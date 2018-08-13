The Stars Group, Inc. (TSG) CEO Rafi Ashkenazi on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Stars Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 13, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Tim Foran - Director, IR

Rafi Ashkenazi - CEO

Brian Kyle - CFO

Marlon Goldstein - Chief Legal Officer

Analysts

Chad Beynon - Macquarie Group

Tim Casey - BMO

Simon Davies - Canaccord Genuity

David McFadgen - Cormark Securities

Suthan Sukumar - Eight Capital

Daria Fomina - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session for analysts will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today, Monday, August 13, 2018. Replay details are included in The Stars Group's earnings press release issued earlier this morning.

I will now turn the call over to Tim Foran, the Stars Group's Director of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Tim Foran

Thank you, operator. Welcome to The Stars Group's second quarter 2018 conference call. This morning, The Stars Group issued an earnings press release and filed its second quarter 2018 MD&A and consolidated financial statements on SEDAR and EDGAR. These documents and a webcast presentation will also be available on The Stars Group's website at www.starsgroup.com. A link to the presentation is included in the earnings press release.

Some of our comments today will contain forward-looking information and statements under applicable securities laws that reflect management's current views with respect to future events, such as The Stars Group's outlook for future performance. Any such information and statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such information or statements.

Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially are set forth in the documents The Stars Group has filed or furnished with applicable securities regulatory authorities, or otherwise made publicly available, including, without limitation, today’s earnings press release, financial statements and MD&A for the second quarter of 2018. Except as required by law, The Stars Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or statements as a result of new information or future events.

During the call, we will reference non-IFRS financial measures. Although The Stars Group believes these measures provide useful, supplemental information about its financial performance, they are not recognized measures and do not have standardized meanings under IFRS. Reconciliations to the nearest IFRS measures are included in today’s earnings press release, earnings presentation and MD&A for the second quarter of 2018, which will all be available on our website. Unless otherwise noted, all currency figures presented on this call are in U.S. dollars.

I would now turn the call over to Rafi Ashkenazi, Stars Group’s Chief Executive Officer.

Rafi Ashkenazi

Thank you, Tim, and thank you everyone for joining us.

With me on the call this morning are Brian Kyle, our Chief Financial Officer; and Marlon Goldstein, our Chief Legal Officer.

I’m very pleased with The Stars Group second quarter results which were driven by exceptional performance and organic growth across our core business. Our quarterly revenues of $412 million represented a 35% increase from the prior year. Excluding the impact of acquisition, our quarterly revenues of $350 million represented organic growth of 15%. As a result of this organic growth, our quarterly adjusted EBITDA increased by 15% to $160 million.

Beyond our strong financial performance, the second quarter also witnessed a second major highlight, our announced acquisition of Sky Betting & Gaming and the completion of our Australian acquisitions. The first impacts of these acquisitions are visible in today’s results, which reflect a full quarter of CrownBet’s performance and roughly and lastly two months of contribution from William Hill Australia. This week, these two businesses will migrate onto one platform and into one brand, BetEasy.

Our third and largest acquisition, Sky Betting & Gaming, reached completion on July 10th. And its contribution will be reflected in our third quarter results.

To optimize the management of The Stars Group extended business, we have started to restructure our business within geographic segments. And beginning with this quarter, we will also utilize these segments to report our financial results. Currently, these include an International segment, which is comprised of our existing Stars Interactive operations. And Australian segment, which is comprised of our two Australian acquisitions and the distinct corporate cost center. In the third quarter, we anticipate introducing a UK segment, which will include Sky Betting & Gaming. In the future as our investments and operations in other jurisdictions develop, new geographies such as the United States may be reported as additional segments. Within each of these segments, our revenues will be presented within three verticals poker, betting and gaming, the last of which would include casino, bingo and other house bank products.

These geographic segments reflect how we will manage our combined operations and will ensure that our diverse global offerings are best aligned to their respective customers’ preferences. They will also offer an enhanced degree of transparency into our performance. Ultimately, this new structure reflects both the need and the vision of our extended business.

This new structure will also guide us as we commence the integration of our acquisitions. Managing integration successfully is always challenging, and this process will require a period of major transition. However, upon completion of this transition, The Stars Group will be transformed business and possess several significant advantages. Notable among these are superior poker and betting offerings, which will provide us with both two large, low-cost customer acquisition channels and the ability to cross sell customers across all verticals, and revenue security, as roughly 75% of our consolidated revenues will be generated by locally regulated or tax jurisdictions. This security will be further enhanced by the greatly increased product diversity of our revenue base.

Perhaps the greatest advantage of The Stars Group's transformation is increased sales. We enjoy remarkable brand loyalty and customer awareness across our global market. We are among the world's largest gaming businesses, and we are the world's largest online gaming business as measured by enterprise value. We must seize the significant opportunity presented by that position.

I would now pass the call to Brian, who will review our financial results for the second quarter and our revised outlook for fiscal 2018.

