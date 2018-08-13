Gold Weekly: Speculators Most Negative Since April 1993

I let the capitulation process in the gold market come to an end before BUYING more BAR.

Source: Pinterest

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly.

In this report, I wish to discuss mainly my views about the gold market through the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA: BAR).

To do so, I analyse the recent changes in speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) in a bid to draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then I discuss my global macro view and the implications for monetary demand for gold. I conclude the report by sharing my trading positioning.

While the CFTC statistics are public and free, the data about gold ETF holdings are from FastMarkets, an independent metals agency which tracks ETF holdings across the precious metals complex.

Key message

Gold is off to a poor start to the week after falling for a 5th week in a row last week. The steep appreciation in the dollar prevents gold prices from taking a breathe and prompts financial players to extend their already excessively negative positioning in the yellow metal.

Nevertheless, I would like to stress that short gold has become the overcrowded trade by excellence. As such, it would not be wise to short gold now due to an imminent risk of trend reversal.

As a long-term investor, I remain patient and stand ready to do some bargain hunting during this capitulation process. A key level to watch for Comex gold is $1,172 per oz, which corresponds to the 61.8% Fibo of the 2015-2016 uptrend, a key support level in my view.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers were net short by ~187 tonnes of Comex gold as of August 7.

Over the latest reporting period (July 31-August 7), money managers lifted their net short positions by ~66 tonnes, for a 8th week in a row.

The deterioration in gold’s speculative positioning was chiefly driven by short accumulation (+53 tonnes) and further reinforced by long liquidation (-13 tonnes).

I emphasize that speculators have never been more short gold since the CFTC started to publish its COTR (in its current format) in 2006.

Looking at the legacy COTR (which tracks data since 1986), in which “non-commercials” are used as a proxy for speculators, we learn that speculators are most bearish since April 1993.

Consequently, the short gold trade has become overcrowded because an increasingly money managers have been sucked into the downtrend. Nevertheless, since extreme positioning often coincides with a change in trend, a reversal of the current downtrend in gold prices is highly likely in the near term. Given the excessively bearish spec positioning, the rebound in gold prices is set to be substantial.

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets

ETF investors held around 2,070 tonnes of gold across a diverse range of ETF products as of August 10, according to FastMarkets’ iterations. Gold holdings held by ETF investors are at their lowest since August 2017.

Last week (August 3-10), ETF investors sold around 12 tonnes of gold, marking a 13rd straight week of gold ETF selling.

ETF investors have trimmed ~15 tonnes of gold since the start of August after liquidating 33 tonnes in July and 57 tonnes in June (the largest monthly pace of selling since July 2017).

In the year to date, ETF investors are net sellers of 53 tonnes of gold after buying a massive 173 tonnes in 2017.

Macro backdrop for gold

The unfriendly macro for gold stems primarily from the steep appreciation in the dollar, which rose to its highest since June 2017.

Source: Trading View

As I noted last week, the sharp rise in the dollar (proxied by the DXY) reflects (1) stronger US macro data, (2) growing Fed tightening expectations, and (3) an expected healthier balance of the US current account due to US tariffs against major trading partners in the short term.

Speculators have reacted accordingly to the tailwinds benefiting the dollar, judging by the remarkably increase in the net spec length in USD since late June, reported by the CFTC.

Source: GS

Money managers are net long USD by $23 billion as of August 7, the largest net long position since January 2017.

This means that the room for additional speculative buying in favour of USD is more constrained, capping the upside in the dollar in the second half of the year.

That said, I concur that as long as the prevailing dynamics (mentioned above) are at play, speculators will continue to approach the dollar with a positive bias and gold with a negative bias.

Trading positioning

I have a long position in the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF – BAR. I guess I implemented this position a little too early in May, as my Tweet below shows.

At current price levels (BAR trading at ~$121/share), my bullish trade on gold has been a bit costly.

Source: Seeking Alpha

However, I accepted the possibility of large swings in gold prices, hence my loose stop loss at $98.4.

While the sell-off in BAR may continue a little longer given the super-rally in the dollar, I stand ready to buy the dips. I would like to increase the size of my long position to 5% of my Fund during this capitulation process.

I remain of the view that a powerful rebound in gold prices is due in the second half of this year.

For the sake of transparency, I will update my trading activity on my Twitter account and post my trade summary at the end of each report.

Final note

Dear friends, if you enjoy reading my weekly reports, thank you for showing your support by clicking the "Follow" orange button beside my name on the top of the page and sharing/liking this article. I look forward to reading your comments below.

ETFs: GLD, GDX, NUGT, GDXJ, JNUG, GGN, DUST, IAU, PHYS, JDST, SGOL, JJC, GOEX, UGLD, SGDM, UGL, DGP, GLL, ASA, GTU, GLDI, OUNZ, RING, DZZ, SGDJ, DGL, DGLD, TGLDX, DGZ, CPER, PSAU, GOAU, GDXX, GYEN, BAR, GEUR, GDXS, GLDW, GHS, CUPM, UBG, QGLDX, GHE, MELT, IAUF

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.