to that group.

Defense spending is rising as well, not only in the U.S., but also globally.

Source: defense.gov

The U.S.' defense budget will rise by 7.4% during 2019, hitting the highest level since 2011. Until the end of 2011 a sizable amount of troops was stationed in Iraq, which was a factor for higher defense costs back then.

The rise in defense spending we are seeing right now is not based on costly wars, but rather on increased spending on the procurement of new weapon and combat systems. Especially high-tech suppliers that provide state-of-the-art aircraft, radar systems, communications equipment, offensive missile systems & missile defense, etc. will profit from a rising DoD budget in the coming years.

This is great for ITA's top holdings such as Boeing (with its military aircraft segment), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Raytheon (RTN), Northrop Grumman (NOC) and General Dynamics.

War has changed, and the times of giant tank fleets are over. Military aircraft & drones will become increasingly important. Current major programs such as the one for the F-35 as well as for the B-21 show what the DoD will focus on in the future. This is a positive for ITA, whose defense holdings consist of military aircraft manufacturers (and their suppliers) primarily.

Last but not least ITA also offers investors exposure to the space industry. This is a less sizable market compared to civil and military aircraft, but one with a strong growth outlook. With a 6% annual growth rate the global space market is forecast to grow to $560 billion in 2026. This market primarily consists of micro satellites and (reusable) launch vehicles. Civil space programs that seek to bring astronauts back to the moon and, eventually, to other planets, will be major factors during the coming decades as well. Boeing's CEO has recently made straightforward remarks regarding the company's plans to build a rocket that will bring people to the moon and to Mars.

United Launch Alliance, a JV between Boeing and Lockheed Martin, as well as other holdings of ITA, such as Hexcel (HXL) and Rockwell Collins will benefit from growth in the space industry.

NATO Guidelines Could Drive Military Spending Substantially, Exports To The Middle East And Far East Asia Are Growing

Since ITA only invests into U.S. based companies, rising defense spending is particularly beneficial for ITA when it occurs in the U.S. or allied nations. Most military goods are under restrictions regarding to whom they can be sold, so rising military spending in Russia or China will not be a tailwind for U.S. based defense companies.

There is, however, a good chance that NATO countries other than the U.S. will increase their defense budgets substantially in the coming years. NATO partners have agreed to increase their military spending to 2% of GDP by 2024, which will mean substantial increases in military spending for major NATO partners.

Among the 15 countries that spend the most on their militaries in absolute terms, there are 4 NATO members that spent less than 2% of their GDP in 2017.

Source: sipri.org

The UK, Germany, Italy and Canada are among the top 15 in terms of total dollars spent on their militaries, but each of them fails to meet the 2%-of-GDP goal.

When we assume GDP growth of 2% annually through 2024 we find that these four will have to increase their budgets by the following amounts:

Country Budget in 2024 at 2% of GDP Increase in budget versus 2017 UK $60.2 billion +$13.0 billion Germany $84.8 billion +$40.5 billion Italy $44.7 billion +$15.5 billion Canada $36.4 billion +$15.8 billion

Source: Author's calculations

We see that these four countries alone would have to spend an additional ~$85 billion (annually) on their militaries by the mid-2020s. Increased procurement activity by these countries will drive demand for military goods manufactured by European and American defense companies. Since even European manufacturers like Airbus depend on suppliers from the U.S., such as Raytheon, this will be beneficial for many of the companies held by ITA.

Additional demand will come from smaller countries in Central Europe, where military spending rose by 12% in 2017. These countries will continue to increase their military budgets due to tensions with Russia, and since there is not a lot of at-home defense manufacturing capability they will mostly purchase from Western European or American companies. Examples of opportunities for U.S. based companies include Poland's fighter jet program and Poland's $4.8 billion deal with the U.S. for missile defense.

Partners of the U.S. in other regions of the world, including in the Middle East and around the Korean peninsula, are increasing their defense spending as well. This drives American arms exports to these geographic markets. It is not surprising that U.S. based manufacturers benefit from growing foreign demand a lot, as the U.S. is the world's biggest arms exporter.

Risks For U.S. Based Aerospace And Defense Companies

In addition to the usual risks that investors expose themselves to by investing into stocks and ETFs there are several specific factors investors should keep in mind regarding investments into the aerospace & defense industries.

The defense as well as the aerospace industry are heavily dependent on government spending. Should government policies change towards lower budgets for space exploration and / or military spending, the aerospace & defense industry would be hit hard. This is especially true if the government in question is the U.S. government, which is the biggest spender on military & defense goods, and the most important customer for many U.S. based aerospace & defense companies.

Trade conflict that has made imports of goods like steel & aluminum more expensive due to tariffs could also become a headwind. Manufacturers of commercial airplanes, military airplanes, etc. who use imported industrial metals would face higher costs of production, which could pressure margins.

A more serious trade conflict between the U.S. and countries in the EU and / or with Canada could make governments in these countries wary of purchasing military systems or other goods from U.S. based manufacturers. Such a decision could hurt the ability of U.S. based defense companies to export their goods to NATO member countries that have been key customers in the past.

Due to these specific risks the aerospace & defense industries should therefore not be the only industries investors invest in. Geographic diversification as well as diversification across industries and asset classes is important to preserve one's wealth.

