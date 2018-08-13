Short Sonos: $10 Price Target

Poor Q4 revenue guidance will likely push the stock towards $10/share as the stock would then trade in line with peers.

If the company achieves a similar growth profile in Q4 2018 as Q3 2017, both with new product releases, 2018 sales growth will be around 12.5%, meaningfully lower than H1 2018's growth rate of 18%.

In my previous article, I talked about how Sonos (SONO) is shaping up to be another GoPro (GPRO) in terms of stock performance. Here, I will lay out a more comprehensive bearish view of the stock.

Overvalued Compared To Peers

The key to relative valuation is to select the right comparables. While there are many consumer electronic companies, I believe that Sonos is the most comparable to GoPro (GPRO) and Fitbit (FIT). All of them operate in niche markets where they are one of the main players. Recall that a key investment thesis of Sonos is supposed to be its software, and just like Sonos, GoPro and Fitbit also have their own software that helps users operate their devices.

Let’s look at their current sales multiples:

P/ 2018 S GPRO 0.72x FIT 0.91x Average 0.82x SONO at 20% growth 1.52x SONO at 12.5% growth 1.62x

Source: data from Yahoo Finance

We can see that both GoPro and Fitbit trade at much lower sales multiples than Sonos, even if the company grows revenue by 20% this year.

GoPro and Fitbit didn’t always trade below 1x sales. Of course, they only had their multiples compressed after sales growth fell off a cliff (chart below). So, if Sonos is trading at such a premium (>85%) when benchmarked against the average, obviously, investors don’t expect a repeat of GoPro and Fitbit.

In my previous article, I outlined why I believed that the company’s medium to long-term outlook is grim, but as we all know, growth stocks such as Sonos tend to perform well as long as they deliver meaningful revenue growth. While I believed that GoPro was a short in September 2014 at $59/share, I certainly would have liked to avoid the 70% run-up. How meaningful will Sonos’s growth be in 2018? We saw accelerating growth in H1 2018 (up to 18% from 10% in FY 2017). Just how likely is it that the momentum will be carried forward?

Ominous Guidance

Below is a table summarizing management’s guidance for Q3 2018:

Source: company prospectus

Given that this is a growth stock, what stands out the most to me is the expected 7% decrease in sales. The company explained that the expected shrinkage is the result of the company lapping the PLAYBASE release in Q3 2017, causing the quarter to receive a boost in revenue “as our retail partners purchased their initial PLAYBASE inventory.”

Basically, what this means is that there was high sell-in to distributors, but as the year progressed, there wasn’t enough demand (i.e. sell-through to consumers) to warrant the same level of purchase. To me, even if you buy management’s explanation, the conclusion is still bearish as it implies that the company needs to constantly refresh its lineup (i.e. higher R&D, SG&A) just to keep sales constant.

The company did release the new Sonos Beam in July, which should benefit Q4 sales. When we receive Q4 guidance along with Q3 earnings, we will see just how receptive consumers are towards one-year old Sonos products. If there isn’t a meaningful bump (>18%) in Q4 revenue growth guidance, it would imply that sales for older models have dropped the ball or that distributors have become less receptive to Sonos’s new products. Both implications do not bode well for the growth story.

I arrived at the 18% threshold by applying the quarter over quarter revenue growth of 22% in Q3 2017 (i.e. when PLAYBASE benefited revenue) to the expected sales in Q3 2018 given by the management, yielding $253.5 million in expected sales in Q4. This represents an 18.4% growth over Q4 2017’s $214.1 million. As I noted in my previous article, the company is currently benefiting from the smart speaker trend, and if the company can’t even replicate the same growth profile that it had achieved with the PLAYBASE release, investors will likely start to doubt the growth story.

Note that even if the company guides to 18% growth in Q4 2018, the full year sales growth will still be just 12.5%, a meaningful step down from H1’s sales growth of 18%, a widely quoted metric in the media.

Now, obviously, the guidance in the prospectus was provided as an estimate, and the management may have lowballed these numbers in anticipation of a beat in the coming quarter. However, when I look at the intention of the IPO, I believe that it is equally likely that the management overestimated these numbers as 60% of the 13.9 million shares offered came from selling stockholders. As a mostly cash out IPO, I fail to see why the management would intentionally lower expectations on the roadshow, which would translate to a lower IPO price, something that the CEO was clearly unhappy about.

Conclusion

Based on the stock’s valuation relative to Fitbit and GoPro, it’s clear to me that investors do not believe that Sonos will follow their footsteps. We will likely find out how Sonos is expected to perform in Q4 when the company reports Q3 results. Based on preliminary guidance provided by the management, I believe that full year growth will likely decelerate from H1’s growth of 18% to just 12.5%. Furthermore, I believe that a failure to guide to an 18% year-over-year growth rate in Q4 will significantly undermine the validity of Sonos’s growth story.

Even if I were to give Sonos the benefit of the doubt and grow its 2018 revenue by 20%, the stock at $18.49 would still be 85% overvalued using GoPro and Fitbit as comparables. An in-line multiple translates to a price target of ~$10. I expected the company to be quickly re-rated to this price target if it fails to deliver on its Q4 revenue guidance.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SONO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.