Brian Kyle

Thank you, Rafi. And as you mentioned, The Stars Group's second quarter results were highlighted by the growth of our legacy business, which continues to build a track record of exceptional and consistent performance. Our consolidated quarterly revenues increased by 35% or 15% when excluding our recent acquisitions. Organic growth was driven by improvements across our gaming, poker and betting verticals. These improvements were partially offset by certain market changes, notably the cessation of our online poker operations in Australia and Colombia in the third quarter of 2017.

Our second quarter revenues underscore the growing, geographic and productive diversity of our business. 85% of our consolidated quarterly revenues were generated by our International segments, but the remaining 15% generated by our Australian segment. Roughly 53% of our revenue were generated by our poker offerings, 25% by our gaming offerings, and 20% by our betting offerings. Both, product diversity and the percentage of revenues generated within regulated or tax markets will improve further in the third quarter, upon inclusion of Sky Betting and gaming results.

The Stars Group's revenue growth resulted in adjusted EBITDA of $168 million for the second quarter, a 15% improvement from the prior year. Excluding the $13 million adjusted EBITDA impact of our Australian acquisitions, our adjusted EBITDA represents organic growth of 6%, primarily due to increased gross profit in our International segment. This benefit was partially offset by greater G&A expenses as well as increased marketing expenses related to the World Cup. Our margin contraction was primarily due to greater contributions from our betting verticals in both the International and Australian segments. And as I noted last quarter, betting traditionally generates lower margins than our historical poker business.

Adjusted net earnings for the quarter were $131 million, an increase of 15% when compared to the prior year. This improvement can primarily be attributed to the increase in our adjusted EBITDA as well as lower financing costs related to our April 6, amendment and extension of our existing long-term debt. These factors were partially offset by increased depreciation and amortization, primarily related to our Australian acquisitions. Adjusted diluted net earnings per share for the second quarter were $0.60, an increase of 7% when compared to $0.56 for the same period in 2017, with the increase in adjusted in net earnings partially offset by a higher share count.

On an IFRS basis, net earnings decreased from $70 million during the second quarter of 2017 to a loss of a $155 million, for the second quarter of 2018. This change was primarily due to a number of one-time acquisition-related costs. For similar reasons, basic EPS decreased from $0.48 per share in the prior period to a loss of $1.01 per share in the second quarter of 2018.

Cash flow from operating activities increased by 26% to a $164 million from a $130 million in quarter two 2017, or approximately 7% to a $150 million, from a $139 million excluding movements in customer deposit liabilities. Free cash flow for the second quarter was $85 million, an 11% decline from the same period in 2017, primarily due to increase in capital expenditures, related to our investments in future product improvements.

Our International segment, generated revenues of $350 million during the second quarter, a 15% increase when compared to the prior year. This improvement was driven by organic growth within each of the segment’s verticals. International revenues grew by approximately 11% on a constant currency basis.

Poker revenues increased by 7%, primarily as a result of the impact of our Stars Rewards program and the introduction of shared liquidity, in Southern Europe. Poker revenues grew by approximately 4% on a constant current basis.

Gaming revenues, which currently include our online casino business, increased by 26% for the second quarter, primarily as a result of our continued focus on improving this vertical’s products and user experience. Gaming revenues grew by approximately 21% on a constant currency basis.

Finally, betting revenues, which currently include our BetStars brand, increased by a 122%, primarily as a result of effective cross selling, and a significant impact of the World Cup with the 72% increase in betting stakes. This vertical also benefited from a 1.8 percentage-point improvement in its net win margin. Betting revenues grew by a 106% on a constant currency basis.

These revenue increases drove adjusted EBITDA for the international segment to a $164 million during the second quarter, a 13% increase from the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 47%, an approximately 2 percentage-point decrease from the prior period, due primarily to a decrease in gross profit margin, reflecting expanded operations in existing tax markets and an increase in the proportion of lower margin betting revenues, as well as increased market costs related to the World Cup and other initiatives.

Turning to key metrics. The International segment posted 2.02 million active unique players during the second quarter, a decline of roughly 5%, when compared to the prior year, driven by the cessation of online poker operations in Australia and Columbia, and continued negative operating conditions in Poland. Excluding these market changes, QAUs decreased by approximately 2%.

Quarterly net yield within the International segment increased to 167 in the second quarter, a 22% improvement when compared to the prior year. This improvement was primarily due to the continued success of our cross-selling strategy. Betting yield also benefited from a higher win margin. And on a constant currency basis, quarterly net yield increased approximately 18%. Second quarter net deposits within the International segment increased by 19%, when compared to the prior year, driven by the same factors impacting revenues in QNYs.

Our Australian segment encompasses the acquisitions we have made in that country. During the second quarter, revenues for this segment were $61 million with stakes of $710 million and the net win margin of approximately 8.6%. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin were $13 million and 22%, respectively. We anticipate providing additional key metrics for this segment following further progress in their integration and migration efforts.

As part of our new reporting structure, we will begin reporting a corporate cost center to encompass costs not directly associated with any of our operating segments. Looking at the impact these costs had upon our adjusted EBITDA, reflects the underlying corporate costs of our consolidated businesses.

