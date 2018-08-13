Apple Is Phasing Out Older Models To Lift Margins

The biggest challenge for the management would be to reduce this fragmentation and attract more customers towards the latest iPhone devices.

Apple (AAPL) is in a predicament as a higher proportion of its sales are moving towards older models. According to the latest report by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, or CIRP, the newer models of 2017 cycle made up only 54% of the total sales. The remaining 46% was contributed by 6S, 7 and SE series. This is a big decline from the year-ago period. In the March to June quarter of 2017, Apple made over 80% of total sales from its flagship 7 and 7 Plus iPhones.

Lower sales from the latest models end up hurting Apple’s margins. This is because the bill of materials of older models does not see similar percentage reduction as we see in the pricing of those models. Apple can reduce this fragmentation by decreasing the base price of its flagship product in the next cycle.

Source: CIRP

Importance of this report

We can clearly see that the new models of the 2017 cycle have barely crossed the 50% mark in their total share of the sales. On the other hand, a year ago this percentage for the 7 series iPhones was over 80%. Customers purchasing older 7 series iPhones means that they do not see the incremental value in going for iPhone 8 compared to the increase in price they have to pay.

While keeping the older models in this iPhone cycle, Apple wanted to limit some of the negative impacts of the higher price tag in iPhone X and 8 series. It seems that they have succeeded to some extent. The fall in unit sales has stopped in this cycle. According to a report by Kantar, there has even been a significant increase in Apple’s market share in April to June quarter in the U.S. market.

Source: Kantar

Kantar’s report shows that there has been a 5.9 percentage point increase in the market share of Apple in the U.S. While looking at the report from Kantar and CIRP, we can easily draw a conclusion that the lower priced, older models of Apple helped the company in boosting its market share.

Pros and cons

There is a big disadvantage and an equally big advantage from this trend. The preference of customers for lower-priced models means that Apple has to survive with lower margins. To take the example of the iPhone 7, Apple reduced its price from $649 to $549 which is equal to 8.5% decrease in price. According to a teardown by IHS Markit, iPhone 7 had a bill of material of $237.94 at its launch in 2016. Hence, the bill of material in 2016 was 36.6% of the retail price. It is unlikely that iPhone 7 saw a similar percentage reduction in bill of materials in 2017 production cycle.

The net effect of this is that the overall margins suffer while unit sales get a boost. Apple’s operating margin has declined for 11 straight quarters. In the January to March quarter, the decline was a staggering 5.5 percentage points compared to 2015 quarter. Apple’s iPhone segment still makes over 60% of its total revenue base and any major margin impact on this segment ends up hurting the overall operating margin to a great extent.

The one silver lining in earnings of Q1 and Q2 of 2018 was the rapid increase in average selling price, ASP. Most of the financial news media attributed the rapid increase in ASP to the high pricing of iPhone X. However from CIRP report, we can see that iPhone X made less than 20% of the total sales. At the same time, the share of lower priced models has increased significantly.

The net effect of these two factors would be that the ASP should have increased only marginally. It looks like Apple benefited significantly from a weaker dollar. The dollar index lost close to 10 percentage points against Yuan and Euro in 2017 and early 2018. A weaker dollar increases the value of iPhones sold in international markets (which make over three-fifths of the total sales), in terms of the dollar. As the dollar is regaining strength we could see this benefit turn into a major headwind in the near future.

Can the management reverse this trend?

It is possible to understand the reasons behind keeping the older models in the last cycle. Apple’s flagship model iPhone X was already delayed and prices of iPhone 8 models saw bigger jumps. Hence Apple had to provide customers with lower cost options. In this cycle, Apple has a much better control over its product lineup. As early as the first quarter of 2018, we heard rumors that Apple would launch three models. The lowest price model will be a successor of iPhone 8 but have many of the flagship phone’s key features.

Apple could very well reduce the price of the basic model and decrease the options of older models in the 2018 cycle. This will end up decreasing the total available models and prevent the sales fragmentation which we are currently seeing. There is a very strong incentive for Apple to keep its product lineup short and make sure a very high percentage of sales go to the latest models. It remains to be seen how successful the company is in convincing customers to choose latest models over iPhones of earlier cycles thereby improving its margins.

Investor Takeaway

Apple has seen a significant shift of sales in the iPhone category towards older, lower-priced models. These models end up having a negative impact on its margins as well as ASP. A wider product lineup seems to have helped in lifting the total market share of iOS in the U.S.

However, it is likely that the management will try its best to shorten the product lineup in this product cycle. If Apple continues to rely on the lower priced models to drive up its sales, we could end up seeing a further decline in its operating margin which has already witnessed a year over year fall for the last 11 straight quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.