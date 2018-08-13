The Turkish Lira Crisis And Other Investing Hazards: Asset Allocation Daily

Leveraging Your Returns

“I’ve designed... the Leverage 100. These are the hundred stocks on the market with the highest debt ratios (and therefore the highest amount of leverage), so long as their price is over $1.00 per share, market cap is over $100 million, EBITDA is greater than zero, and debt-to-EBITDA is less than ten...With quarterly equal-weight reconstitution and 0.25% slippage costs, the ten-year returns of the Leverage 100 are impressive: 384%, or 17.09% annualized.” (Yuval Taylor)

The Bond Market

“In April 2018, the Congressional Budget Office raised its estimate for the 2018 budget deficit by $250 billion, to $800 billion, and now projects a trillion-dollar deficit in 2019. While I don’t forecast interest rates, clearly the confluence of an acceleration in borrowing (i.e., bond issuance) by the Treasury and the Fed’s balance sheet shrinkage program (which reduces demand for Treasuries) will create pressure at Treasury auctions that could lead to higher rates down the road.” (Gerstein Fisher)

Turkish Domino Effect

“Given Unicredit exposure to Turkish debt, Italian reliance on domestic banks to keep buying its debt, and the fact that Italy is already politically dangerously unstable, there could be a domino effect here from Turkey to Italy. Italian 10Y bond yields were up 10 basis points to 3% on the Lira collapse. Italian interest rates have shot up 52 basis points in less than a month, and Italy is the most critical stress point for the EU right now, and has been since a populist government coalition with big spending plans got elected earlier this year.” (Austrolib)

Risk Recognition

“The example of the ‘bad driver’ reminded me of a childhood experience with my dad. While I was not yet of driving age, he occasionally suggested some great techniques. We were rolling along a state highway with no stop signs or traffic signals ahead. There was little traffic. Suddenly, Dad hit the brakes, slowing before we passed an intersecting farm road. The vehicle on that road just blew through the intersection, ignoring his stop sign. Dad had spotted him a ways back and became suspicious. His risk recognition skills were great in many fields. In this case, it probably meant that I am here today to write about it!” (Jeff Miller)

Unconventional Thinking

“Unconventional thinking often succeeds because the world doesn't always work conventionally, and that the things we do away from the office - whether it's unwinding with a book, seeing a new part of the world, tinkering with our hobbies or just spending time with our thoughts - can help us to think differently about challenges in our work.” (Neuberger Berman)

Thought For The Day

I was touched by Jeff Miller’s recounting (quoted above) of his father’s risk-recognition skills, which led to his timely slamming of the brakes on a non-congested highway just as a heedless driver blew through an intersection, thus saving his and his son’s life. Jeff’s broader point was that it is common in the investing world to drive while watching the rearview mirror, looking at past returns, past earnings, etc., though we all know that we need to keep our eyes on the road in order to drive, or invest, safely.

And indeed, there are risks that people who watch markets professionally are better equipped to judge, and react to, than amateurs. Today’s headlines, for example, are filled with fears of possible contagion from turmoil in Turkey. The lira has fallen some 40% this year, with its steepest losses over the past few trading days. Ordinary folks don’t know much about Turkey, and it is only through expert analysis that a picture begins to emerge that while a falling lira may put a big crimp on Turkish vacationers overseas, the real danger is to the Turkish banking system, and from there to European bank counterparties and through there – depending on how far the contagion may go – to a general economic collapse.

In a similar vein, I published a podcast today about what I regard as an even greater potential threat to the world economy, which is the activity of the Iranian Navy in the Strait of Hormuz, with its implicit threat to shut down that strategically vital waterway, which – if it happened – could yield something like another stagflationary decade like the 1970s. I won’t review the argument here, other than to say that the risks to the potential instigator would be high enough to generally discount the likelihood of such an eventuality, while also pointing out a reason this time could be different: namely, when backed into a corner from which there is no easy escape, people (and regimes) sometimes go for broke.

The point of all this is to convey that scenarios playing out in markets do not generally lead to clear consequences, but can instead be presented in terms of possibilities with attached probabilities. Those with a keener sense as to how to interpret current events can, like Jeff Miller’s father, slam on the brakes in a more timely fashion than other drivers. But given the difficulty of keeping your eyes on every potential threat in difficult driving conditions, the most important message for investors is not to become a PhD in political science (though it’s a handy qualification for Jeff Miller!) so much as to set yourself up from the get-go to profit from and defend yourself in volatile markets.

As is widely taught but commonly neglected, that depends more on your asset allocation than on anything else. Not placing all of your eggs in one basket – but rather keeping some of your funds in stocks, some in real estate and some in cash – is the primary way to benefit from the market’s gains and to protect yourself on the downside.

--

Please share your thoughts in our comments section. Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha has added podcasts to its repertoire – from me and others; for a weekly “best of” digest, follow SA Multimedia; you can also follow my feed on iTunes.