Adjusted EBITDA for our corporate cost centers was a loss of $10 million during the second quarter, compared to earnings of $1 million in the prior year period. This decrease was primarily due to a gain on a sale of an equity investment recognized last year. Excluding the impact of this gain, adjusted EBITDA for our corporate cost center decreased by $3 million due to both higher professional costs associated with our public company structure and lobby cost incurred to support our emerging market opportunities.

The Company’s capital structure has also changed significantly, following the issuance of equity and debt, particularly related to financing of the acquisition of Sky Betting & Gaming and the conversion of our preferred shares into common shares, which removed a very dilutive security from our structure. Following these changes, The Stars Group currently has approximately 272 million basic shares outstanding, plus approximately 6 million exercisable shares of other equity based awards. Subsequent to the quarter, The Stars Group issued new debt to repay our existing debt and that of Sky Betting & Gaming, and to fund the portion of the cash consideration for that acquisition. As a result, pro forma of completion of the acquisition on July 10th, The Stars Group had long-term debt of approximately $5.7 billion. Inclusive of our operational cash, net debt was approximately $5.3 billion.

Subsequent to the quarter, we also entered in a cross currency interest rate swaps to fix our interest rates and hedge currency risks. Therefore, we anticipate total annualized debt servicing payments of approximately $340 million, which includes a required amortization of principal. Our current cost of debt is approximately 5.4%.

Based on our cash flow conversion and minimal CapEx obligations, we currently anticipate that we will have the ability to delever on an orderly basis while investing for future growth opportunities, including expansion within the United States.

Beyond our results, I’d like to provide a brief update on some of the more notable ongoing regulatory matters across our primary markets.

In the UK, the government recently announced that it was exploring an increase to the gaming duty charged on poker, casino and bingo products. Currently, gaming duty within the UK is charged at a rate of 15% of gross gaming revenues generated by these products. Details on the quantum and timing of this possible change are yet unknown as the government stated that it will provide further details following a period of engagement with the gaming industry. It should be noted that sports betting is excluded from this review.

In Australia, most state governments have recently introduced or passed anticipated legislation related to the introduction of point of consumption taxes on sports betting revenues. Rates and implementation dates have generally fallen in line with our expectations. Such taxes have been in place in South Australia since July 2017. Similar taxes have been announced in almost all other Australian states with anticipated implementation in late 2018 and early 2019. Victoria and New South Wales, which account for approximately two thirds of our Australian customers, have imposed rates of 8% and 10%, respectively.

As we have previously stated, we believe our scale in Australia will help us navigate these changes. We anticipate that their impact as well as the impact of both the credit betting ban introduced in 2018 and typical migration loss related to our upcoming brand consolidation will be offset by the benefits of our Australian strategy of combining our two acquisitions into a single business. These benefits include both, profit growth and our targeted A$50 million in gross cost synergies, savings that we believe we will begin to realize during 2019. Rafi will speak further to this consolidation in a moment.

This month, the Italian government enacted a law that restricts all gambling advertising and sponsorships. Any arrangements currently in place are permitted to continue for a year. There is still a lack of clarity how this decree will be interpreted, and whether the proposal will face legal challenges at either the domestic or EU level. In general, we do not support restrictions that may inadvertently assist the unregulated black market to thrive at the expense of regulated entities. However, we are a leading online brand across verticals in the market, and we'll look to take advantage of any opportunity to secure more market share if such restrictions end up negatively impacting the profitability of smaller, less-recognized operators.

In Spain, the government has reduced online gaming duties to 20% from 25%. While this change will result in a minor financial benefit, it reflects the government’s understanding of how a tax rate above 20% overly restricts the growth of licensed and taxed operators.

Across the globe, we continue to lobby in favor of strong regulations that protect consumers will maximizing tax revenues. Elsewhere in Southern Europe, Portugal joined France and Spain in Poker Stars' Southern European shared liquidity player pool. We are hopeful that Italy will join soon in 2019 as we believe this pool has proven to be a success for players, governments and regulated operators.

In Russia, we continue to monitor the development of recent regulations that may restrict the number of Russian payment processors for gambling transactions. Certain banks and processors have begun to block payments. However, many appear to be waiting further clarifications on ordinance related to the government’s financial blocking bill.

And finally, the most notable regulatory change of this quarter, took place in the United States. In May, the Supreme Court struck down the country’s nearly 30-year ban on sports betting. Since that point, multiple states have tasked or proposed legislation that would allow for both land based, online, and mobile sports betting. We have recently announced our intentions to offer betting in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania, alongside our poker and casino products. Rafi will speak further to this significant opportunity in a moment.

As it relates to our pending litigation in Kentucky, we await a decision on our appeal from the Kentucky Court of Appeals and hope to provide further update within the second half of this year.

As I turn to our revised guidance for 2018, I’d like to reiterate how encouraged we are by the strong results of our legacy operations during the first half of this year. Their consistent performance is the foundation for our positive outlook on the second half when we will begin to recognize the benefits of our acquisitions.

The Stars Groups updated guidance reflects contributions from these acquisitions as of their respective completion dates, as well as related changes to our capital structure. These changes include increases to both, our long-term debt outstanding and the number of common shares issued and outstanding.

