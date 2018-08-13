The Bond Bulls' Final Stand

T-bonds are showing signs of life and are on the verge of fulfilling my expectations for a final rally attempt this summer before the long-term bear market reasserts itself on the back of a surging U.S. economy. As I’ll argue here, investors can expect to see a move higher in Treasuries in the coming weeks before a resumption of the downward trend in the fall.

As I explained in my previous commentary, bond bulls have a good chance to regain control of the short-term trend for a final rally before summer is over. The bulls’ takeover attempt began earlier this month and was emphatically announced late last week as the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), the widely watched long-term bond proxy, saw its best 2-day performance since May. This can be seen in the daily TLT chart shown below.

Source: BigCharts

As you can see, TLT has closed two days above its 15-day moving average, which carries immediate-term (1-4 week) technical significance. Typically a 2-day higher close above the 15-day trend line announces the commencement of a new immediate-term rally. The only caveat to this is that the breakout signal remains intact as long as the 2-day higher close isn’t reversed on the third day. In other words, as long as TLT closes above the 119.79 level on Monday (Aug. 13), the latest breakout signal will be confirmed. This in turn would technically pave the way for a short-term rally in the long-term bond ETF.

Now let’s take a look at some seasonal tendencies in the Treasury market. In recent years, T-bonds have tended to rally in summer before peaking in late August or September before commencing a decline into the fourth quarter. The long-term bear market in U.S. government bonds which began in 2016 is still intact as confirmed by the fact that TLT is still 15 percent below its 2016 peak. Based on the predisposition of TLT to rally in late summer, the latest technical strength in the bond market - assuming the latest breakout attempt is confirmed this week - will have an extra support from this seasonal rhythm.

Also helping to bolster U.S. government bond demand is the latest weakness in the Turkish lira, which has raised concerns among investors over the soundness of Europe’s banks which have exposure to Turkey. The plunge in the lira has increased demand for U.S. Treasuries among international investor who are seeking safety during the latest currency crisis to grip the globe

Also bolstering the near-term outlook for U.S. bond prices is the recent build-up of short interest in 2-year, 5-year, and 10-year Treasury futures. An unwinding of the massive increase in short positions is now underway as evidenced by the price action of the last two sessions. According to Reuters, the bearish bets of T-bond speculators finally showed signs of reversing last week after several weeks of increase. Given the level of short interest buildup in recent weeks, a continued rally of Treasury bond prices is a strong possibility in the coming weeks.

Also increasing the bullish near-term prospects for longer-term Treasury bonds is the continued improvement in short-term corporate bonds. As discussed in previous commentaries, rallies in TLT tend to be sustainable when they are confirmed by strength in the short-term corporate bond market. For instance, the most recent rally attempt in TLT which took the 20+ year bond ETF to a multi-month high, was unconfirmed by the short-term corporate bond market. While the TLT price was moving higher, short-term corporate debt failed to confirm the higher highs in TLT. The final result was a sharp drop in the TLT price during July.

Shown below is the daily graph of the Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH), which is my favorite proxy for the short-term corporate debt market. VCSH has been basing in the last two months and is working on recovering some of its losses from last year’s slide. As I noted in last week’s commentary, VCSH recently succeeded in closing two days higher above its 15-day moving average, which is the minimum requirement for an immediate-term (1-4 week) trend reversal. It has also established a short-term pattern of higher highs and higher lows while its 15-day MA is now trending upward for the first time this year. Continued leadership in VCSH in would further increase the odds of a summer rally in TLT.

Source: BigCharts

Despite the short-term rally attempt for Treasury bonds now underway, my continued expectation is that any rally in TLT from here will likely meet with strong resistance by September. I further expect that TLT will remain under its most recent high price from January. The longer-term bond market fundamentals are still bearish and favor higher Treasury yields (and lower bond prices). Accordingly, I recommend that bond traders remain in cash for now while long-term investors remains underweight Treasuries and allocate most of their portfolio to stocks which have more long-term upside potential than T-bonds.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLK, IYR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.