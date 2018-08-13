Exxon Mobil, The SEC, And 'Climate Accounting'

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission [SEC] informed oil and gas giant Exxon Mobil (XOM) earlier this month that it is ending its probe into the company's climate change accounting practices without taking any punitive actions. The investigation, which was announced in September 2016 (it had begun the previous January), encompassed more than 4 million pages of records and focused on how the company accounted for the value of its fossil fuel reserves and other assets in the face of legal and regulatory efforts to combat climate change via reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

The probe was groundbreaking in many ways when it was launched due to the backdrop against which it was set. The successful negotiation of the Paris Climate Accord in December 2015 and subsequent ratification by the global community the following November was the largest sign yet that the world's major fossil fuel-consuming countries intended to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by substantial amounts in future decades. The Accord's creation also provided a strong impetus to the concept of policy-induced stranded assets, or low-cost fossil fuel reserves that are left unexploited due to either major technological shifts (e.g., widespread vehicle electrification) or climate policies (e.g., high carbon taxes or prices). The SEC's investigation was notable in that it focused in part on the question of whether or not Exxon Mobil should have reduced the current value of its fossil fuel reserves in expectation of future restrictions on their use.

The SEC's probe was also notable in that it was not the first major investigation of Exxon Mobil's accounting practices on the basis of future climate policies. New York State launched its own investigation under the broad authority of the Martin Act into Exxon Mobil's activities involving climate change in late 2015. Eventually, that investigation began to focus on the specific carbon price that the company uses in its internal accounting practices, which implied the existence of future climate policies, given that the U.S. did not (and still does not) have a carbon price or carbon tax. New York State's investigation was quickly joined by several other Democratic state attorneys general, giving the SEC's own investigation a political aspect as well.

An initial interpretation of the SEC's decision to shut down its probe into Exxon Mobil is that "elections have consequences." The probe was launched at a time when the SEC was being led by an Obama administration nominee but was ended under a Trump administration nominee. Democratic politicians, both at the national and state levels, highlighted the importance of the SEC's probe and state-level investigations into Exxon Mobil's accounting practices under climate policy, whereas Republican politicians largely defended the company's accounting practices (both in court and in the media). While understandable, the interpretation that the SEC's decision was merely political is also simplistic, and it understates the importance of the SEC's decision on the rest of the oil and gas sector.

The SEC's probe encountered a tangled thicket of legal reasoning on the subject of how a company should literally account for policies that do not exist and are not being considered by policymaking entities at the time of the accounting. Supporters of the probe pointed to the Paris Climate Accord and the pledges by its major fossil fuel-consuming signatories under it to rapidly reduce their greenhouse gas emissions as the legal basis for requiring companies to revise their balance sheets on the basis of as-yet non-existent policies.

President Donald Trump's presidential election victory in 2016 and subsequent decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Accord, on the other hand, provided a strong counterargument to the logic behind the probe. Or, to quote physicist Niels Bohr, "prediction is very difficult, especially about the future." The future is, by definition, uncertain, and the political future still more so. Requiring companies to value their assets on the basis of possible future political decisions is a fraught path, and not just for fossil fuel producers. Would biodiesel producers be required under such a policy to predict whether or not Congress will once again retroactively reinstate the biomass-based diesel blender's credit in assembling their quarterly balance sheets? Would solar PV producers be required to predict whether or not the White House will maintain its solar PV tariff after the tariff sunsets in a few years? Would ethanol producers be required to predict the outcome of their lawsuits against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over the hardship waivers that it has awarded to refiners? All of these events (or non-events, as the case may be) would have major impacts on the value of the affected companies' assets, arguably more than an as-yet undefined future restriction on greenhouse gas emissions (or, at the very least, they would be more easily quantified).

The Wall Street Journal article on the SEC's ending of its probe into Exxon Mobil suggests that its decision does not create a precedent. It is true that the decision does not prevent future probes on similar grounds, particularly in the event, that, for example, Senator Elizabeth Warren becomes President Warren in 2021 and nominates an SEC head who favors investigations on climate change accounting grounds. I would argue, however, that the fact that the SEC probe was dropped after a thorough investigation makes it unlikely that a future probe would succeed. This is because Exxon Mobil is increasingly used as a litmus test for climate change investigations; in addition to the aforementioned attorneys general investigations, the company is also the common factor in the various lawsuits that have been brought against it by municipalities for "climate change abatement funds."

Exxon Mobil's vast size and diversified operations make it an easy target in terms of proving climate change causation or exposure to climate policy (compared to, say, a small natural gas producer). Only if a probe into Exxon Mobil succeeded would its various peers, such as ConocoPhillips (COP), Chevron (CVX), BP (BP), and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (RDS.B), that have at various times been its co-defendants in climate lawsuits, likely be targeted on the same grounds. If the SEC's probe could not find evidence of wrong-doing against Exxon Mobil then probes against smaller oil and gas entities would be no more likely to succeed given the uncertainties involved. Such an outcome is inevitable until an alternative accounting method that incorporates the vast uncertainties inherent in political forecasting becomes widely accepted in corporate accounting.

To conclude, it should be noted that the events of the last two years have aptly demonstrated the futility of expecting corporations to value their assets on the basis of future political possibilities. The predictions markets, which had a solid track record until relatively recently, gave Great Britain's "Brexit" vote in June 2016 a 10% likelihood of winning until shortly before the Brexiteers' victory was announced. Similarly, 2016 U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was given a 90% likelihood of winning the election until shortly before President Trump was named the electoral college winner. The financial media carried many articles on how stranded assets would soon negatively affect oil and gas balance sheets in the months immediately prior to and following the Paris Climate Accord's formation. The U.S. is now no longer party to the agreement, but its greenhouse gas emissions continue to steadily decline thanks to - ironically enough - its increased, rather than decreased, exploitation of natural gas reserves in place of coal (see figure). Who would have predicted that outcome a decade ago?

US Natural Gas Consumption data by YCharts

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.