Our updated 2018 full-year guidance ranges are as follows: Revenue of between $1.995 billion and $2.145 billion as compared to between $1.390 billion and $1.470 billion; adjusted EBITDA of between $755 million and $810 million, as compared to between $625 million and $650 million; adjusted net earnings of between $485 million and $545 million, as compared to between $487 million and $512 million; adjusted diluted net earnings per share of between a $1.99 and $2.22 as compared to between $2.33 and $2.47. And to provide visibility on the combined business, we are also introducing guidance on anticipated annual capital expenditures, which we anticipate to be between a $110 million and $150 million.

This guidance is based upon management’s existing views of our current and future business conditions and includes assumptions fully detailed within our accompanying earnings press release, including net win margin percentages related to our betting verticals.

You will notice that the guidance range is wider than we had previously given, and this reflects the inclusion of Sky Bet, the Australian acquisitions, and the growth in BetStars where short-term swings in sport results mean that a wider guidance range is now appropriate.

Notable changes in assumption from previous guidance include a reduction in the assumed rate of various currencies, notably the euro against the U.S. dollar, which is now assumed at an average 1.17 to 1 for the full year of 2018 versus a 1.20 to 1 average that was assumed in previous guidance; and also, a diluted share count of between 241 million to 243 million versus the range of 207 million to 209 million, anticipated in previous guidance.

I will now turn the call back to Rafi.

Rafi Ashkenazi

Thank you, Brian.

As I stated at the outset of the call, we are very pleased with the organic growth demonstrated by each of our verticals during the second quarter.

Our poker offering generated yet another quarter of encouraging organic growth. This vertical continues to recognize the benefits of not only our focus on high-value players and the Stars Rewards program, but also the shared liquidity pool in Southern Europe where Portugal recently joined France and Spain. We also witnessed our Indian partner’s launch of pokerstars.in in April and introduced multiple innovative new online cash game poker variants. These positives were somewhat offset by the impact of the World Cup. As we witnessed during the 2016 Euro, our poker business traditionally experiences a slowdown during major global sports events, and this World Cup was no different. In fact, its impact was slightly compounded by how effectively we cross sold our gaming and betting offerings into our poker player base.

For the balance of the year, we anticipate that poker will encounter some short-term headwinds. Notable among these are the ongoing impact of the World Cup during the third quarter. The absence of recent ForEx tailwinds and a potential slowdown in the Southern European shared liquidity markets due to the entrance of new competitors. Furthermore, we have now lapped the July 2017 introduction of the Stars Rewards program that has served as a key growth driver for this vertical. We will confirm these challenges and aim to drive growth in future years by continuing to offer the world’s most compelling poker products, introducing new game variants, developing an enhanced version of our loyalty program, entering new markets, encouraging shared liquidity in remaining ring-fenced markets and promoting the game globally through our live events.

These events will be highlighted by our live PokerStars Players No Limit Hold’em Championship in the Bahamas early next year. All of these strategic initiatives give me great confidence that poker will continue not only to provide a foundation for our expanded business, but also strive for further organic growth in 2019 and beyond. We are likewise confident in the future of our gaming business, which once again produced outstanding organic growth during the second quarter. This growth has been driven by our successful focus on product improvements. We continue to roll out new and innovative game at a record pace.

In total, we launched more than 150 new titles during the first half of 2018, including both our first multi-tiered in-house jackpot and the first game produced via our game developer [indiscernible] a tool set and API for external studios to develop unique content for us.

As a result of this product and content improvement, PokerStars Casino is beginning to emerge as an industry leader. Moving forward, we will seek to accelerate this emergence by improving the other elements of our customer experience including our CRM execution. We expect that this product, content and marketing capabilities will be further enhanced by our acquisition of SBG, and we are excited to integrate their capabilities following CMA approval.

The success of our product improvement strategy is also clearly evident within our betting vertical. BetStars had an exceptional second quarter with revenues more than doubling as a result of both 70% increase in stakes and a higher net win margin. This performance can be attributed to the great strides our betting product has made over the past years. BetStars continued its evolution during the second quarter, implementing multiple improvements to its user experience and features, and introducing bet at a table option for our poker players. BetStars product improvement enables it to take full advantage of its first significant involvement with the World Cup. Effective cross-selling and the global awareness associated with this event resulted in record player participation for the brand.

During the first quarter, BetStars exceeded 100,000 betters for the first time. We nearly doubled this number during the first week of the World Cup alone and hosted roughly 70,000 unique players on the tournament’s opening day. We also witnessed greater mobile outperformance in several of our top-tier markets. We anticipate maintaining this positive momentum during the second half of 2018. However, the fourth quarter will represent a difficult comparable for the European sports betting industry as bookmakers recorded an unusually high win margin during the fourth quarter of 2017. To put this into perspective, if sports results are normal in Q4, SBG would need to see nearly 50% stakes growth to hold betting revenue flat. While sports results ebb and flow over time, Q4 2017 was an unprecedented period of house-friendly results.

