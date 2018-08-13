FleetCor Technologies: A Solid Growth Story

A highly successful acquisition strategy, and diversification of revenue streams will contribute to future revenue and earnings growth for the company.

The Momentum Growth Quotient for the company is 15.13, which is 50.74% higher than the average for the S&P 100.

Shares of Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) are up 14.53% since bottoming on February 9, 2018, and in my opinion, the shares of this provider of specialised payment cards and products have further upside ahead. The company has a solid history of generating excellent earnings growth, and the future growth ratios point to accelerated growth over the next twelve months. I lay out my bullish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

Over the last few months, I have developed a new approach for my fundamental analysis of stocks: the Momentum Growth Quotient (MGQ). The MGQ is the key metric that I use to gauge the financial health of a company and its potential future growth prospects. The MGQ is calculated using the following company financial data:

EBITDA growth trend over the last 10 years Operating Margin % Operating Margin % 5-year average Normalized free cash flow over the last 7 years Forward P/E Forward Rate of Return

The goal is to generate a single number, which summarizes the relative fundamental strength and future growth prospects for a company compared to an index. For the index, I use the S&P 100 - this index provides a wide swath of companies from different industries representative of the broad US economy. I update the Momentum Growth Quotient for the S&P 100 every month and then use the average quotient as my baseline to compare the relative financial strength of individual companies.

As of the end of July 2018, the average MGQ for the S&P 100 was 10.04. So, if a company has an MGQ of 12.00, its individual future growth prospects are around 20% higher than the index. If a company has an MGQ of 8, its future growth prospects are around 20% lower than the index.

The MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than the index, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than the index.

The current MGQ for FLT is 15.13, which implies a 50.74% higher growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that FLT has strong future growth potential and is a good candidate for a long position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel of how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of Fleetcor Technologies Inc was 39.30% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 21.60% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 23.10% per year (GuruFocus).

The operating margin % for FLT came in at a 45.18% as of June 2018. Each dollar of revenue the company generated brought in 45.18 cents of earnings. The company's operating margin came in well above the average of 17.20% for the S&P 500.

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable the company will be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backwards. And it's the forward-looking metrics that should really get you excited about FLT.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: Forward P/E and forward rate of return.

There are several ways to interpret a company's Price-to-Earnings Ratio (P/E). One approach is to look for companies that have a lower P/E compared to other companies in similar sectors - the rationale being that the lower the P/E, the more a company is being undervalued by the market, hence, the more value you are buying for every dollar invested. This makes a low P/E stock a good value, but there is also the other side of the coin - it can also indicate that investors aren't very confident about the company's growth prospects.

I prefer to use Forward P/E (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) to gauge a company's expected future earning power. A high Forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future and are willing to pay more for future earnings - momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

FLT has a Forward P/E of 20.96 compared to a 17.29 Forward P/E for the S&P 100. The Forward P/E for FLT is higher than that of the index, indicating that investor growth prospects for the stock are higher than that of the broader market, and thus they will be willing to pay more for the shares for the higher growth rate.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favorite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for FLT stands at 23.12%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a 23.12% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 as of the end of July was at 8.85%, so FLT has an implied potential rate of return that is 2.65x greater than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate falters, the projected returns will not materialize. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per my ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum trend for FLT would turn bullish with a break above the $218.00 level. This would signal a bullish breakout from a declining triangle pattern on the daily charts. From here, I see the shares climbing to the $230.00 level over the next three months.

I often like to anticipate a technical breakout, so today I will buy the FLT 21SEP18 210 Call Options, which will provide approximately 14x leverage on my long trade. My stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $212.50 or a loss on the options of 50% (whichever hits first). When trading options with leverage, a stop-loss is absolutely imperative in order to avoid oversized losses and wipe-outs.

For investors in the shares, I recommend that you hold for 3 months or $230.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors, I believe FLT is a solid addition to any growth portfolio over the next 12 months.

Acquisition Specialists

In the Q2 2018 earnings call, CEO Ronald Clarke ended his introductory summary by casually stating:

We're also still pretty good at acquisitions, finding them, buying them and improving them.

This has to rank as one of the greatest understatements of the year as far as earnings calls go. The company is more than just "pretty good" at acquisitions. In fact, since 2000 Fleetcor has completed 75 acquisitions! And the acquisition strategy has been an extremely successful one for the company. As pointed out in a recent interview with John Coughlin, head of M&A for Fleetcoor:

On average, Fleetcor has doubled targets’ EBITDA within two years of ownership, making M&A a major part of the company’s growth. As a result, Fleetcor’s own revenue has increased 6x and its market cap has grown 800% to approximately $18 billion.

That is an astounding M&A long-term success story. And M&A appears to be a permanent strategy that the company will continue to employ going forward to increase both its top and bottom lines. John Coughlin stated in the interview:

We’ve averaged four to five (acquisitions) a year. We think of it more as capital deployed, so our goal is to deploy $1 billion of capital a year, which is approximately our annual cash flow. And we’ve done that in the three out of the last four years.

When you have a track record of doubling a target acquisitions EBITDA within two years of purchase, why would you stop buying other companies? If they can continue to replicate their success in M&A going forward (and they've been doing it successfully for 18 years now), it should continue to be a great catalyst for earnings growth.

Diversifying the Revenue Streams

Although the company is still mainly a fuel card company (around 45% of total revenue), management is actively working on diversifying the business on two fronts: increasing the type of services and products they can offer clients, and increasing their global reach by entering new geographic regions.

On the first front, the company generated impressive growth rates for Q2 2018 for its non-fuel card lines of business: for the quarter, revenue from Corporate Payments was up 21%, the Toll business up 20%, and Lodging up 27%. On top of all this, for their core business of fuel cards, CEO Ronald Clarke reported a record level of new fuel card sales for the quarter.

On the second front, the company wants to grow their global reach. As CFO John Coughlin stated:

Today, the U.S., the U.K., and Brazil are 90% of our company. We want to get into the top 20 countries that make up the bulk of global GDP.

In the Q2 earnings call, management pointed out that international fuel card growth was up 8%, and they highlighted the fact that in Russia fuel card sales were up 29% for the quarter. The company stated that it will continue to pursue expansion opportunities into Continental Europe and Asia.

Conclusion

When I go long a stock, I want to invest in a company that provides superior future growth potential, but I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximize my return.

So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a strong future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, FLT is an attractive buy at these levels from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Note that I allocate 3% of my total portfolio to each options trade. To review the performance of my past trades please see my Blog Posts.