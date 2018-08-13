There's Only One Reason To Buy Luby's, And It's A Long Shot

Luby's is a risky play, but the CEO owns 20% of the shares and major changes seem to be underway: for example, his salary is cut to $1 per year.

Business operations have been poor and are deteriorating at an alarming pace. Going concern issues are popping up. Revenue, profitability and cash flow are all going down.

This company is trading well below its book value with net property and assets of $168 million and a market capitalisation of only $70 million.

Current situation

Luby's (NYSE:LUB) is an American restaurant company with multiple brands in its portfolio: Luby's, Fuddruckers, Cheeseburgers in Paradise, and Luby's Culinary Services.

The company has 322 locations around the world, but the bulk of it is located in the US.

Luby’s stock has been around for almost 40 years, but it is at one of its lowest points of the last 20 years. The company is currently trading at $2.46 per share or a market capitalization of $72 million.

The lowest point ever was in December 2002, when it traded at $1.36 per share. Since then, it made quite a comeback to hit highs of $14.91 in December 2005. Coincidentally, the current owners and operators of the business, The Pappas brothers, joined the board in 2001 and are likely attributed to the turnaround.

Today, it seems they aren’t doing as well as back then. The company has been losing money hand over fist and investors are getting worried. They have one major strategic asset that could turn everything around, though: the real estate.

The thesis of this article is that, even though the business isn’t doing well, the owners have an incentive to create shareholder value and thus will have to take drastic actions: sell the real estate. All of it.

Digging into the numbers

Before valuing the real estate, let’s go over the numbers. I’ve taken numbers from the five latest annual accounts to show you what has been going on:

2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 Revenue 376m 402m 394m 396m 384m Net earnings (loss) (23m) (10.3m) (2.1m) (3.5m) 3.2m Net cash of operating activities 9.6m 13.9m 10.3m 20.4m 29.4m Same store sales growth (3.6%) 0.7% 0.5% 0% 0% Total Debt 31m 37m 37.5m 42m 19m

It's clear that the company was in better shape 5 years ago than it is today.

Even though same-store sales were flat, revenues were growing, the debt was lower, the net cash was three times as high and it was turning a profit. As a result, the stock was trading at a high of $8.98 in November 2013. That's 3.7 times as much as it is priced today.

Let's focus on the four main issues I see, purely from these numbers:

Same-store sales are declining Cash from operations is declining Losses are increasing at an accelerated pace The debt needs to be managed

1. Same-store sales are declining

Luby's is a discounter. Over the years, it has always had this strategy. It was a conscious choice that's now turning the numbers sour. In the last earnings call, management stated that same-store sales are declining due to less customers visiting the restaurants. The reason? Luby's has started to shift away from the discount strategy. Management hoped this would positively impact profitability. However, if you are known for discounts, a certain clientele visits your restaurants. Needless to say, the loyal customers were confused and not amused.

This is clearly reflected in the number, as traffic at Fuddruckers dropped a whopping 9.7%, while average spent per guest increased by only 4.2%.

Cheeseburgers in Paradise fared even worse, but it's a very small part of revenue ($3.29 million), amounting to only 4.2% of total revenue for the company.

The more comforting message is Luby's making 2.4% more in revenue despite a drop of 6.6% in guest traffic. It seems they have some pricing power left in this part of the company.

2. Cash from operations is declining

Cash is king. Unfortunately, Luby's is not in 'royal presence' these days. Cash flows from operating activities have taken a real hit, as you can see from the latest quarterly report. Careful: this is calculated on a period of 40 weeks. The main reason for cash not coming is, you guessed it, dropping sales.

At the end of the third quarter, the company only had $1.5 million in cash. At this rate, they will need to turn around the company extremely quickly, or secure more funding. There is a third option: sell the real estate. That's the crux of my analysis and I will go into depth later in this article.

3. Losses are increasing at an accelerated pace

If you look back at the table I made, you can see that the company made $384 million of revenues in 2013 and $376 million in 2017. Businesses are cyclical. While it's not good to shrink, I don't really consider well-established restaurant businesses to be growth stocks, but rather cash cows. The problem is that in 2013, the company still made a (albeit small) profit of $2.3 million. In 2017, losses were $23 million and 2018 is going to be worse. A lot worse.

Store level profit plummeted from 14% to 8.5%.

Essentially, store profitability was cut nearly in half compared to 2017. This shows that the profitability problem is not only concentrated in overhead costs such as, for example, executive pay, but the stores themselves are struggling. Volume declines, rising food costs, rising wages, the reasons are numerous. 'Other operating expenses' rose by 2.5 percentage points.

4. The debt needs to be managed

The company has some debt on the balance sheet.

As you can see, the company took a credit facility debt of $44 million to keep the business going. It has a total of nearly $95 million of liabilities. Accounts payable is in line with current assets both around $17 million. I will dig into the asset side in the next part of the article, as this shows where the value is: in real estate. Basically, the company needs to clean up the $78 million in facility debt and other liabilities to get back on track. I've calculated this by taking total liabilities less accounts payable, which are in line with current assets (+- $17 million).

Scott Gray, the CFO, stated on the latest earnings call:

We have identified additional owned properties to sell, as Chris mentioned, which will be used to reduce our outstanding debt to near zero.

The company currently has 18 properties for sale at an estimated yield of $22 million.

But the company still has value it can unlock

So I've summed up all the reasons why the business and hence the stock has been performing this badly. In essence, people don't visit the restaurants anymore, and cost inflation in ingredients and wages have wiped out profitability. This has in turn led to cash flow issues and brought up the need for additional financing.