While we are again very pleased by the second quarter performance of our legacy businesses, we are at the same time excited by the current and upcoming integration of our acquisitions. In Australia, we are in the process of combining our two businesses. We will migrate William Hill Australia's account on to the CrownBet platform and operate the consolidated businesses as a single brand, BetEasy. This change will be effective as of this month, will increase our visibility, allow for growth cost synergies and far better marketing efficiency, and accelerate our pursuit of the leadership position within this geography.

Our acquisition of Sky Betting & Gaming reached completion a month ago. Our integration efforts are in the planning stages, and we'll proceed once we receive approval from the UK's Competition and Market Authority. This review is common and was fully expected, specifically within sector where there has been previous and will be continued consolidation. We have protectively taking steps to comply with the CMA guidelines and submitted our pre-notification filing with the CMA prior to the transaction closing.

We're working closely with the CMA and we'll operate The Stars Group and Sky Betting & Gaming independently until we receive their formal approval. Following CMA approval, our focus for integration will be on international opportunities and driving improvements across our betting and gaming verticals.

Given SBG's strong track record within the United Kingdom, we intend to minimize disruption to their operations within that market. This track record continued in the first calendar quarter of 2018 when SBG grew revenues by 18% on a British pound basis. SBG is currently preparing its audited annual financial statements for its fiscal year ending June 30, which we expect to file with our business acquisition report by early October. At this point, we anticipate Q2 revenue growth of mid to high teens on a British pound basis.

Beyond the business’s financials, it is notable that Sky Bet established itself as the UK's most popular bookmaker during the World Cup. According to research firm YouGov, Sky Bet claimed the largest percentage of UK sports betters during the event. This achievement reflects SBG's 100% online mobile-focused business as YouGov further detailed that online betting was roughly three times as popular as its retail counterpart. Data points like this serve as an encouraging evidence of SBG's ability to continue growing its market share.

The integration of this acquisition represents our immediate focus. As I mentioned in my opening remarks, we intend to adopt a measured approach towards this integration, moving forward in phases, so as to accommodate the magnitude of our combined business. The successful integration of our acquisition will allow the Stars Group to further extend our leading position within the world’s largest market. It will also allow us to establish leading positions within emerging markets, mostly notably, the United States.

The magnitude of the opportunity represented by the United States cannot be overstated. However, we believe this opportunity will evolve slowly, and that a deliberate, strategic approach will best position us for long-term success. To that end, we are methodically evaluating all opportunities to partner with land-based operators, including large multistate gaming companies, leading casinos in defined geographic areas, tribal gaming operators and media companies. We will update you as this process continues, and are pleased with both of our announced initial expansion into this market.

In New Jersey, we have extended our existing partnership with Resorts Casino to include online and mobile sports wagering, which we anticipate launching under our BetStars brand in the near future, subject to regulatory approval. BetStars will be available alongside our existing poker and casino offering in New Jersey, and we will focus on cross sell initiative as we incrementally, improve the model product and offering, including after we integrate SBG, before considering significant marketing spend in the future.

In Pennsylvania, we are announced partnership with Mount Airy Casino Resort, to enter the Commonwealth online gaming market, which we currently anticipate will launch in 2019, following licensing by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. Pursuant to our agreement with Mount Airy, we will offer all three verticals in Pennsylvania, poker, casino and sports betting.

In both states, we intend to secure leading market position by leveraging our online and mobile-led betting and gaming expertise, customer trust and loyalty. We will be using our proprietary technology and player account management platform to provide customers with a seamless offering of gaming and betting options to a single account, common wealth and supported by various online and mobile depositing and cash out options.

Beyond New Jersey and Pennsylvania, we intend to continue to execute on our strategy to extend our offering in the United States, which will focus on one, selectively partnering with land-base gaming operators and/or lotteries in key U.S. states with a focus on densely populated geographies. Two, providing an multi-vertical offering of poker, casino and sports betting, which we believe will provide a critical path to profitability, allowing for reinvestment to continue to take market share. And three, following approval of the CMA, exporting to the U.S. market, our deep expertise with respect to the integration of media and sports that will develop through the Sky Betting & Gaming business in the UK.

Again, we have a long-term view of the U.S. opportunity and have adopted a disciplined approach to this evolving landscape. However, there can be no doubt that this opportunity will represent a major step towards our vision of becoming the world’s favorite online gaming definition. Today, I’m proud to say that I have more confident than ever in our ability to realize this vision.

The Stars Group’s core business continues to demonstrate remarkable organic growth. Our recent acquisitions provide us with a global footprint, greater diversity, product improvements and exceptional brand awareness. As a result, we are ideally positioned to both extend our existing markets and capitalize on the opportunities. More importantly, my confidence is driven by the quality of our now more than 4,000 employees whose dedication and talent never fail to inspire me. The Stars Group is emerging as an industry leader in many ways, but we have no better advantage than the quality of our people. I look forward to sharing the results of their hard work. Thank you.

Operator, we may now turn to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now be conducting a question-and-answer session for analysts. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Chad Beynon with Macquarie Group. Please proceed with your question.

