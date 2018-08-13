General Electric's Big Deal With Starwood

For all the criticism that General Electric (GE) and its management team receives, there's no denying that recent actions show the firm is dedicated to slimming down and reinventing itself. In its latest change, management announced that it was selling off another large piece of its GE Capital operations, this time to Starwood Property Trust (STWD) in a move that will allow the company to reduce debt further or keep capex and its distribution unchanged while giving Starwood the ability to grow its asset base further. Conceptually, I'm opposed to what assets management has sold this time around, but I do believe that practically it makes sense and will provide shareholders value while giving Starwood added upside potential.

A sizable asset sale

In its press release related to the divestiture, General Electric announced that it had decided to sell off its GE Energy Financial Services Project Finance Business (what I will call 'Energy Finance' moving forward) in a transaction valued at $2.56 billion. Included in the sale will be 21 employees who will be joining Starwood Energy Group's 15-person team. These roles include personnel that focus on the origination & syndication and the underwriting & portfolio management of debt-related energy securities.

It's worth mentioning that the deal isn't all in cash. Based on the terms of the deal, it looks like General Electric will receive $2.156 billion in cash, plus it will be released from $400 million worth of additional unfunded commitments. In its 2017 annual report, the company announced that it was looking to sell off these assets. As part of that strategic shift, General Electric took a $1.8 billion post-tax impairment charge and placed the remaining $2.231 billion in the form of receivables held for sale. Depending on how business has changed since the end of last year, it's possible that a modest impairment may still be made, but it would be negligible.

To fund the transaction, Starwood announced that it will be using $1.7 billion in the form of an advance from its secured term loan facility. With over $600 million in additional liquidity on hand, the company can afford the rest of the transaction easily. Assuming all goes well, the sale should take place sometime during the third quarter of this year, meaning that General Electric won't need to wait long before it can collect its cash and allocate it toward either debt reduction or capital expenditures (possibly the latter in order to avoid cutting its dividend). Personally, I would prefer that management allocate the cash toward debt reduction, but only time will tell the outcome there.

A quality asset

In general, I am supportive of General Electric's plans to slim down its operations, but I would prefer that management keep as much exposure to the energy space as possible. This leaves me conflicted about the sale, in part because energy still has upside potential so long as the global economy continues to expand but also because the assets being offloaded appear to be high quality in nature. According to an investor presentation made available by Starwood, an image from which is shown above, the 51-loan portfolio, with an average loan size of $50 million (or $2.55 billion total), is back, 95%, by projects that are covered either fully or partially by revenue. The clients in question have a 1.6 debt service coverage ratio, and the gross asset yield on the debt is 5.5%.

In the image above, you can also see that an impressive 56% of loan proceeds are related to natural gas projects, 28% are for renewable energy excluding thermal power, and 11% are for a mix of midstream and downstream oil and gas. 97% of loans are floating rate, which gives Starwood upside potential as interest rates rise, but the mix of the high exposure to oil and gas (67% of outstanding amounts in all) and the impact that higher interest rates have on default rates may have some investors concerned in the event that energy prices tank again. This is especially true when you consider that 75% of loans are in the US, which would be the most affected by a downturn in energy prices, and 11% are in Mexico, which has faced years of trouble in the energy space. However, I see these concerns as insignificant because 100% of the loans are secured by assets.

For Starwood, I see this transaction as a major addition to their business for a couple of reasons. Not only are the loans safer than unsecured loans, the firm believes that it can generate from the purchase an IRR (internal rate of return) on a levered basis of between 10% and 13% per annum. What's more, with a weighted-average maturity of 5.8 years, of which 4.1 years is remaining, there are still a few years the company doesn't need to worry about reinvestment risk. In addition to this, as the image below shows, the transaction will diversify it further from the largely mortgage-based and commercial lending operations the company relies heavily on today.

In fact, as you can see in the next image below, the completion of this transaction will decrease Starwood's exposure in the commercial loan space down from 54% of its total deployed assets to 47%. Properties exposure will also be trimmed nicely, falling from 27% to 23%. This kind of shake-up for Starwood shouldn't just be accretive, it should, because of these attributes, mitigate downside for the trust in the event that an economic downturn affects its core operations.

This is all great for Starwood, but because of it, I can't help but to think that maybe there was some other alternative to this transaction for General Electric. One thought that comes to mind is that the company could have performed a merger of sorts like it did with its Transportation segment and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) earlier this year and like what it did with Baker Hughes in the past to create Baker Hughes, a GE Company (BHGE). Though it's uncertain what kind of deal General Electric might have been able to get, the $5.67 billion market capitalization of Starwood suggests that the conglomerate might have gotten a nice chunk of the firm's business by contributing its assets to a combined firm as opposed to selling them off. That said, at a time when General Electric is trying to reinvent itself by slashing away pieces that no longer conform to management's vision of the business's core, it's possible such a maneuver would have been unwelcome by shareholders.

Takeaway

On its whole, this sale of Energy Finance by General Electric helps management to slim down and simplify the business as they promised they would. Because of this, I don't believe the sale should be classified as bad at all, but what I do know is that the assets divested of look to be high quality in nature and their exposure to energy is something investors should want from General Electric. This leaves me feeling that an opportunity was missed here, but even if the deal might have been suboptimal, investors should applaud the fact that yet another chunk of the business can be unloaded as the conglomerate refocuses on its future. For Starwood, meanwhile, it's clear that the move should be accretive to its business and if there is a clear winner from all of this, it's them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.