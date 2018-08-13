The Current Economic Stance, And Factors That Will Likely Push The Market Higher

Current risks likely will not restrain the market from the uptrend continuation.

The U.S. economy is on track for its longest expansion on record.

Earnings

The earnings season is coming to an end and it’s a good time to make some assessments.

This earnings season was historical in terms of records and volatility starting from Facebook’s (NASDAQ:FB) record plunge, which represented the biggest market capitalization loss in U.S. market history, to the record reached by Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which crossed the $1 trillion in market capitalization mark and now has a bigger market cap than the following S&P industry sectors: materials, real estate, telecom and utilities.

Additional attention was directed at the FAANG companies, as the market values them at a high premium (Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) P/E is 165, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) P/E ratio is 145, and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) P/E at 54) compared to companies from other sectors. Investors expect these companies to deliver bright operational results that will move their P/E valuation toward market averages.

In the first half of 2018, the Tech sector was responsible for 90% of market gains. Such a drastic slowdown in companies’ incomes could be a highly negative background risk for the Nasdaq Index, as well as for the market in general.

Regardless of some negative outcomes, all companies on the FAANG Index delivered higher than expected revenue and net income, but mixed guidance resulted in significant price volatility in the companies’ share prices.

The 1Q earnings season delivered the most successful results since the financial crisis and second-quarter results are, currently, even outpacing these achievements.

Per Goldman: "Q2 profit margins rose by 125 bps and now stand at 11.2%, the highest in history"

As of 09.08.2018, 454 S&P 500 companies have now reported 2Q18. 80% beat EPS estimations on +26.4% growth, while 74% topped sales +10.9%.

The 80% growth was achieved by ongoing buyback programs and the reduction of the tax rate, as well as 10.9% y/y sales growth, indicating healthy net income expansion.

The current amount of companies from the S&P 500 that are surpassing estimates is at the highest rate since Bloomberg started tracking data in 1993.

The earnings season is still not finished, but the leaders can already be seen: Energy, Materials and Information Technology sectors.

The Economy

Economic momentum is strong and keeps improving with leading indicators near their averages.

The intensifying of government spending, which is unusual at this late economic cycle, has led the economy to operate at a fast pace. The evidence of significant government spending can be seen in the record government bond auction held on Aug 07.

As a result, real GDP is posting its highest growth since 2014.

Manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI is also holding near-record meanings, far above 50.

One of the longest economic expansions has led the unemployment rate to fall to its lowest point in decades, creating conditions where 35% of employers are unable to fill jobs.

Market Breadth

The NYSE composite index, which tracks more than 1,900 firms, is rising along with the indicator that tracks stocks above 200-day moving averages. In this case, it is possible to state that index growth is being supported by growth from companies with different levels of capitalization, not only high-cap.

Put/Call is low, indicating risk acceptance from investors.

Risks

Earnings estimate changes are very important because markets are always focused on the future and sentiment. The graph below shows the earnings revisions of the Tech sector starting from January 2017. This earnings season delivered disappointing results from some tech companies like NFLX, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), FB, which cut their forecasts for future periods, leading to analysts’ negative revision.

It is essential to pay special attention to the next earnings season to see whether these negative expectations are reasonable. If the slowdown is confirmed, there is a big chance for some market consolidation to appear.

It’s hard to predict how negative the outcome from the possible upcoming trade war will be, as the tariff rates, product lists and countries that will participate are not fully known. However, Goldman Sachs’ estimates that earnings will fall 4% in 2019, in the worst scenario.

The strong economic momentum and record low unemployment have intensified the Fed’s monetary tightening policy. The evidence is that markets will see 2 more hikes this year, pricing in 100% probability for a September hike and about two-thirds for December.

The result of the following policy can be seen on 2Y and 10Y spread yield curves, which are moving toward flattening and outpacing current dividend yields of 1.80%, putting the equity market in an unfavorable position due to the fixed income rate.

Even with the rise in government yields, there is no evidence of money pouring out the market. The spread between U.S. treasuries and corporate bonds are at yearly lows, indicating investors preference in corporate sector investments.

The YTM of bonds that have a credit rating of CCC or below is near 5-year lows, indicating that investors are accepting risk as companies with these ratings are deemed the riskiest. A decrease in YTM in a period of rising interest rates signals that investors don’t see any upcoming risks in the short term, and are seeking ways to maximize their profits by investing in the riskiest assets.

The VIX speculation positions are at the lowest in 2018.

Projections

S&P 500 earnings are expected to increase by 27% this year. If that expectation is met and the S&P ends the year at current levels, the P/E ratio would drop from 21.4 to 17.8. It would be the first year of multiple contractions since 2011.

A sustainable rise in companies’ income is expected to deliver a significant amount of returns to shareholders. U.S. corporations are on track to plow $2.5 trillion into the stock market and investors’ pockets in 2018 through share buybacks, dividends and mergers and acquisitions — and the tech sector, followed closely by health care, is leading the way, according to UBS.

Stock buybacks are expected to hit a record $800 billion in 2018. Morgan Stanley projects 42.9% of the corporate tax cut savings will go towards share buybacks and dividends.

With the following distribution of share buybacks by sector:

It is essential to state that along with significant spending on buybacks and dividends, companies raised their R&D expenditures to the highest level in history. Because of this, investors can expect companies’ sales to grow, as these expenditures are responsible for the modernization and delivery of new products that eventually boost companies’ sales.

And CAPEX is rebounding. Companies are starting to invest in their business again.

Conclusion

It seems explicitly obvious that the combination of the strong corporate performance of U.S. companies, robust economic conditions and significant fiscal stimulus in the latest business cycle will lead to the continuation of the U.S. economic expansion in the near term.

Barring any unpredictable situations, it is fair to expect positive corporate performance and returns for investors to continue.

If no unpredictable situations appear, strong economic momentum accompanied with ongoing record buyback programs will likely push companies’ EPS and dividend yields to grow. Regardless of the negative outlook for some particular tech firms, companies from this sector are expected to deliver strong results within 2018.

I think that current market risks are not sufficient to overshadow extremely strong economic and corporate performance. Based on the information presented above, it is possible to state that overall risk on the market remains acceptable. The main threats remain moderate and are not expected to restrain the current bull market continuation in the short term.