Chad Beynon

Good morning, everyone. Thanks for taking my question. Nice quarter, and thanks for all the detail there. I just wanted to go into the 2018 guidance a little bit more. So, it sounds like on the poker side, you have obviously some tough comps and some near-term headwinds that you called out, given the World Cup and the shared liquidity. And on the sports side, really the only thing is the tough 4Q on Sky Bet, given higher expected margins. Within your revenue guidance, are you able to provide some type of same-store basis, kind of what this looks like? And, is that kind of a fair assessment that you have some tough comps here, and that’s why the guide is where it is? And then, secondarily on the guidance, just to confirm you’re not really assuming any synergy costs within your EBITDA guide? Thanks.

Brian Kyle

Hi, Chad. It’s Brian. Thanks for the question. Let me just take a step back for everyone on the call, to reiterate what we said before about guidance that management does look at guidance as a commitment. And I think that’s the starting point for people to understand. If we look at our second quarter results, we were pleased with where those results came in. And they are tracking to our expectations. The updated guidance that we have provided, does reflect on a consolidated basis, the legacy Stars Group business, the Australian acquisitions, and Sky Bet & Gaming. So, we are looking at a consolidated guidance number; and moving forward into 2019, we will continue with that approach.

In preparing the revised guidance, there were a number of issues and factors that we looked at and we needed to consider. I think it’s important for people to recognize that we did acquire three businesses; with that comes an awful lot of complexity, the operational complexity internally with the management team’s focus on integrating those businesses. But, there’s also a number of accounting complexities through various purchase price accounting, valuations and some of those issues also flow into the results that we need some time to get a handle on.

But, I think, if we move -- to answer your question, Chad, if we look at the underlying businesses, I think the first point I want to make is that our legacy business is expected to continue to perform well. And we believe that we’ve got a very solid foundation that will allow us to continue to grow that into the future. There are a number of issues that we will be addressing. One, our Stars Reward program, the benefit of that will be reduced significantly as it's now phased in, in our run-rate. The shared liquidity in Southern Europe is being accessed by our competitors, and there maybe some impact to that moving into the second half of the year. We've talked previously about some concerns around payment blocking in Russia, and that continues to be on our watch list. Potentially, with the continued weakening of the euro, we could have some headwinds with respect to foreign exchange. So, that's really how we looked at the legacy business.

Our Australia business run by Matt Tripp and his team, they're focused on the integration and migration of the two businesses, and they're making very good progress. But, it is early. And like the other operators in Australia, the environment is becoming more and more competitive from a pricing perspective. So, again, they have some issues there. But, Matt and team are doing a great job on the integration and the migration of those two companies. But, again, it is early.

And if we look at Sky Betting & Gaming, again, we are very excited about this opportunity. We believe we've got a great business. We're looking forward to the -- executing on our integration plan and to begin realizing our cost synergies and revenue synergies. However, as Rafi mentioned in his prepared remarks, we do need to wait to get approval from the CMA before we can actually start moving forward and integrating those businesses. So, we do have a few challenges that we're working through, a few uncertainties specifically around the CMA timing on that. And we feel that the guidance again that we presented is a very attainable level, and certainly a commitment that management is focused on.

Rafi Ashkenazi

I would add one more comment here. You guys probably need to look at 2018 as a year of transition, as we emerge as a new company towards 2019. And in regards to your synergies question, we are assuming synergies in Australia, but almost nothing meaningful in the UK as we are waiting for the CMA approval.

Chad Beynon

Okay, great. Thank you very much. Yes. I understand that. There is a lot of moving parts in 2018, and it's more about 2019. But, thanks for the commentary. And then, just on the CapEx, the guidance that you provided, are you able to parse out if there is a U.S. CapEx number here that resulted in this to be a little bit more elevated? And just maybe some more color on kind of how this looks, given that it's slightly higher than the combined CapEx from I believe the legacy -- the Sky Bet and the Australian legacy business? Thank you.

Brian Kyle

Yes. So, on the CapEx front, we felt it would be appropriate to begin providing some guidance on CapEx, as it's critical to understanding our cash flow analysis. It is higher. The guidance is higher. The range is a little broader. It factors in a number of potential opportunities, which could include U.S. opportunities as well as some additional organic growth activities that we would look at in terms building some development costs. There is also an opportunity where we may want to invest further in CapEx in terms of capital equipment for infrastructure. So, there is a number of initiatives that are on our roadmap, and we felt that we would provide that range to give some clarity as to where it could go.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Tim Casey from BMO. Please proceed with your question.

Tim Casey

Yes, thanks. Could you flush out your initial impressions of the U.S. landscape, how it’s evolving? Obviously, I understand it’s days. But, what do you -- how are you reacting to what some of the competitive developments have been? And just in general, could you talk about how you’re approaching the potential partnerships? And just as the clarifications on that CapEx number, should we assume that as kind of -- I know you’re not giving guidance for 2019, but should we assume that is a run rate going forward, or is there some one-time items in that 110 to 150? Thanks.

Brian Kyle

On the CapEx, yes, there could be some one-time number additions in there. But, again, I would look at it -- that is a good indication right now of our run rate range for CapEx.