This brings me to the title of the article: There’s Only One Reason To Buy Luby’s, And It's The Real Estate.

Let's dig into the assets the company has. All information is taken from the Q3 earnings report.

There's a shift in property and equipment from $172.8 million to $146.4 million as the company now earmarked 18 properties for sale at an estimated value of $22 million. These 18 properties are stated to be 'low-performing' restaurants.

Let's take an aggregated view and not take into account any difference between the brand of restaurant.

Total amount of restaurants in 2018, company-owned: 160

Luby's: 86

Fuddruckers: 67

Cheeseburger in Paradise: 7

At a net property value estimated to be $147 million and $22 million allocated to property for sale, this makes the average worth of one unit to be slightly higher than $1.05 million ($169 million divided by 160 restaurants).

Please keep mind the company also franchises 109 Fuddruckers restaurants in the US and 36 abroad.

At June 6, 2018, the Company had 18 owned properties, of which two restaurants are located on one property, recorded at approximately $22.0 million in property held for sale. The pretax profit (loss) for the disposal group of locations for the fiscal quarters and year to date periods presented were $(2.0) million and $(2.0) million for the periods ended June 6, 2018 and $0.5 million and $1.0 million for the periods ended June 7, 2017, respectively.

Let's do some quick calculations here. The pretax loss of the 18 properties was $2 million. This amounts to an average loss of $111,111 per restaurant in the first 3 quarters. This is with overhead included.

If the company manages to sell all these properties, the debt is reduced instantly by $22 million, a substantial amount. More importantly, selling these unprofitable restaurants has a big impact on store-level profitability. It means the loss from continuing operations is reduced from $31 million to $29 million.

For the first three quarters, store level profits were $23 million. On a base of 160 company operated restaurants, this amounts to $146,681 profit per restaurant, without overhead included.

The main cost lines in overhead are, when not accounting for opening costs and costs of culinary contract services and franchises:

Depreciation and amortization: $13.4 million

SG&A: $29.2 million

Provision for asset impairments and restaurant closing: $6.7 million

Interest expense: $2.2 million

The total is around $51.5 million. If we divide this by the total number of restaurants (160), we get $322,000 of overhead cost per restaurant.

Average store level profit - average overhead cost per restaurant = average pretax loss per restaurant

$146,681 - $322,000 = -$175,319

This suggests that the properties for sale are actually not doing that bad. If all 160 stores would have an average profitability of -$111,111, the total loss from continuing operations would be $17.7 million over the first three quarters, not $31 million. Please keep in mind these numbers are for the first three quarters only, and are not annualised.

Either management is not selling the worst performers, but good restaurants at good locations that bring in the most money (and where real estate is worth most), or the pretax profit that was mentioned was actually store-level profitability. Unfortunately, during the earnings call, this was not made very clear.

It is a warning sign, but in this case potentially a good one.

According to its own accounting measures, Luby's has net property and equipment of $146 million. To be clear, this is without the properties for sale right now (18 of them valued at $22 million). The current market capitalization of the company is only $70 million.

If the company decides to simply sell all its land, buildings and equipment, at book value of $169 million, there's a gap of $99 million. Less the debt load of $78 million (total liabilities without accounts payable) and add the intangible value of the brand names of $18.5 million and the gap declines to about $39.5 million. In addition, the land is on the books at cost value, so it's likely worth a lot more than what's stated on the books.

Luby's bought the Fuddruckers chain for $62 million back in 2010. It's hard to believe all of this value can be eroded in such a short period of time.

Conclusion

To state that the business has underperformed is an understatement. For different reasons, Luby's hasn't done well. It has now turned to the strategy of selling off its assets to pay back debt and keep only the most profitable restaurants. It's not clear whether management is actually selling off the worst performing restaurants, or simply those with the most real estate value.

However, the overhead costs are so enormous that in fact the company can't afford to shrink. There are three things to be done:

Sell the worst performing restaurants Cut overhead costs Drive growth in the remaining restaurants

The company has to do at least 2 out of the 3 to survive. It hasn't been successful in growing revenue and profitability, so to me number 3 is out of the picture.

The CEO has just announced he would cut his pay check from almost half a million to $1 per year. Selling off the 18 restaurants will bring in cash to pay back debt and thus lower interest payments in the coming years. So this is tackling the overhead costs, but I think it's too little too late. The impact will be minimal if the company is not able to grow.

This brings me to the final scenario: the company simply sells of all its own restaurants and real estate, be it at a discounted price, and stops this business segment. It could focus solely on the culinary contract services and franchise operations, both are profitable. I can imagine one doesn't need $51 million in overhead costs to manage such as business. Most of the depreciation and amortisation costs would be gone and interest payments as well. The company could be managed in a lean way.

For me personally, buying this is too risky a play, but it can be lucrative for those willing to take the risk. CEO Christopher Pappas holds 4.5 million shares or about 20% of the company, so it would seem to be in his best interest to shut down the business and sell it at a premium to the market price.

If the company manages to sell all the tangible assets, not even taking into account the intangibles like the brand names, it could yield $169 million. Let's apply a discount of 20%, even though the Land on the books is likely worth more than the $49 million stated now. This still leaves us with $134 million. Less the debt of $78 million, we come to a price of $56 million. Add to this the intangible assets of $18.5 million and we arrive at a price of $74.5 million

Would this scenario come to fruition, there's 5% upside to the current stock price of $2.42. I would not be a buyer here.

Of course, if one believes that the real estate is actually worth the full $169 million and Land is understated, the upside is a lot higher and the company could be worth more than $90 million, or almost 30% more than its market capitalisation today.

