Michael Kors Holdings: Buy This Leader In Luxury Retail

Michael Kors Holdings (KORS) is breaking out higher on stronger fundamental results. The luxury retailer is experiencing both international growth, as well as improvements in its e-commerce segment. Its balance sheet remains healthy, while its valuation metrics are still reasonable. The company’s share price is breaking out of a consolidation range to new highs for the year. I am buying stock in this name as its fundamental improvements drive share price gains.

Revenue & EPS

In the most recent quarter, the company saw revenue of $1.2 billion, representing growth of 26% year-over-year. Its gross margin also expanded over 200 basis points to 63%, and its operating margin expanded over 300 basis points to 19.4%. The increase in revenue reflects $173 million of incremental revenue from Jimmy Choo and an 8% increase in Michael Kors revenue compared to 2017. Michael Kors Retail revenue increased 3%, reflecting nine net new store openings and higher sales from stores not in the comparable store base, according to the company’s earnings call.

The company is beginning to see the benefits of its long-term growth strategy, primarily driven by its two luxury brands: Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo. Michael Kors brand is seeing solid growth in the Americas, as Americas Retail revenue increased low-single digits with positive comparable store sales. The increase in comparable sales performance was driven by a favorable response to its fashion luxury assortments across Accessories, Footwear and Women's Ready-to-Wear.

In Europe, company sales were down low-single digits for the quarter. Its retail sales declined in the low-single digits, as the company continued to take steps to decrease inventory and drive higher full-price sell-through. And as far as Asia is concerned, the company continues to generate strong growth with revenue up double digits. Management is expanding its presence in the region, opening 24 net new stores since the first quarter of last year. Retail comparable sales increased in the low-single digits, as consumers responded well to its fashion assortment. The main driver of performance was by the strength in Mainland China and Japan, as well as improved performance in Korea.

Below is a chart of the company’s revenue and earnings per share over the last few years. Although both revenue and EPS flat-lined from 2016 through 2018, a number of management’s initiatives and expansion into Asia took time to gain traction. As its investments are starting to pay off, there is a noticeable pickup in both top- and bottom-line growth in 2018.

In-store & e-commerce

KORS is also focusing on improving both its in-store and online capabilities. Management is enhancing its in-store experience with technology to better connect and engage with customers. Its Kors Connect tool, which has been fully rolled out in U.S. and Europe, provides sales associates with the ability to augment in-store selection with products available online and in other Michael Kors stores. Kors Connect also offers enhanced client services, allowing associates to build user profiles and personalized looks to create a tailored styling experience for customers.

Its stores also continue to allow the company to both showcase its new designs, while serving as a destination for consumers to engage with Michael Kors brand. KORS plans to renovate nearly 200 store locations to its new luxury concept over the next two years. Moving to e-commerce, its technology investments have begun to show progress, driving robust growth in the quarter. Its online presence added a few hundred basis points to revenue growth, signaling that management is moving the company in the right direction thus far.

Balance Sheet

As far as the company’s balance sheet, KORS ended the quarter with $170 million in cash and cash equivalents and $821 million of debt. During the quarter, management repurchased approximately 1.7 million shares for $100 million and have an additional $542 million of availability remaining on its share repurchase authorization.

In recent years, the company has expanded its use of debt, driving higher both its debt levels as well as its interest expense. The use of debt has been extremely manageable however, allowing the company to expand its operations as well repurchase shares. Strength in its core operations is more than meeting its needs to service debt payments.

Valuation

KORS’s peer group contains VF (VFC), Lululemon Athletica (LULU), and PVH (PVH) with regards to size of operations, as well as similar products and clientele. On a number of valuation metrics, KORS looks attractive. Below are shown both the PEG ratio as well as the EV/EBITDA ratio. PEG measures the P/E ratio relative to the company’s growth rate, putting in context its value. The lower number, the better. Although KORS is not the most attractive company in this metric, it is one of the few both making a profit currently, while also trading at a reasonable valuation to such earnings growth.

Enterprise Value to EBITDA takes into consideration both debt and equity, neutralizing company leverage, while measuring this to the top-line metric of EBITDA. Based on this metric, KORS is the most attractively valued company. Considering its upside potential due to operational expansion, it is good to see that its valuation is also attractive relative to its peers.

Price Action

As far as price action, KORS looks to be breaking out higher. Its share price consolidated throughout most of 2018 so far due to broader market volatility. Following its most recent earnings results, the stock broke out above $70 and has held above those levels well. The large multi-bottom pattern developed from 2016 to current day signals that this move higher may be legitimate as previous sellers have been shaken out of the market.

Conclusion

KORS is still a retail company at the end of the day, susceptible to cyclical fluctuations in the broader economy. As equity markets pulled back this year, so did KORS, meaning that it may not be able to single-handily avoid a future bear market, even as management improves its operations. The company is however, seeing an increase in top- and bottom-line growth, accompanied by a healthy balance sheet and reasonable valuation metrics. I am buying stock in this name on its most recent breakout higher.

Markets move quickly. To take advantage of the highs and lows - especially in today's volatile environment - you need a strategy that's nimble and flexible. My approach is both, and it enables me to move in and out of assets and sectors while continually generating double-digit annualized returns. Sign up for Absolute Returns today to see how I manage my portfolio in the continuously changing market environment. Many believe absolute returns and beating the market are mere fiction, but I assure you they're not. See for yourself how you can benefit from my approach, and how your portfolio can profit, regardless of market conditions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KORS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.