Marlon Goldstein

Hi, Tim. It’s Marlon. On your question about the U.S., I’ll try and give a little bit of color on that. As you’ve seen in our prepared remarks and in our announcements, we have entered into an agreement to expand our offering in New Jersey to include sports betting. We have also entered into an arrangement to launch all three of our verticals, poker, casino and sports in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, two markets that we think will be very strong and they are competitive for us, as we’re able to launch and operate all three of our verticals.

We continue to evaluate opportunities to partner with other land-based operators across the country. But, we’re being very selective and we’re being very strategic in the way in which we evaluate those opportunities. We are talking to multi-state operators, one-off casinos in select jurisdictions, tribal operators, and media companies where we look to leverage our unique expertise through Sky Betting & Gaming and partnering in collaborating with media that we gained in the UK, which we think we can export to the U.S. in a very meaningful way.

We will keep a very watchful eye, we’re very active here. But, we do think it’s going to be an evolution over a number of years in this marketplace. We intend to be active in all aspects of the U.S. market, as it evolves. And, we will certainly make announcements and update everyone as that happens.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Simon Davies with Canaccord Genuity. Please proceed with your question.

Simon Davies

Good morning, guys. Just turning to the U.S. Do you expect to launch in almost all states under your own brands, like PokerStars bets and sports betting? And also, can you give us a first feel for the likely level of marketing spend in the U.S. Do you have any a sense of likely startup losses specifically going into 2019?

Rafi Ashkenazi

Yes. So, we are planning to launch with surely with PokerStars. This is a really significant brand, a lot of equity in the U.S. So, PokerStars will surely be a part of our brad strategy for the U.S. As it comes to CasinoStars and BetStars, this is something that we’ll need to deal with tactically on a case by case or a state by state basis, as we move forward with our operations in the U.S.

In terms of the marketing investment, I think it’s too early to determine what would be the marketing investment in those states. We need to understand better the competitive landscape, we need to understand what is the equity that we currently have within our existing customer base. There are all sorts of different strategies that we need to consider, obviously cooperating with the land-based casinos that we are working with and potentially utilizing some their customer base, land-based customer base. So, there are a lot of different activities and there are a lot of different strategies that we are considering. So, it’s too soon for us to determine what would be the marketing investment for the U.S. We will take though a measured approach, as we said.

Simon Davies

And just as a follow-up. You talked previously about ramping up marketing spend in the fourth quarter to start launch and to recruiting customers directly into the casino product. Is that still your expectation or is that going to get pushed back alongside the Sky Bet acquisition?

Rafi Ashkenazi

This is still our expectation to move forward with Q4 acquisition on CasinoStars. And I believe we have a very strong product today. I mean, previously, we wanted to bring the product into a position that we feel comfortable start marketing and acquiring customers. We’ve made very significant progress with our casino offering and casino is doing really extremely well. We’ve launched more than 150 games only in the first six months of the year. We are launching now a very nice new website for CasinoStars. We are going to launch the new brand in Q4. So, yes, everything is essentially focused on starting the acquisition strategy for CasinoStars in Q4 of this year.

Simon Davies

Should we expect a ramp-up in marketing spend in the fourth quarter?

Rafi Ashkenazi

Yes, gradually.

Operator

Our next question comes from David McFadgen with Cormark Securities. Please proceed with your question.

David McFadgen

I have a couple of questions on the guidance. So, the previous guidance of $625 million to $650 million, that didn’t include any of the acquisitions. And I’m just wondering, on that legacy business, is the guidance still the same, or is it down a bit, given all the headwinds that you’ve identified here?

Rafi Ashkenazi

The guidance for the core or legacy business is essentially the same, despite the impact of currency, but guidance remains the same.

David McFadgen

So, it doesn’t seem like Russia is having -- I doesn’t seem like Russia have an impact on Q2, and doesn’t seem like Russia’s expected to how much of an impact going forward then on the legacy side. Is that correct?

Rafi Ashkenazi

Russia didn’t have a lot of impact in Q2. There is a slight impact on acquisition in Russia, as we remained relatively silent in the market waiting to see how our strategies evolved. And yes, we are expecting and hoping that we will continue these operations in the in Russia for the remaining of the year. And any impact would be hopefully marginal on the business. In September, we’re also launching the Sochi live event and we’re going to ramp up marketing around this event.

David McFadgen

Okay. And if I can just squeeze one more question, on New Jersey, I know you’re partners with Resorts. Resorts also announced the deal with one of the other, like DraftKings or FanDuel. And I was just wondering…

Rafi Ashkenazi

Yes, DraftKings .

David McFadgen

Yes. I was just wondering how does that impact to you on the sports betting side, because they’re also going to offer sports betting with DraftKings.