ITA Has Crushed The Broad Market's Return In The Past, But It Is Not Suitable For Income Investors

ITA was created in 2006, and has outperformed the S&P 500 index massively since. ITA even performed better than the Nasdaq Composite index, which includes many companies that performed very well over the last couple of years.

ITA data by YCharts

ITA performed better than the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite over the last 3, 5 and 10 years as well.

Many of the ETF's top holdings, such as Boeing and Lockheed Martin, are strong dividend growth investments that combine above-average dividend yields with sizable dividend growth rates. Many other holdings of ITA do not pay out dividends, or only at a low level, which is why the ETF's distribution yields just 0.9%. ITA's distributions are made at the end of March, June, September and December of each year.

Due to the strong price gains the ETF has delivered in the past it looks like a compelling pick for those seeking total returns or price appreciation.

Valuation Of ITA And Its Top Holdings

Shares of ITA are valued at $204 at the time of writing, in line with the ETF's net asset value per share. ITA is therefore valued fairly as long as its holdings are trading at or around fair value.

Holding Price to earnings (2018) Long-term EPS growth Boeing 19.6 19% United Technologies 17.2 9% Lockheed Martin 16.5 11% Raytheon 17.0 10% General Dynamics 15.7 12% Northrop Grumman 15.3 16% Rockwell Collins 17.5 13% Harris Corp (HRS) 18.2 17%

Source: finviz.com and YCharts

We see that ITA's top holdings are all valued at a mid-to-high-teens earnings multiple. Earnings growth estimates for these companies are attractive over the coming five years.

Relative to the high expected profit growth rates the top holdings do not look expensive, we can therefore say that shares of ITA, which trade in line with NAV, are not too expensive, either.

ITA Versus A Portfolio Of Aerospace/Defense Stocks

Different investors have different needs, thus ITA might not be a prime choice for everyone. For income investors, for example, a combination of several higher-yielding defense/aerospace stocks would be vastly superior to owning ITA.

Investors also might not like every one of ITA's holdings due to different reasons. In that case it might be more suitable to build a portfolio consisting of those stocks that the investor deems attractive while not entering a position in less attractive holdings.

Investors that see an especially attractive opportunity in one single stock should stick with that instead of buying ITA, which holds a stake in close to 40 different companies.

For those investors that seek broad exposure to the aerospace & defense sectors ITA could be a good choice, though. Buying shares of 10 or even more different aerospace/defense companies is not a suitable approach for investors with a small or mid-sized portfolio. This would make the size of each position very small, which would lead to high relative transaction costs.

Important Things Investors Need To Know About ITA

In this segment we will look at a couple of key points that are important for ITA holders.

Expenses: The current management fee for ITA is 0.43% annually. There are no other expenses, such as foreign taxes. The expense ratio has dipped by one base point from 0.44% at the end of June.

Net assets and share count: ITA holds assets valued at $5.7 billion, there are 28 million shares outstanding.

Liquidity and exchange: Average daily volume is 96,000 shares, thus investors do not have to worry about liquidity. Shares are traded on CBOE BZX (formerly known as BATS).

Holdings: ITA holds 38 holdings, the complete list of investments as well as the percentage of each holding can be found here.

Taxes: During the last fiscal year 100% of ITA's distributions were designated qualified distributions, 100% of distributions qualified for dividends-received deductions for corporate shareholders. Tax information is available here (page 101).

Leverage: ITA employs marginal leverage, the ETF had liabilities that totaled $160 million compared to assets of $5.9 billion at the end of the last fiscal year, according to the annual report. This means a liabilities to assets ratio of 2.7%. The liabilities consist of collateral that was received for securities that ITA lends out to institutional investors and investment banks. More on this here, page 86.

Use of futures: ITA did not have any future contracts outstanding as of the end of the last fiscal year on March 31, 2018. According to the prospectus ITA has to invest at least 90% of its assets into common stock, but can theoretically invest the remainder into other assets, such as futures, options and swaps. More on this here, page 6.

Correlation to the broad market: Some of ITA's top holdings, such as Boeing, have high betas, others, such as Northrop Grumman, have betas substantially below 1. With its 38 holdings ITA is well diversified. ITA's beta over the last three years was 0.98, the ETF thus is slightly less volatile than the broad market. The standard deviation over the same time frame was 12.8%, which is not overly high. ITA's share price has not seen big ups and downs, shares performed relatively consistently in the past.

Investment style: ITA is passively managed, it seeks to track the investment results of an index consisting of U.S. based aerospace & defense companies (Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index). Performance has marginally lagged the index, which can be explained by ITA's management fees:

Summing Things Up

The aerospace & defense industry is attractive for investors due to offering a compelling growth outlook over the coming years and decades. For investors seeking broad exposure to the sector ITA is an attractive choice to participate in the expected growth.

ITA has vastly outperformed the broad market in the past. With the tailwind of rising defense spending, rising space mission spending and rising commercial airplane demand it seems likely that ITA will continue to outperform the S&P 500 index.

ITA is most suitable for those seeking share price gains & diversification across the industry, for income investors ITA is not a good choice.