Rafi Ashkenazi

They are -- every operator has, to my recollection, three schemes. Three sports schemes in the market. So, we expect to have quite few different operators launching in New Jersey and potentially quite tough competition for the market. It's not something that we can deal with. That fact Resorts has also signed with DraftKings is basically just optimizing or maximizing the commercial opportunity in the market. It's not affecting us. All we needed ourselves is to have access to the market. We already have a player base in the market, we already operate in the market, DraftKings is new to the market. To my knowledge, they're going to operate only sports betting, which will probably be a little bit tougher to operate. But, from our perspective, again, if I'm just thinking about The Stars Group, we just needed to have access, and we got the access and we are satisfied.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Suthan Sukumar with Eight Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Suthan Sukumar

Good morning, guys. Just looking ahead, given the CapEx guidance, how should we think about deleveraging going forward? Are you able to share any targets or goals for the full year?

Brian Kyle

Yes. No targets, but continuing the theme that we represented before. We're looking at focusing our free cash flow generated over the next couple of years into aggressively delevering the business. Our underlying business, as I mentioned, the foundation is strong that the acquisitions that are lining up that will continue to drive very strong free cash flow. So, think of it as, to the extent that we don't utilize our free cash flow for incremental organic growth initiatives, the vast majority of it will be used for delevering.

Suthan Sukumar

Okay. Thank you. And just kind of quickly for me on India. I just was curious to know if you guys were able to share any update on any progress that you're making in that market, any payer KPIs that you guys have been observing recently.

Rafi Ashkenazi

It's very early days for India. To an extent I can say that the product is not really ready for the market. There are few elements that we still need to -- few gaps that we still need to close before we start our marketing campaign, probably in Q4, more towards Q4 of this year. So, if you can refer India currently as a soft launch with increased focus on this market probably starting in Q4.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is a follow-up from David McFadgen with Cormark Securities. Please proceed with your question.

David McFadgen

Great. Thank you. So, just two more questions. Is there any update on Kentucky? And then, on Pennsylvania, when do you expect this market to actually go live?

Brian Kyle

So, no update on Kentucky at this point. We are still waiting for the decision from the appellate court in Kentucky. There is no set timeline on when that could come. So, we are in waiting mode at this point. In terms of when the Pennsylvania market will be fully operational, we have applied for a license in Pennsylvania. We're going through the process right now. Our best guess is probably in Q1, at this point. But, we’ll continue to update as that progresses.

David McFadgen

Okay. And then, just one other one. Do you expect the ad ban in Italy to have much of an impact?

Rafi Ashkenazi

It will have an impact. It’s not something that we’re very happy with. Fortunately for us, we have a very significant base in Italy. We are the largest operator in Italy. And we have been given, as the rest of the industry, a year to approximately start revising and adjusting our strategy to continue acquiring customers in Italy. We just need to find different and more creative ways to do that. But yes, it will have an impact.

If you’re asking can I quantify this impact, no, I can’t really quantify this impact. We have a year of transition where we need to really think outside of the box how to operate in the market, and how to continue pushing for acquisition in this market. But again, fortunately for us, we are the largest operator. We do have the largest player base. And hopefully, we’ll get the CMA approval very soon and we’ll be able to bring Sky Betting & Gaming into this market in a more active way. So, that’s currently our thought processing in regards to Italy.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Daria Fomina with Goldman Sachs. Please proceed with your question.

Daria Fomina

Hi, thank you. I have two questions. One is probably very basic and very technical. Given that are you still waiting for CMA approval, from which date you consolidate SBG in your full year guidance? And then, my second question is also an SBG. Can you provide a bit more color on how the second quarter was evolving, and it was a bit more competitive from the marketing side in the UK, judging by what SBG [ph] were reporting. And then related to or maybe a follow-up to your previous answer on Italy. Anything changed in your view from and the announcement of acquisition in terms of the SBG prospects in Italy, again in relation to the ban on advertising? Thank you.

Brian Kyle

Hi. So, your questions were -- you went through those very quickly, so I hope we have them correct here. The first one was, when did we consolidate the results for Sky Betting & Gaming? On the acquisitions date, July 10th, so effective July 10th forward, into our guidance we included those results for the balance of the year.

Rafi Ashkenazi

So, just jumping for a second, just to make it clear. We basically, from July 10th owned the company. So, the result are consolidated from July 10th. The CMA approval is a different, separated independent process that runs by the antitrust authorities in the UK and it’s a standard procedure in which we are pending for their approval. So, these are not related.

Brian Kyle

And I am sorry, could you repeat your second question?

Daria Fomina

Thank you for your answer. And the second question was on the performance trends of the second quarter at SBG and especially on the marketing spend. It seems a bit more competitive with a number of brands trying to increase their share of voice and marketing spend in the UK. Can you give us a bit more color, how the second quarter was trending for SBG.

Rafi Ashkenazi

So, I would say that the trends for SBG were good for the second quarter. There was an obviously enhanced marketing spend as everyone else, all the other operator, rest of the industry invested during the World Cup. It’s something that happens every four years and marketing investment is growing. Our estimation is mid to high teens in terms of revenue for growth for SBG in the second quarter.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I’d like to turn the call back over to Mr. Ashkenazi for any closing remarks.

Rafi Ashkenazi

Okay. So, thank you everyone for participating on today’s call and the ongoing interest in the Company. Thank you and goodbye.